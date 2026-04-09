Discover the seven best new grocery store breads, according to happy shoppers.

Some bread brands and offerings have been around forever, or at least since I was a kid. And there’s nothing like eating a slice that tastes like nostalgia. However, there are lots of new breads that have hit shelves more recently that you should consider trying. From viral Hawaiian rolls to protein-infused bread slices, we have rounded up the best new options. Here are the 7 best new breads at the grocery store, according to shoppers.

King’s Hawaiian Ube Rolls

Last June, King’s Hawaiian tested ube rolls onto their site, and the lavender rolls became an overnight viral success. Now, they are at the store for good. “We saw the incredible demand for our Ube Coconut Rolls in 2025 when we first unveiled them on our website and they sold out almost instantly,” Raouf Moussa, CMO at King’s Hawaiian, said in a statement. “In that moment, we knew we had something special and were determined to bring them to consumers as quickly as possible.” The dinner rolls are made with real ube and coconut milk, resulting in a sweet, pillowy, cloud-like texture.

Nature’s Own Life Protein

Looking for a keto-friendly, 22 grams of protein packed bread? Get some Nature’s Own Life Protein. “This bread was a lifesaver for me. I have a medicine that I must take twice a day with 20 g of protein. And I have another medicine I cannot take with dairy. That really limits me, especially in the morning when I don’t feel like cooking eggs And meat. I can have two pieces of this toast with a little bit of butter and jam and a cup of coffee and I’m good to go. Likewise in the evening when I take my nighttime dose this also makes it easy. Or I can take one piece with egg and make French toast or just eat it with a scrambled egg and it makes all of my needs. The taste is good it’s soft,” writes a shopper. “Great protein supplement. Makes hitting my daily goal of protein a lot easier,” adds another.

Zucker’s Par-Baked Bagels

If you want New York bagels but live nowhere near the Big Apple, Zucker’s Par-Baked Bagels (partially baked) are the next best thing. Available in Plain, Sesame & Everything, they are partially baked in New York City, and ready for you to finish baking at home in your oven or air fryer in just 9-14 minutes.

Dave’s Killer Oats & Blues

Dave’s Killer Oats & Blues are a customer favorite, topped with oats and blue cornmeal for a slightly sweet flavor and crunchy crust. “I love all the seeds and grains along with the great texture and fiber,” one shopper writes. “We’re been eating DKB bread for about 10 years, and This is our first loaf of Oats & Blues. It is THE BEST bread, superior to all other DKB breads. Why would you make it for a limited time only? It should be a permanent addition to the lineup. It’s so good!” another adds.

Inked Keto Bread

Shoppers love Costco’s keto-friendly sourdough bread. “Discovered Inked Keto Bread at Costco – 2 loaves for $9. 45 calories and 10g fiber per slice,” one shared. “It’s light on the sourdough flavor – it’s more like a white sandwich bread with a little sourness,” one Redditor says. “This brand is amazing. Their sourdough tastes and feels like actual bread. Crazy stuff,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Silver Hills Bakery Organic Multigrain Sprouted Wheat Bread

Silver Hills Bakery Organic Multigrain Sprouted Wheat Bread is a new favorite at Target. “So chewy,” writes a shopper. “This is the best bread I’ve ever had toasted with butter. It is so chewy and the butter sits in the little pockets perfectly, that you want to keep eating more and more.” Others maintain it is a cheaper alternative to Dave’s. “I compare this bread to Dave’s sprouted bread and it’s almost the same but cheaper! If you’re looking to eat healthier I highly recommend this bread,” one writes.

Ace Bakery Multigrain Bistro Bread Loaf

Ace Bakery Multigrain Bistro Bread Loaf is another new grainy bread that Target shoppers are obsessed with. “Delicious! Perfect tender texture- not overly dry like some grains & seeds breads. I’ve been buying Rustik brand (at Cub). So happy to see this alternate available at Target. (Much better than Target’s owned brand, which isn’t dense enough and was was always dry.),” a shopper writes. “SO GOOD! Even better than the white one! It’s tasty and fresh!” another adds.