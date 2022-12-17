This time of year, chain restaurants look a little bit different. Suddenly entryways are decked with garlands and ribbon, lights tinkle everywhere, and on it goes. Things also sound a bit different, with bells a-jingling and Mariah Carey pouring out of speakers all across the nation. And finally, of course, during the holiday season there are some unique and wonderful holiday menu items to be enjoyed.

These holiday items run the gamut from tasty sweet treats to full-on hearty holiday dishes. We have rounded up 11 of the best restaurant chain holiday items to be found this season—just make sure you hurry out for your taste, because like the winter holidays, these dishes, drinks, and treats will be gone before you know it.

1 IHOP Gingersnap Apple French Toast

Warm and cozy and, of course, gingery, too, this is a perfect Yuletide breakfast. The apples and red currants only add to the holiday taste and look, while the powdered sugar adds the sweetness you crave this season. If you instead want to drink in some holiday spirit, try the Gingersnap Hot Chocolate or the Gingersnap Milkshake.

2 Dunkin' Pancake Wake-Up Wrap and more

Head to Dunkin' for a unique taste of the season with its Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and Pancake Wake-Up Wrap. Or get a taste of year's past with the classic Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.

3 Starbucks' Holiday Drinks and Treats

This year's lineup includes the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Irish Cream Cold Brew. And returning for its second holiday season, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Starbucks' new holiday morning treat is the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl.

4 Baskin' Robbins Brrr the Snowman Cake

This adorable cake has big puppy-dog eyes, an adorable red frosting scarf, and an ice cream cone hat. Plus, you can customize him with your favorite flavor of ice cream.

5 Wendy's Peppermint Frosty

A delightful balance of sweetness with a subtle peppermint flavor, this seasonal frozen treat from Wendy's uses the chain's beloved Vanilla Frosty as its base. It's not overly minty at all, and it's well worth trying before the season ends and it's removed, likely for the better part of a year.

6 Panera Bread Mitten Cookie

Charming in looks and tasty on the tongue, this cookie is a great after-lunch dessert or a welcome little gift. It's a sugar cookie lavishly decorated with icing, though it is one best enjoyed only a few times this season, given the 430 calories.

7 Del Taco Tamales

Tamales, while enjoyed year-round by many, are seen as a traditional holiday food by many Mexicans and people with Mexican heritage. Del Taco honors that heritage annually with its seasonal tamales, which authentic corn husk filled with shredded pork, salsa, and stone ground corn masa and steamed to perfection.

8 Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake

This "festive peppermint flavored milkshake," as Chick-fil-A calls its holiday treat, is hand-blended with ice cream peppermint bark chips and it's topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

9 McDonald's Holiday Pie

Rich and sweet and gooey, just like a good holiday sweet should be, this colorful pie is back on the menu at McD's for a limited time. It's filled with a creamy vanilla custard, the crust is flaky and buttery, and it's actually only 260 calories, so go ahead and enjoy. Plus, add McDonald's Peppermint Mocha on the side, which just made it to select locations for the season.

10 Krispy Kreme Santa's Bake Shop

Krispy Kreme takes the holidays pretty seriously, it turns out. The chain has released five seasonal donuts, and they are the Holiday Sugar Cookie Doughnut, the Gingerbread Cookie Crumb, the Red Velvet Cake Doughnut, the Santa Belly, and the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles doughnut.

11 16 Handles Chocolate Peppermint Soft Serve

Not only is this seasonal soft serve flavor from 16 Handles rich in chocolate and peppermint flavor, but it's also made using Oatly oat milk, so even people who avoid dairy can tuck into this treat.

12 Pizza Hut Triple Treat Box

Pizza Hut is once again offering its seasonal Triple Treat Box. There are three price options, and the more you pay, the more toppings you get, but the base offering comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, breadsticks, and Cinnabon Mini Rolls. (Yes, we know that's four items—we didn't name or design the box, we're just reporting on it for you.)

13 Applebee's Tipsy Reindeer

Alongside holiday drinks the chain has offered in the past, like the Berry Merry Colada, this year Applebee's is offering the Tipsy Reindeer, which is: "A refreshing holiday punch featuring Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry, passion fruit and premium lemon sour, topped with a Santa gummy." So a fancy Cape Cod, basically.

14 Cracker Barrel Catering

During the holiday season, Cracker Barrel offers entire family-sized feasts that can be simply heated and enjoyed. You can choose from things like the Holiday Ham Heat N' Serve Feast or the Prime Rib Heat N' Serve Family Dinner, and there are pies aplenty to add in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

15 Chili's Santa's Secret 'Stache

Chili is offering this adorable cocktail that sports a straw with Santa's mustache. It is a blend of tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry, strawberry puree, and fresh sour mix.