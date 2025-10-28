Costco has so many sales, deals, and promotions at any given time that it can be hard to keep track. Luckily, the warehouse is good about sending members emails informing them of the latest ways to save. Over the weekend, Costco sent out the Weekly Warehouse Insider, an online newsletter filled with this week’s in-warehouse featured items with some serious price reductions. Note that the prices included are for in the warehouse only, so if you find them on the website, they will be slightly higher. Here are the 11 best new Costco deals hitting warehouses this week.

Chobani Greek Yogurt Variety Pack

The Chobani Greek Yogurt Variety Pack is a great deal if you are a yogurt eater. It comes with 20 containers of popular flavors, blueberry, strawberry, and cherry, at a fraction of the price you will pay at the grocery store. From now until November 2nd, get the box for an additional $5 off.

RELATED: 7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets



Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna

Shoppers rave about the Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna. “A nice meaty lasagna. Not spicy, flavorful. Actual short ribs and beef in there too. Consistent cheese layer throughout. Cooks in abt an hour from the freezer. Smallish but one tray should serve 4. Two trays guarantees leftovers,” one Redditor raves. Get it for an additional $4.50 off through 11/16.

Kirkland Signature, Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon

The Kirkland Signature, Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon is another versatile item that people keep stocked in their pantry. Get the 6 oz, 6 count package of cans for $5 through 11/2. “I use it in salads! Specifically the bagged Caesar salad mix + Kirkland canned salmon. It’s a delicious, super duper easy meal,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Diapers

Kirkland Signature Diapers are being offered at an “Enhanced Savings” this month in sizes 1 through 6. Depending on the size, you can save anywhere from $5 to $10. This deal is so good that there is a limit of three boxes each. It is valid until 11/9.

Gourmet Medley Potato

There is also an “Enhanced Savings” on the Gourmet Medley Potato, a bag of mixed spuds that includes red and Yukon gold. Get the bag for an additional $2 off through 11/2.

Hatch Green Chile Boneless Pork Shoulder

A new item in the meat department being offered at a steal? Hatch Green Chile Boneless Pork Shoulder is starting at $2.99 per pound. It has been a quick hit with shoppers. “Just had it over the weekend. Was going to smoke it, but ended up sous vide instead and made carnitas for tacos. Good flavor, everyone liked it,” writes a Redditor. “Just made it this weekend! Got a smaller one and cooked in the instant pot for an hour and then shredded and crisped up in a pan. Delish carnitas,” another added. Price varies by location.

Kirkland Signature Cupcakes

A favorite seasonal item is back and on sale! The Kirkland Signature Cupcakes, White and/or Chocolate Buttercream, 12-Count is just $6.99 after $2 off until 10/31. These are great for Halloween parties as they are decorated in Halloween-themed sprinkles.

Kirkland Signature Pizza

Don’t bother ordering pizza if you are hosting trick-or-treating or a Halloween bash at your house. Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa Crust are both an additional $2 off through 11/2.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BODYARMOR Lyte Sports Drink

Fall sports are in full swing. If you need to stock up on hydration tools, get a case of BODYARMOR Lyte Sports Drink, Variety Pack. It comes with 18 20 fl oz bottles for $4 off. The deal is live through 11/23.

Amara Organic Smoothie Melts

Toddlers and parents love snacking on Amara Organic Smoothie Melts! Get a 20-count bag of the fruity, smoothie treats for $13.79 after $4.20 off. There is a limit of 10. The price is valid through 11/9.

Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit

Influencers have been sharing about a hot new product for bread bakers. Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit is $69.99, and makes a great gift for anyone who wants to start baking their own bread.