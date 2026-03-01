3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Lobster Ravioli, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal where to find rich, restaurant-worthy lobster ravioli.

Lobster-stuffed ravioli hits that sweet spot between indulgence and elegance. From the rich, buttery filling to the perfectly balanced flavors and delicate yet satisfying texture, it’s a treat that feels luxurious and comforting at once. Lobster-stuffed ravioli isn’t a menu staple at many restaurants, but a handful of chains are doing it right. Here are the top three places to go, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Lobster-Stuffed Ravioli

When you do find lobster-stuffed ravioli, there’s a few things to take note of before ordering. “A great lobster ravioli starts with tender, well-rolled pasta that is thin enough to showcase the filling without becoming fragile,” says Chef Dennis. “The lobster should be sweet, generously portioned, and lightly seasoned so its natural flavor stands front and center, supported by a sauce that enhances rather than masks it.” He explains, “Whether finished with a light butter sauce, a subtle tomato cream, or a delicate lobster bisque reduction, the goal is balance, allowing the richness of the pasta and the sweetness of the lobster to work in harmony for a dish that feels indulgent yet refined.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill blends authentic flavors, fresh ingredients, a welcoming vibe, and comforting classics into a dependable Italian dining experience that works for casual nights out, family meals, or relaxed dinners with friends. “Carrabba’s Lobster Ravioli delivers tender pasta pillows filled with sweet lobster and creamy cheese, finished in a rich tomato cream sauce that balances brightness and indulgence,” says Chef Dennis. “It is the kind of dish that feels special enough for a celebration but comforting enough to enjoy any night of the week.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s Seafood Ravioli, or Lobster Ravioli at some locations, is a must-try, says Chef Dennis. “Macaroni Grill’s Seafood Ravioli brings together delicate pasta stuffed with a blend of seafood, typically shrimp and lobster, coated in a silky cream sauce that complements without overpowering. The key here is balance, letting the seafood shine while the sauce adds richness and depth.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has built a reputation as one of the premier destinations for steak lovers — and for good reason. The upscale chain offers high-quality steaks that are expertly cooked and seasoned, classic steakhouse sides and attention to detail. While Morton’s is known for steak, the Maine Lobster Ravioli should not be overlooked. “Morton’s Maine Lobster Ravioli highlights premium lobster with a refined touch, pairing delicate pasta with a luxurious sauce that complements the richness of the filling,” he says. “It is steakhouse elegance meets coastal comfort, showcasing quality ingredients prepared with restraint.”