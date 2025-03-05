6 Best Exercises To Maintain Lower-Body Strength as You Age

Ever noticed how getting up from a low couch becomes more challenging with each passing year? You're not alone. As we age, our muscles, bones, and mobility naturally decline—but with the right exercises, you can maintain your independence and vitality for years to come. Read on to discover nine simple, effective exercises recommended by fitness experts that can help you maintain your mobility, independence, and quality of life—no fancy gym equipment required.

Why Lower-Body Strength Matters

"A strong lower body helps us perform simple tasks like getting up from a chair and walking while also preventing injury," explains Tami Smith, Certified Personal Trainer and Founder at Fit Healthy Macros. "As we age, our fall risk increases significantly. By keeping our lower body strong, we can improve balance, coordination, and protect our bones and joints."

This is particularly crucial for women who face higher risks of osteoporosis. Adding strength training can counteract bone density decline, keeping bones and muscles protected from fractures.

Marshall Weber, Owner and Personal Trainer at Jack City Fitness, adds: "Weakness in mobility is one of the first things we notice as we age. By developing the muscles early on, you can prevent factors like muscle atrophy from completely immobilizing you. Having lower body strength can also boost your metabolism, which is another area where people struggle when they get older."

The Connection Between Leg Strength and Longevity

Research has linked leg strength directly to longevity. According to Harvard Health Publishing, without strength training, you could lose 4-6 pounds of muscle every decade.

"Strong leg muscles indicate an active lifestyle, which is crucial for remaining healthy and extending longevity," notes Tonal coach Tanysha Renee. "Knowing we have some control in the outcome should make us all excited to get moving."

Just a few minutes a day could add years of active, independent living to your life.

6 Best Exercises To Maintain Lower-Body Strength as You Age

Chair Squats

"This is such an accessible exercise and really encourages my clients to train outside of our sessions. You simply stand in front of a chair, shift your hips back and down, and lower yourself while keeping your knees behind your toes," says Weber. "Depending on fitness level, you can either sit down completely before standing back up or, for more advanced individuals, just tap the chair with your glutes before engaging your legs to push back up to standing. It's important to focus on proper form and maintain a straight back to maximize the benefits of this exercise," he adds.

Step-Ups

"This is another great exercise that can be done almost anywhere. You'll need an elevated, stable surface to step onto—this could be the first step of a staircase or a plyo box at the gym, depending on your fitness level," says Weber. "Step up, bring both feet onto the platform, and then step back down one leg at a time. Be mindful of knee alignment, spinal posture, and core stability throughout the movement," he adds.

Step-ups will bump up the strength of your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. They will also challenge your balance and ankle mobility, Renee explains.

Squats

Renee refers to squats as "the leader of the pack, so to speak." Squats will result in strong glutes and quads, which are quite necessary for extending your knees. Renee adds, "If you want to run, jump, or walk proficiently and for a long while, this is the move to keep you going. Another exercise with options for variation to keep it fun all while building mobility in the hips, knees, and ankles."

Form cues:

"Stand with feet hip-width apart, engage the core, keep chest tall, lower hips back as if sitting down into a chair, think of keeping your weight in your heels, go as low as you feel comfortable/confident, press back up to the standing position through your heels," says Smith.

Modifications:

"Begin with bodyweight only

Use a chair at first (sit back into the chair and then stand back up)

Hold onto a wall or other support if you don't feel stable enough yet to perform the squat with assistance," Smith recommends.

Lunges

From reverse lunges to walking lunges to side lunges, there's great variety when it comes to this exercise. According to Renee, "Lunges promote strong glutes, hamstrings, and core."

Form cues:

"Stand with feet hip-width apart, engage the core, keep chest tall, step one foot forward, lower down – bending both your front and your back knee to 90 degrees (if able), keep your front knee over your ankle, place weight in your front heel, press through your front heel to return to the starting position, alternate sides," says Smith.

Modifications:

"Begin with bodyweight only

If stepping forward feels difficult, try stepping backward to do a reverse lunge

Hold onto a chair or something sturdy while performing lunges for extra balance and support," says Smith.

Plank Climbers

By performing plank climbers (or mountain climbers) you'll improve stability in your upper and lower body. Renee assures that with this exercise your hip flexors, hamstrings, glutes, and quads.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To set up for mountain climbers, PureGym instructs you to get into a high plank/pushup position. Place your hands shoulder-width distance apart on the floor; they should be aligned with your shoulders. Then, in a quick manner, bring your right knee up to your chest before bringing it back to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg as you quickly alternate.

Glute Bridge

Gear up for the last of our top exercises for lower-body strength. The glute bridge is an easily accessible movement since you can do it in an elevated position or on the floor.

According to WebMD, to set up for glute bridges, you'll lie down on the floor with bent knees and flat feet. Your arms can be placed by your sides with palms facing up. Slowly bring your hips up toward the ceiling as you activate your glutes and squeeze your core. Don't arch your back! Remain at the top of the position for a moment, squeezing those glutes, before descending to the ground.

"Strong glutes can take pressure off of the lower back and spine as well as increase extension through the hip joint. This all translates to better posture and balance," Renee says.