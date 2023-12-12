10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Breakfast Sandwiches

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For a quick and handy morning meal, many turn to the breakfast sandwich to start their day. After all, why deal with a full plate of separate foods when you can pile them all together into one convenient bite?

A good breakfast sandwich can come in many different ways. The eggs can be hard-boiled, fried, or scrambled. Proteins can include bacon, sausage, ham, or even no meat at all. And the bread can be any number of things, including a bagel, croissant, English muffin, or just plain toast. Condiments and fixins present even greater avenues for customization. Basically, the possibilities are endless.

Naturally, fast-food chains are the obvious choice for a hot and affordable breakfast sandwich on the go, but these days, even proper dine-in restaurants are making incredibly enticing handhelds that are really worth sitting down and savoring.

When you're heading out for breakfast, and you're in the mood for a delicious sandwich, remember to check out the menus at the following restaurant chains. Each one has a different take on the breakfast sandwich, and each one is worth a visit the next time hunger strikes in the early morning hours.

Snooze

Double Bacon Sandwich (1 order) : 1390 cal, 93 g fat (24 g saturated fat), 2870 mg sodium, 86 g carbs (3 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 69 g protein

With a trendy name like Snooze, customers come to expect standout menu items, and this Colorado-based chain with locations in 10 states certainly delivers. There are two main breakfast sandwich options to choose from. The first is the Double Bacon Sandwich. It starts with a soft brioche bun layered with Havarti cheese, Snooze's signature bacon, and a seared cider-braised habanero pork belly. It's then topped with an over-medium cage-free egg and Dijon citronette-dressed arugula, as well as pickled red onions. The second sandwich is the Sandwich I Am. A soft pretzel roll serves as the base, filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, and a sausage patty, served with a side of house-made smoked cheddar hollandaise.

Eggs Up Grill

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich (1 order) : 900 cal, 26 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 2420 mg sodium, 116 g carbs (2 g fiber, 34 g sugar), 42 g protein

Eggs Up Grill has not one, not two, but three unique breakfast sandwiches on its menu that keep customers coming back morning after morning to this fast-growing South Carolina-based chain with 69 locations nationwide (and counting). That doesn't even include what is technically a fourth option, a standard build-your-own breakfast sandwich. But, for the pre-assembled options, there's the Waffle Sandwich, "made with a half waffle and an egg, crispy bacon, and American cheese, served with home fries and a side of syrup for dipping," according to the restaurant. You can even make it a double, with two waffle sandwiches filled with eggs, bacon, and cheese.

Next up is the Biscuit-Which, made with a sausage patty, egg, and cheddar cheese on a grilled biscuit with sausage gravy on the side for dipping. Finally, there's the Egg Bomb BLT, piled with one fried egg, two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a grilled brioche bun.

Waffle House

Texas Bacon, Egg & Cheese Melt (1 Order) : 730 cal, 51 g fat (20 g saturated fat), 1680 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 26 g protein

Waffle House is home to more than just waffles. In fact, you can find lunch and dinner options at the famed restaurant chain as well. But when you're craving a savory breakfast sandwich, Waffle House delivers with its array of an options, including its Texas melts. One popular choice is the Texas Bacon, Egg, and Cheese, made with three slices of bacon, one egg, and two slices of melted American cheese. It's all served on Texas toast, which is thick and sturdy enough to be piled high with as many ingredients as you desire.

Denny's

Moons Over My Hammy W/Hash Browns (1 order) : 1040 cal, 54 g fat (18 g saturated fat), 2960 mg sodium, 90 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 47 g protein

There are few diner-style restaurant chains as ubiquitous as Denny's, with its all-day breakfast menu including classics like the Grand Slam. For handheld options, it doesn't get anymore quintessential than the Grand Slamwich, made with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, and American cheese on grilled potato bread. Or, you can go for the Moons Over My Hammy, which is as fun to eat as it is to order. It's made with ham and scrambled eggs with Swiss and American cheeses on grilled artisan bread.

Hash House A Go Go

Nutrition information unavailable.

There aren't as many Hash House A Go Go locations as other restaurant chains on this roundup, but you will want to make note of where you can find one nearby. The menu at this California-based chain is filled with hits, including its breakfast sandwich. It starts with thick-cut Amish milk bread, which comes topped with American cheese, bacon, sausage patties, and over-hard eggs.

Broken Yolk Cafe

Sun-Up Breakfast Sandwich (1 order) : 780 cal, 39 g fat (19 g saturated fat), 2170 mg sodium, 69 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 41 g protein

California-based Broken Yolk Cafe has two unique breakfast sandwich options that help the chain stand out from the competition. For a more classic take on the breakfast sandwich, there's the Sun-Up Breakfast Sandwich. It's made with two fried eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread. But if you want to take things up a notch, try the Monte Cristo. This savory and sweet sandwich is made with grilled ham, Swiss cheese, and two hick slices of French toast. It's served with the Monte Cristo's classic pairing of raspberry sauce.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Nutrition information unavailable.

For Southern-inspired breakfast fare, the Flying Biscuit Cafe is a surefire bet. With locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, the regional chain is obviously famous for its biscuits, yet its tantalizing Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich takes a different approach. It starts with an English muffin, piled with egg, crispy all-natural and nitrate-free applewood bacon, and American cheese. Served with a side of "moon-dusted" potatoes, it's the makings for a memorable handheld breakfast.

Bob Evans

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich With Sausage (1 order) : 560 cal, 39 g fat (18 g saturated fat), 1380 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 24 g protein

With over 450 restaurants in 18 states, Bob Evans has been bringing new and unique breakfast items to its menu in recent years. If you are looking for a filling breakfast sandwich, the chain has two options you'll want to consider ordering on your next visit. The first is the Buttermilk Breakfast Sandwich, a classic biscuit sandwich piled high with a fresh-cracked fried egg, American cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage. If that's not enough, there's the Farmhand Biscuit Sandwich Platter. It's a healthy serving of two buttermilk biscuit breakfast sandwiches, one with sausage and one with bacon–perfect for when you can't possibly choose between the two. Each sandwich comes with a fresh-cracked fried egg and American cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mimi's Cafe

Egg & Bacon Croissant (1 order) : 897 cal, 67 g fat (29 g saturated fat), 1483 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 35 g protein

For reliable comfort food that's sure to fill you up, head to Mimi's Cafe, which operates 45 restaurants in 12 states. Its breakfast menu includes many favorites, including the Egg and Bacon Croissant Sandwich. It comes with bacon, two fried eggs, sliced tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise, all served on a flaky croissant.

Egg Harbor Cafe

Bacamato Grill (1 order) : 1110 cal, 56 g fat (21 g saturated fat), 2500 mg sodium, 104 g carbs (14 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 49 g protein

When it's time to head out for a weekend brunch, and you are in the mood for a tasty breakfast sandwich, Egg Harbor Cafe has got you covered. With 21 locations across Illinois, Georgia and Wisconsin, the restaurant serves up a dazzling array of breakfast options. Its Bacamato Sandwich is served on a multigrain bread piled with Jack and Cheddar cheeses, egg, bacon, and tomato. Paired with harbor potatoes and fresh fruit, it's a solid choice to start your day.