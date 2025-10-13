7 Best Kirkland Products With Steep Price Drops Right Now

It’s always a good day to save at Costco, especially when you buy the store’s in-warehouse brand. Kirkland Signature products are as good as name-brand, if not better, and oftentimes, are name-brand. The line is always a great money-saver, but when Kirkland products go on sale, there is no better way to save big. Here are the best Kirkland products with steep price drops right now.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Liquid Laundry Detergent

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz, is an additional $3.60 off this month. “This product is every bit as good as name brand competitors such as Tide! We have been Tide users for years and have found UltraClean removes stains well, freshens colors, and even smell much better than Tide,” a shopper writes.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Ugg, who? Costco’s faux Ugg slippers are back and are a fraction of the price of the name-brand alternative. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are $31.99 on the website and less in the store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. If you order them online, they are part of the buy three, save $10 deal, running through October 12.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kirkland Signature Tuscan Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Always look for clearance labels on the floor of the warehouse. One Redditor shared that Kirkland Signature Tuscan Extra Virgin Olive Oil is on sale for $9.97. “I think that’s about half price. Get me two too,” one person commented. “The best finishing oil out there for the price! What a deal. I buy at least 2 at full price whenever I see it just because they don’t always have it,” added another.

Kirkland Signature Triple Action Joint Health, 110 Coated Tablets

Kirkland Signature Triple Action Joint Health, 110 Coated Tablets, is $20.49 after $4.50 off now through October 19. Shoppers swear by KS supplements, maintaining they are better than name-brand alternatives and a steal even when regularly priced.

Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety Bag

Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety bag is filled with 5.6 pounds of candy, including Kit Kat, Snickers, M&M’s Peanut Chocolate, Twix, M&M’s Milk Chocolate, Milky Way, Reese’s, Peanut Butter Cup, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, Butterfinger, and Almond Joy. It is perfect for stocking your Halloween bowl. Right now, get it for $4 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Men’s Shirt Jacket

Shoppers love Kirkland Signature clothing. This Kirkland Signature Men’s Shirt Jacket is on sale for $3 off the already low price, selling for $16.99 online, including shipping and handling. “Softest shirt jacket I’ve ever owned. Perfect fit for me. Great for just lounging around at home on a cool day,” writes one shopper.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Fish Oil

Kirkland Signature Fish Oil is one of the warehouse’s most popular supplements. Get the 1000 mg., 400 Softgels container for $3 off right now, just $17.99.