7 Healthiest Breads for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians
With the rise of low-carb diets, bread has become a hot topic. Once a household staple, it now sparks debates about what makes it a healthy choice. While many diets advise against bread, the healthiest breads can actually support your weight loss goals in a nutrient-dense way.
But don't just reach for the lowest-calorie loaf on the shelf. Sharon Puello, MA, RD, CDN, CDCES, explains why this is a mistake: "Light breads are typically not the great find that consumers think they are. Low-calorie breads often have very little fiber, no protein, and contain added artificial sweeteners. The fiber content of more traditional breads, owing to their seeds and other added grains, can be just as beneficial for weight management, if not more."
To help you navigate the bread aisle, we spoke to dietitians and nutrition experts about the healthiest breads that can fit seamlessly into your weight loss plan.
How We Chose the Healthiest Breads for Weight Loss
A healthy bread for weight loss is one that incorporates whole grains, contains a good source of fiber, and has a reasonable serving size. Here are the key factors to consider when determining which bread is healthiest for you:
- Whole Grains: Choose bread made with 100% whole grains. Whole grains retain the parts of wheat that provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
- Fiber: Fiber promotes feelings of fullness, aids in digestion, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Higher-fiber breads, such as those made from whole grains, seeds, or legumes, can help keep you feeling full for longer, promote digestive health, and support weight management.
- Sodium: Consider the sodium content when scanning the label of a bread. Opt for breads that are lower in sodium to help manage blood pressure and overall heart health.
- Protein: Some bread varieties, like those made with seeds, nuts, or legumes, can be higher in protein. Protein contributes to satiety, supports muscle health, and aids in repairing and building tissues.
- Portion Size: Pay attention to portion sizes and be mindful of your overall calorie intake. You might find that while the calories look moderate, the serving size is small.
The good news is that even though not all bread is created equal, with the right choices, you can enjoy this dietary delight while still working towards your weight loss goals. In this enlightening article, we bring you insights from experienced dietitians who share their recommendations on the healthiest breads for weight loss. Read on, and for more, check out The 10 Healthiest Store-Bought Breads Recommended By Dietitians.
Dave's Killer Bread Powerseed
Calories: 90
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 130 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 5 g
"Dave's Killer Bread Powerseed Bread is packed with protein and fiber, which together can aid weight loss. One slice is 90 calories and packs 5 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and only 1 gram of added sugar. Dave's Killer Bread Thin-Sliced Powerseed is made with high-quality ingredients like whole wheat, oats, and flax seeds. It tastes delicious and helps keep you full for hours," shares Lainey Younkin, MS, RD, LDN, a weight loss dietitian at Lainey Younkin Nutrition.
Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted 100% Whole Grain Bread
Calories: 80
Fat: 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 75 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 5 g
Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD recommends Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Bread for weight loss because it is made from sprouted grains and legumes, which increases the fiber and protein content. "Each slice has 80 calories and 5 grams of protein, which is almost twice the amount of other breads. This can help you stay full for longer, and sprouted grains also help with the absorption of the vitamins and minerals in the bread. My favorite way to enjoy a slice of Ezekiel bread is with some soft scrambled eggs and Everything But the Bagel seasoning, for an easy protein-packed breakfast," she shares.
Silver Hills Bakery Flax Omegamazing Bread
Calories: 170
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 300 mg
Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 10 g
With 9 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein per 2-slice serving, this bread is chock-full of staying power. The bread is also relatively low in calories with 90 calories per slice, and packed with nutrition to keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours after.
When you're focused on weight loss, it's easy to turn to low-calorie options that aren't very filling. Silver Hills Bakery offers an option that is both low in calories and high in satiating nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats from flaxseeds. You'll even get a heart-healthy dose of Omega-3s from the flax that is milled into the bread.
Carbonaut Seeded Bread
Calories: 80
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 135 mg
Carbs: 8 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 6 g
Vandana Sheth, RDN, CDCES, FAND, a diabetes and blood sugar expert, explains why she recommends Carbonaut often: "Carbonaut has a wide array of products, including gluten-free options that are high in fiber and protein, and low in carbs. I recommend Carbonaut seeded bread as per slice it provides 80 calories, 8 grams of carbs, 6 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein. The nutrition profile, satisfaction, and taste make it a wonderful option for those with weight loss and blood sugar management goals."
Dave's Killer Bread Thin-Sliced Good Seed
Calories: 70
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 115 mg
Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 3 g
"I love Dave's Killer Bread because it has a great texture and it tastes delicious! For weight loss, I recommend the Thin-Sliced Good Seed, since it is whole grain and each slice contains only 70 calories and is packed with 3 satisfying grams of protein and fiber for fullness," recommends Sheri Berger, RDN, CDCES.
ALDI's Simply Nature Thin-sliced Graintastic Bread
Calories: 110
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 115 mg
Carbs: 21 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 5 g
Dani Lebovitz, MS, RDN, nutrition education expert and author of Where Does Broccoli Come From? A Book of Vegetables, recommends ALDI's Simply Nature Thin-sliced Graintastic Bread for weight loss.
"Even if you're not trying to lose weight, you'll love ALDI's Simply Nature Thin-sliced Graintastic Bread. It's made with 21 whole grains and seeds, providing 3 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber in each slice that will keep you satisfied for hours while feeding you friendly gut bacteria. This deliciously nutty bread is perfect toasted and topped with an over-easy egg or paired with nut butter for a quick, nutrient-dense breakfast on busy mornings. Plus, each slice offers 220 milligrams of brain and mood-boosting Omega-3s to start your day," Lebovitz says.
Equii Classic Wheat
Calories: 120
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 210 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 10 g
Equii bread packs a protein punch with 10 grams per slice. When making a sandwich, you'll already be at 20 grams of protein before adding any fillings. Unlike some high-protein breads that can be crumbly and dry, this one has the look and texture of a hearty sandwich bread.