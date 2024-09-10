9 Best Sam's Club Breads You Can Score Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bread is likely one of your shopping list staples, and with the school year back in full swing, it's smart to have plenty of options on hand. And even if you don't have a large crew to feed, staying stocked up on delicious bread makes quick breakfasts, portable lunches, and impromptu get-togethers a snap.

At Sam's Club, there are so many great options where carbs are concerned. The retailer's store-brand Member's Mark offerings are baked in-house and offer great value for a product that's super fresh and filling. The store also carries some of the healthy bread brands you love, but often at a fraction of the price.

If you've jumped on the sourdough craze, Sam's Club has one variety that you should definitely try! And if you're obsessed with that slightly sweet buttery taste of brioche, the warehouse club makes one that's getting all the raves.

To ensure that you're ready for any meal, we've rounded up the best bread offerings available in-store. The next time you're planning a trip to Sam's Club, make sure these breads make it into your cart.

Sara Lee Original Artesano Bakery Bread

Nutrition : (1 Slice)

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

This artisan-style bread is sliced thick and dusted with a bit of flour to give it that authentic look and taste. Use it for making French toast, grilled cheese, or any deli-style sandwich. At $4.52 for a 2-pack, it's an affordable way to get that farm-to-table feeling on a random weekday at your own kitchen table.

Sara Lee introduced this bread (its first bakery-style offering) in 2016 and fans love its soft texture and golden-brown crust. "Almost as thick as Texas Toast, light and airy that compliments your topping," wrote one reviewer on Sam's Club website. "Love the thick cut of this bread," wrote another reviewer on the website. "Can't beat the price for two at Sam's."

Member's Mark Regular Hoagie Rolls

Nutrition : (1 Roll)

Calories : 220

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 9 g

These hoagie rolls are baked fresh daily at Sam's Club and can take a boring sandwich to new levels. At just $6.98 for a bag of 12, it's a cost-effective way to get that sub-shop style sandwich without forking over five bucks or more! Fans caution that since they are baked fresh, they can quickly get moldy. Solution: eat them up faster!

"These are some of the best store-made rolls you can buy," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "They toast well, freeze well, and have a nice chew to them.

"Used these for phillie cheese steaks. Perfect," wrote another reviewer on the website.

Member's Mark Brioche Buns

Nutrition : (1 Bun)

Calories : 160

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 5 g

If you love a buttery flavored, slightly sweet brioche bun, look no further than Sam's Club. These buns are made with no artificial flavors, and they come in a twin-pack of four buns each for a total of eight for $3.98. Made using an authentic French recipe, they contain butter, eggs, and other simple ingredients. Use them the next time you grill burgers or stack meat or cheese on them for the ultimate sandwich.

"Delicious brioche buns, soft and fresh," wrote a reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Haven't got excited about a product at Sam's bakery for the longest time. But this really does it," wrote another shopper.

Member's Mark Freshly Baked French Baguette

Nutrition : (1/5 Loaf)

Calories : 150

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

At $5.98 for two, these delicious French baguettes are a taste of Paris with a much lower cost than a transatlantic plane ticket! Light and crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside, the baguette is great for a sandwich or pair it with some gourmet cheese and grapes on your next picnic.

"Great alone or for sandwiches," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Stays soft for a few days after bringing it home (if it lasts that long)."

Member's Mark Sourdough Bread Bowl

Nutritional info n/a

If you killed your sourdough starter, fear not! Sam's Club has an amazing sourdough bread bowl that's made with simple ingredients and contains no additives. This sourdough rises over an 18- to 24-hour period, giving it that signature tangy taste. Put this bread in the oven on a baking sheet or wrap it in foil for a softer crust. Slice it up to use for sandwiches or cube it and toss it in your favorite fall soup. Shoppers do find it a little tricky to slice, so cut carefully or maybe just tear into it.

"Great flavor," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Make grilled pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella sandwiches for the grandson. He loves them. Bread holds up well in the pan."

"Sharp sourdough flavor, nice outer crust," commented another fan.

Dave's Killer Bread Raisin' the Roof! Organic Breakfast Bread

Nutrition : (1 Slice)

Calories : 90

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 3 g

This cinnamon raisin bread will make you want to wake up for breakfast, even if it's still dark outside! Each slice contains eight grams of whole grains and no high fructose corn syrup or artificial ingredients. Top it with cream cheese or butter and you'll even want it as an afternoon snack. As fans of Dave's Bread know, a two-pack for $10.12 is an insanely great deal.

"Tasty while having the increased protein we looking for to keep us satiated until lunch," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Makes great toast or sandwich bread."

"Being pregnant its my go to breakfast," wrote another shopper. "With peanut butter or just butter after being toasted it makes my morning."

Member's Mark Asiago Cheese Bread

Nutrition : (1 Piece)

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

This traditional rustic Italian-style bread is the bomb! Baked fresh daily at Sam's Club, it's a must for cheese lovers everywhere. Baked with parmesan and Asiago, it has a softy, pillowy texture with a golden-brown crust that will have you coming back for more bites. Sam's members love the nutty, cheesy taste and pair it with soup, or use it to make an elevated sandwich. Pick up a two-pack of 16-ounce loaves for just $5.77 at the warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stroehmann Enriched Hot Dog Buns

Nutrition : (1 Bun)

Calories : 120

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you need hot dog buns that are sufficiently long enough for your favorite frankfurters, these are just the ticket. If you're having a cookout for a crowd or you've just got a big, hot dog-loving family, these are a great value. Made with enriched and kosher wheat, these Stroehmann buns are perfect to have on hand. A pack of 16 will cost you just $3.48.

"Nice sized package for a cookout…. or two!" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website.

"Stroehmann is the best and at Sam's Club you get more rolls for less. Always fresh!" commented another happy reviewer.

Member's Mark Yeast Dinner Rolls

Nutrition : (1 Roll)

Calories : 260

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 8 g

Who says you have to wait for Thanksgiving to eat warm, chewy dinner rolls with your supper? These yeast rolls are baked fresh at Sam's and you can warm them up in your oven as a great way to call everyone to the dinner table. These are a Sam's Club classic and a great value—you get 24 rolls for $3.98.

"Addictively yummy!" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "I was afraid we wouldn't eat the whole bag before they went moldy, but these got eaten so fast, definitely going to buy again!"