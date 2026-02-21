6 Best Italian Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the best Italian restaurants in America for authentic flavors.

With its rich flavors, quality ingredients and timeless appeal, Italian cuisine is celebrated around the world. From perfectly al dente pasta to savory sauces and wood-fired pizzas, it’s a food that combines simplicity with depth. While you’ll obviously find the best in Italy, if a trip overseas isn’t in the cards, there are a few spots in the U.S. that rival the authentic flavors of Italian kitchens.

To find out where to get the best Italian meals, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their top picks. Here are the top spots that made the list.

Buca di Beppo

For a cozy, casual night, Buca di Beppo serves large portions, delicious food, and a lively, family-style atmosphere that makes every meal feel like a special gathering. “This family-style Italian chain is fun for families and larger groups, but can also make a charming date spot,” says Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans. She explains, “Food comes out on bountiful platters, and they have all the Italian-American classics. On top of tasty food, they have a fun astrosphere with the walls covered in photos and knick-knacks reminiscent of an old-time basement.”

RELATED: 7 Italian Chain Restaurants With the Best Meals Under $20

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carbone

For a higher-end chain, Carbone is the best, according to Chef Kelly. “Elegant yet fun, Carbone combines high-end cuisine with an elevated, fun environment,” she says. “The Rigatoni Vodka is a well-known signature dish and well worth trying, but they are also known for their Italian-style steaks and seafood and fish.” Chef Kelly adds, “If you and your group are willing, a multi-course family-style meal is an excellent way to enjoy many of the tasty pastas and grilled dishes they offer. If you enjoy cocktails, the bar offers a lot of tasty cocktails as well as wine offerings that can be selected with the help of their sommelier.”

Coltivare

While you might think of Texas as the spot for BBQ, which it is, there’s also amazing Italian. In Houston, Coltivare is capturing the attention of diners and culinary pros like Michelle Wallace, chef, owner & pitmaster, B’tween Sandwich Co and Top Chef Season 21 Contestant. “Coltivare is a rustic neighborhood Italian restaurant that just feeds your soul,” she says. “They grow many items that appear on their menu and you can tell. The freshness of ingredients is on point! I love the nod to the Gulf, which appears throughout their menu as well. Chef Michelle adds, “From the fresh pasta and the amazing pizzas, it truly is delicious Italian food.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s delivers Italian‑inspired, Italian‑American dishes that are widely enjoyed by diners and kitchen-masters like Saul Ramos, chef-partner at Chicago’s Forte Hospitality Group (Ithaki, Sapori Trattoria, Butcher & the Bear). “The best lasagna is at Maggiano’s Little Italy, hands down!, he says. “It has 30 layers of pasta, with lots of béchamel and Bolognese sauce that make for a little piece of heaven in every bite.”

Mario’s Italian Cafe

Calling all Coachella fans! If you’re heading to the festival, don’t miss Mario’s Italian Cafe. It’s a regional chain in the Coachella Valley and it’s a go-to for Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “Mario’s is the quintessential old school Italian restaurant of yesteryear,” she says. “Fun big Italian countryside motifs on the wall, and every location is always busy, especially during snowbird season. Kirk adds, “They’re known for their $5 giant glasses of wine, but you’ll be shocked at how good the lasagna is. It has a homemade taste, and I like that the portion is big, but not overly huge.”

​​

La Stella Cucina Verace

For true, authentic Italian fare, the award-winning La Stella Cucina Verace in Dallas, TX, is the place to go, according to Chef Kelly. “Downtown Dallas has a gem in family-owned La Stella,” she says. “The Southern Italian menu focuses on elevated home cooking and includes house-made pasta, steaks, seafood, and homemade desserts. Chef Kelly adds, “The atmosphere is elegant but fun, and the service is top-tier. Owners are present in the dining room and will make sure you have everything you need, including recommendations when you are unsure what to order!”