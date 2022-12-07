7 Fast-Food Restaurants Offering Great Deals In December

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holidays are all about giving, but generosity can extract a heavy toll on our wallets—especially this year.

After a tough 2022 plagued by ever-rising inflation and sky-high prices for everything from gas to groceries, countless Americans find themselves forced to spend more money this holiday season. For example, one recent survey reports over a quarter of Americans (26%) expect to spend $100-$300 more in comparison to just last year.

Extra costs can bring out the inner grinch in anyone, but the good news is there are plenty of deals to take advantage of this holiday season. If you're on the lookout for a few extra ways to save this December, look no further than your favorite fast-food chain.

Here are some of the best fast food deals available throughout December.'Tis the season to save!

1 Taco Bell

In the mood for a spicy holiday season? Taco Bell has you covered. Through Dec. 31, if you sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards program and recycle your sauce packets, you'll be gifted an extra 80 rewards points! Talk about saving the planet and some money too. At 250 reward points you start earning free food, see the list here.

Also, anyone who buys a Taco Bell gift card through Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) will get 10% off.

2 Wendy's

Wendy's is jumping into the holiday spirit in a big way this year, with multiple ways to save depending on how you order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Every Friday until Dec. 30 DoorDash DashPass members will get a free Frosty with orders $15 or more. Meanwhile, until Dec. 12 Grubhub users will receive either a free order of garlic fries or a mozzarella sandwich after spending at least $12. UberEats users can get in on the savings too between Dec. 16-18: On those days customers will get a second, free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger after paying for one at full price.

Dec. 11 is National App Day, and that means Wendy's customers ordering via the brand's app will earn double rewards points all day long. Also, on Dec. 30 (National Bacon Day), customers will get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any mobile order. On Dec. 31, any mobile order will include a free Breakfast Baconator.

There are numerous additional promotions all month long on Wendy's app, including a free small chili with any purchase (limit one per week), and a BOGO offer for Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwiches (also limited to once per week).

Finally, Frosty Key Tags are back! When customers buy a key tag for just $2 they'll also get a free Jr. Frosty with every order until the end of next year.

3 Firehouse Subs

If you're feeling like a hoagie this holiday season, head to your local Firehouse Subs. Between Dec. 6-15 Firehouse Subs is celebrating a different "Name of the Day" every single day.

A few first names are chosen each morning, and for the rest of the day, any customers with those names will get a free medium sub with their purchase. Just remember to bring your ID!

You can find more information on the "Name of the Day" here, or by keeping tabs on Firehouse Subs' social media accounts.

4 McDonald's

Up until Dec. 25, Mickey D's is offering alternating deals depending on the day and week. For example, on Friday, Dec. 16 shoppers can get a free six-piece Chicken McNuggets after spending just $1, while on Wednesday, Dec. 21 Big Macs will be BOGO. Mcdonald's full holiday savings schedule can be found here.

And that's not all, through Christmas Day, any $1 purchase on the McDonald's app will automatically give users a chance to win a McGold Card! That means free McDonald's for life!

Also, if you need an extra stocking stuffer or two, any order on the McDonald's app of at least $1 will grant customers access to exclusive merch drops on Dec. 7 and 14. Shoppers will be able to pick up McDonald's PJs, graphic tees, and even puzzles.

5 Burger King

We all know the 12 days of Christmas, now Burger King is bringing 12 days of deals to Royal Perks members. Running between Dec. 6-17, each new day will bring members a new way to save. Examples of some daily promotions include free delivery with at least a $5 purchase, a $5 Whopper meal, and a $3 Whopper or Impossible Whopper.

6 Pizza Hut

There's nothing like some hot pizza when it's cold outside, and Pizza Hut has brought back its Triple Treat Box just in time for the holidays. For just $25 customers will get two medium, one-topping pizzas, 10 Cinnabon mini rolls, and five breadsticks. Did we mention it all comes wrapped in decorative holiday packaging?

7 Smashburger

Smashburger has partnered with ​​Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams for their holiday promotion. Williams wears #33 on the gridiron, so Smashburger is offering 33% off their new wings every Thursday until Dec. 15.

The offer applies to any wing flavor, and can be applied to up to two orders of Wings, with the promo code "Javonte33". This deal is available both online and in-store.