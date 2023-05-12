8 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mother’s Day Deals

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate the special woman in your life than by treating her to a delicious meal? If you're not looking to cook this weekend, numerous restaurant chains are offering promotions to help you make May 14 even more memorable.

According to a survey from the National Restaurant Association, 40% of adults said they're planning to "use a restaurant" for a special Mother's Day meal this year. The top factors driving survey participants to choose one restaurant over another included free add-ins (like a special cocktail or dessert) for mom, Mother's Day discounts, and a Mother's Day menu. Similarly, individuals planning to order takeout or delivery indicated that they are more likely to pick a restaurant if it offers a Mother's Day discount, a special Mother's Day to-go meal, or a free add-in for mom.

Whether you're taking out food or seeking a fine dining experience, we rounded up a variety of restaurant deals and specials that will satisfy all sorts of meal preferences. If you're planning on dining in, just be sure to make your reservation soon, as restaurants book up quickly for the holiday. Additionally, some of these promotions vary by location, so you'll want to check with your restaurant ahead of time to ensure they're being offered.

1 Bonefish Grill

If your mom, grandma, aunt, or mother figure is a fan of surf and turf, Bonefish Grill is serving up its Scallop and Shrimp Filet Mignon for $32.90 until May 22. The dish is complete with a seven-ounce wood-grilled filet mignon topped with Baja bay scallops and shrimp tossed in a garlic scampi sauce. It also comes with a choice of two signature sides.

Other limited-time spring specials include the Old Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon, Baja Scallop & Shrimp Scampi Pasta, Rockefeller Butterfish, Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts, and Carrot Lava Cake. And don't forget about the Dine & Discover Dinner for Two, which is available for dine-in guests for $45.90.

2 California Pizza Kitchen

Heart-shaped food isn't just for Valentine's Day, as California Pizza Kitchen points out. On May 14, customers can show mom some extra love by ordering a CPK pizza on heart-shaped crispy thin crust for dine-in or takeout at no additional charge. Additionally, those who eat at CPK on May 13 or 14 will receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent. To keep the celebration going, the restaurant chain is also giving a $10 eBonus to every $50 eGift card purchased through May 14.

3 Cracker Barrel

Start your mom's day off with some breakfast classics—and you don't even have to whip them up yourself. Cracker Barrel is offering a couple of catering options designed for Mother's Day. First, there's the Momma's Pancake Breakfast Catering Bundle, which serves 10 and includes buttermilk pancakes with syrup, a choice of scrambled eggs, the Ham, Egg n' Cheese Hashbrown Casserole, or the Garden Veggie Casserole, as well as a choice of breakfast meat.

Then, there's the All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket, which serves five people and features buttermilk pancakes, a choice of breakfast meat, and fried apples or Hashbrown Casserole. Both Mother's Day options come with a free $10 bonus card when ordered through May 14. The card expires on June 18, 2023.

4 The Capital Grill

For something more upscale, The Capital Grill is opening early this Sunday and serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At $45 per plate, brunch options include a lobster frittata, a 14-ounce bone-in dry-aged New York strip and eggs, an eight-ounce center-cut filet mignon, and smoked salmon and caviar.

5 KFC

Fried chicken is a quintessential comfort food, so it's no surprise that KFC sells almost 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day. From Día de las Madres on May 10 through Mother's Day on May 14, the fast-food chain is satisfying fried chicken cravings by offering free 12-piece orders of its brand-new chicken nuggets along with its KFC Nuggets Appreciation Meal.

The meal includes a choice of the eight-piece Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken on the bone (in either the Original Recipe or Extra Crispy option), two large homestyle sides, four biscuits, and KFC dipping sauces. This deal is only available on KFC's website and mobile app.

6 Olive Garden

In addition to its usual never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks, Olive Garden is also offering customers a $6 take-home entrée with a purchase of any entrée on the menu. So take mom out to lunch and then dinner is already covered! Take-home options include Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. Beyond doling out discounted meals with purchases, the restaurant chain has various family bundles and family-sized pans of popular dishes to choose from if you're trying to feed a crowd or Mother's Day. Also, use the chain's popular car-side pickup to make the day a breeze.

7 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

From brunch to dinner, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse has plenty of options on its Mother's Day weekend menu. For brunch, choose between a six-ounce filet and spicy crab, blackened chicken Caesar salad, brunch burger, crab stack, and garlic-crusted sea bass. Or, if you're opting for dinner, the steakhouse chain will have a prix fixe meal, which includes a choice of three starters, entrées, sides, and a dessert of the chef's choosing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

In 2022, BJ's introduced its Sparkling Sangria Flight, which customers can enjoy once again from now through Mother's Day. Plus, all moms who dine at the restaurant this weekend will receive a free stemless wine glass while supplies last. That's not all, though. Until June 18, those who purchase a $50 eGift card will get an additional $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed between June 19 and July 9, 2023. BJ's and has about 215 restaurants across 29 states and features a whole menu of American favorites like pizza, appetizers, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.