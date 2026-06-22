These chains serve the most satisfying meat-loaded pizzas, diners say.

Meat-lover’s pizza isn’t for everyone. In fact, many Italians I know refuse to put any toppings on their pizza, especially meat, as they prefer to eat pizza the old-school way with the finest cheese and sauce. If you prefer your pizza loaded with meat, including sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, or everything else under the kitchen sink, there are a handful of chains serving up delicious versions. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best meat-lover’s pizza, according to diners.

Marco’s Pizza

There are a few meat-loaded pies at Marco’s Pizza. The Ultimate Magnifico includes Traditional pepperoni, crispy Old World Pepperoni, classic Italian sausage, and new bold Old World Sausage, while the Marco’s Meat Supremo Pizza has cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and a sprinkling of extra cheese. According to fans, it is “very fresh and tasted amazing,” one person writes.

Domino’s

Domino’s takes topping seriously. The chain’s Extravaganza is a meat-heavy pie with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, sausage, beef, and black olives. “So the Extravaganza has everything the Deluxe has plus a few more toppings. Edit: forgot to mention that Extravaganza also includes extra cheese,” writes a Redditor. “If you like Hawaiian pizza, the Honolulu Hawaiian pizza features a mix of savory and sweet toppings, including sliced ham, smoked bacon, juicy pineapple, fresh green peppers, and two cheeses—mozzarella and provolone, which is “absolutely delicious. Made to perfection!” wrote a Facebooker.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s Papa’s Favorite is their supreme pizza, loaded with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Mixed Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheddar, Whole-Milk Mozzarella, and Traditional Red Sauce. “The papas favorite. It has 7 toppings the most of any other pizza for the same price as the others and you can replace any toppings on the pizza with topping you may want or extra. Get more bang for your buck!” writes a former employee.

Jet’s Pizza

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Jet’s Pizza Supreme is the “most supreme pizza I could actually find,” an influencer declares in a video about the meat-loaded Detroit-style pie. It has 10 ingredients: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives. The ingredients are “piled high,” she says. This is “one of the best supreme pizzas I’ve ever had.”

Giordano’s The Special or Da Pizza Deep Dish

Giordano’s Supreme Deep Dish is another Chicago-style pizza loaded with thick layers and lots of meat toppings. Da Pizza is a great option for meat lovers with pork & beef meatballs, thick-cut pepperoni, and spicy giardiniera. “One of the best pizza’s I’ve ever had,” writes a Redditor.