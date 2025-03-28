11 Best Kirkland Signature Items That Save You the Most Money in 2025

Costco carries many name-brand items for less, ranging from mattresses and toilet paper to food. However, if you want to save even more money, Kirkland Signature, Costco's warehouse brand, is the way to go. And here's a fun fact: Many of the KS products are actually manufactured by name-brand factories. We have sourced Reddit feeds and spoken to Costco customers to bring you a list of the 11 best Kirkland Signature items for saving money in 2025.

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Keurig knows coffee pods can be pricey. However, Kirkland brand pods are backed by Keurig for seamless use with their machines and offer much more bang for the buck. The warehouse also partners with branded brewers including Starbucks and Green Mountain.

Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil

If you are worried that you are buying an off-brand by saving money with Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil, don't be. The Reynold's Wrap name is stamped on the box's front. The cheaper option is backed by Costco shoppers for its high quality.

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

According to shoppers, one of Costco's best items is their Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil, "particularly the single origin ones that come in the glass bottles," one specifies. "The quality is superb and I'm just a bit more hopeful that it's not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are," another says.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is "hands down" high-quality and "as good as any other you'd find at the supermarket (actually better because it's not shelf stable, so no preservatives) and a larger quantity," states a fan. Another adds that the jaw of mashed basil is "a deal and very versatile," while a third says it's "delicious" compared to other stores.

Kirkland Signature Baby Formula

Kirkland Signature baby formula is made by the pharmaceutical brand Perrigo, which the company confirmed in 2011 when the partnership extended to Canadian stores. "Our acquisition of the infant formula business last year has been a great growth driver for our Company," Perrigo CEO Joseph C. Papa stated on behalf of Perrigo. "The addition of Costco's Canada business will create even more opportunities to help consumers save money on quality, affordable healthcare."

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Generic trash bags can often be, well, garbage compared to name brands. "The trash bags," aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are not to be slept on, according to one Redditor. "I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I've never had a bag bust, and they've helped me move about a million times!" Another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Forget spending top dollar on name-brand Greek yogurt. Fans regularly hail the Kirkland Signature variety as better than any other. "The fat-free plain Greek yogurt. Just like Fage," one popular comment reads. "YES. I just got my first container this week and I am shocked at how good it is. It might even be better than Fage!" another agrees.

Kirkland Signature by Stearns & Foster Mattress

Kirkland Signature even makes mattresses. Well, not exactly. Costco teamed up with pricey bed brand Stearns & Foster to develop a less expensive version. Kirkland Signature by Stearns & Foster mattresses are premium sleeping surfaces made by the brand for a fraction of the price.

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, $74.99 online for a Full set, is adored by shoppers and even interior design experts. "They feel like a $200 set of sheets, incredibly soft right away and so high quality! I had the entry level Brooklinen bedding in the past, it was expensive and never felt this good. Costco wins again! Also the $99 down duvet is chefs kiss," writes one Redditor. The cotton sheets are "extremely soft yet crisp" and the fitted sheet "has wonderful elastic-reinforced corners that make the sheets easy to put on the mattress and KEEP on the mattress if you are not a sound sleeper," writes one reveiwer on the Costco website. "I have bought other highly praised sheets such as Brooklinen and these are equivalent if not better in quality to their percale/luxe sets in my opinion."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature The Big Red Cups

Why pay more for The Big Red Cups from Chinet, when you can save on Kirkland Signature The Big Red Cups, also made by Chinet. The partnership, with the Chinet logo splashed on the bag, is no secret, and customers maintain they are the real deal.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

One of the most beloved items in the Costco freezer section is Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. "The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable," one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is "the most delicious ice cream I've ever tasted. I'd heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now," another poster said.