5 Best “Iron-Rich” Spinach and Steak Salads at Leading Restaurant Chains

Boost your iron intake with these nutrient-dense restaurant orders.

I love a good spinach and steak salad, not just because I’m always battling low iron (how do you do, fellow anemics) but because this combo is so delicious and satisfying. Tender, savory steak paired with fresh, nutty spinach is a perfect meal that’s light yet filling and packed with crucial nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. If you’re craving this power-packed salad, here are five chain restaurants where the steak and spinach is fresh, flavorful, and very good for you.

Lala’s Argentine Grill

Lala’s Argentine Grill has several excellent salad options on the menu, including the Ensalada Con Entraña: Grilled thinly cut certified Angus beef skirt steak on a bed of spinach, mushrooms and tomato, tossed with house vinaigrette dressing. “The juicy steak tastes like heaven, as it’s cooked to perfection, and spiced just right,” one diner said.

Dallas BBQ

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The Healthy Power Bowl at Dallas BBQ is made with spinach topped with quinoa, avocado, Mushrooms, and beans, with the choice of steak as the protein. The chain also has NY Strip Sirloin, Petite Sirloin (6 Oz), 10 Oz. Steak & Shrimp, and a Steak & Baby Back Ribs plate. The BBQ Special is another protein-packed option with sirloin steak, baby back ribs, and a 1/4 chicken.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

All steaks at Saltgrass Steakhouse come with a side salad, with the option to upgrade to a Wedge Salad or Spinach Strawberry Salad. The Spinach Artichoke Dip served with sour cream and tostada chips is another delicious option, and you can also get the Spinach Strawberry Salad with options like the Country Fried Steak.

Tender Greens

Tender Greens has delicious garlic and herb marinated medium rare grilled steak to pair with baby spinach salad (Laura Chenel goat cheese, toasted almonds, cabernet vinaigrette). The Thai with Grilled Steak is another beautiful bowl made with sushi rice, toasted coconut, green papaya, cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, thai basil, cilantro, pickled fresno chili’s, and spicy thai chili vinaigrette.

Roots Natural Kitchen

Diners at Roots Natural Kitchen can build their own bowls with salad and grilled steak asada. “The food is delicious, plenty of gluten free options with clear labeling, and healthy. Meat is so good, cooked fresh on the grill,” one diner said.