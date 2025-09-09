Happy anniversary, Kirkland Signature! Costco‘s in-house brand launched 30 years ago in 1995, and in three decades, it has become one of the most successful national brands. Food, clothing, mattresses, diapers, diamond rings…there aren’t many categories the brand hasn’t tapped into. Known for offering high quality at unparalleled value, Kirkland Signature has become a trusted brand for shoppers worldwide. Here are the 7 best Kirkland buys to celebrate 30 years at Costco.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Other Cooking Oil

Most Costco shoppers have a Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil bottle in their cooking arsenal. The highly hyped oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products and is just $20.99 for a large bottle.

Kirkland Signature by Stearns & Foster

Stearns & Foster mattresses are expensive and considered a top bed brand globally. But did you know you can get a less expensive version, backed by the name brand, at Costco? Kirkland Signature by Stearns & Foster mattresses are premium sleeping surfaces made by the brand at a much more affordable price point. The queen-size Lakeridge mattress is $999.99. “Purchased for mother-in-law suite after researching Sterns & Foster. A no-brainer once I saw what the reviews for the Sterns & Foster-branded equivalent mattress and it was half the price. I am truly happy with the quality and overall value,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Paper products have been one of the most popular Costco-branded items for years. The paper towels alone have over 35,000 reviews on the Costco website, some over a decade old. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” writes one reviewer. Get a 12-pack for $23.99 online.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tee

Over in the clothing aisle, a Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tee averages about $4 a shirt if you buy them at the store, and is a favorite with men and women alike. Online, get the 6-pack for $24.99. “This is my second time buying these. I tried another national brand and they just don’t compare to these! These are by far the heaviest weight tee that last for years. I will never purchase any other tee from now on,” one writes. “This is just a great t-shirt. The cotton is thick and feels super smooth, not flimsy at all. I’ve washed it a bunch of times, and it hasn’t stretched out. The black color is still as vibrant as the day I got it—no fading. It’s also the perfect length for tucking in, which is a huge plus. It’s a reliable, comfortable shirt that I’d definitely recommend,” another says.

Kirkland Signature K-Cups

Buying branded K-Cups gets expensive. Costco to the rescue. Shoppers love that Kirkland Signature K-Cups are not only a great deal, but taste as amazing as name brands. The 120-count boxes of Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pods, the Breakfast Blend, and Summit Roast, all Keurig-branded, are $41.99.

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, $74.99 online for a full-sized set, are a linen that people buy on repeat. “They feel like a $200 set of sheets, incredibly soft right away and so high quality! I had the entry level Brooklinen bedding in the past, it was expensive and never felt this good. Costco wins again! Also the $99 down duvet is chefs kiss,” writes one Redditor. The cotton sheets are “extremely soft yet crisp,” while the fitted sheet “has wonderful elastic-reinforced corners that make the sheets easy to put on the mattress and KEEP on the mattress if you are not a sound sleeper,” writes a reveiwer. “I have bought other highly praised sheets such as Brooklinen and these are equivalent if not better in quality to their percale/luxe sets in my opinion.”

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

There is no better maple syrup for the price than Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup. Reddit is filled with feeds of shoppers who maintain that the syrup is a fantastic deal compared to other stores. And, if you find the limited edition version, it’s even better. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper writes. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.