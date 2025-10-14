11 Best New Costco “Featured Deals” This Week

Any time you walk into your local Costco warehouse, you can be assured you are getting a great deal on everything from produce and meat to diamond rings and big-screen television sets. Throughout the month, Costco offers its members even more incentives to enter the store through featured deals and new product drops. Over the weekend, the club sent out a “warehouse insider” email with this week’s featured items and the latest and greatest deals. Here are the 11 best new Costco “Featured Deals.”

Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia

If you like tilapia, Costco has a great deal through mid-month. The 2-pound Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia bag is $4 off until 10/26. According to the description, the filet is ASC-certified premium Tilapia covered “in a chef-inspired crust of corn tortilla chips, chipotle pepper, and garlic.”

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

Costco’s famous Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads 30″X 23″ W, 100-Count, used for everything from puppy pads to baby changing pads, is a “Enhanced Savings” deal, through 10/19. “I have been using these pee pads from Costco for at least 20 years. As a dog breeder, i’ve tried other brands and had other brands given to me from customers, but NONE of them work like these extra large, extra absorbent pads. They simply are the best out there,” wrties a shopper.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Orgain Organic Protein and Superfoods Plant Based Protein Powder

Another “Enhanced Savings” is on the chocolate and vanilla flavors of Orgain Organic Protein and Superfoods Plant Based Protein Powder. Get them for $26.99 after $7 off with a limit of six, through 10/26.

Kirkland Signature Wild Cooked Dungeness Crab Section

There’s a great deal on crab from 10/17 until 10/19. Get Kirkland Signature Wild Cooked Dungeness Crab Section for a whopping $15 off, while supplies last.

Huggies Pull-Ups Plus Training Pants Unisex

Stock up on diapers during the next two weeks. Huggies Pull-Ups Plus Training Pants Unisex 2T – 6T will be $31.99 after $8 off. This deal is so good there is a limit of three. Valid through 10/26.

Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum

If you have been waiting until the right time to splurge on a new Dyson, it’s now. The popular Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum is $90 off until November 3, with a limit of five per member. “I mean literally! It sucks so hard that it can be difficult at times to move it across your carpet. IF that’s the case change it to show that you have longer carpet and it will raise up a bit giving more air flow into the vacuum. I did a test with the 4 vacuums that I have and after all 3 of the other ones, two of them are Dyson’s BTW. (One an old Dyson Animal (like the original) and a Dyson V8 cordless.). This vacuum pulled up still more dirt from my carpets than all of them…. I would be blown away if it didn’t suck so hard!!!” writes a shopper.

Hudson Women’s Straight Leg Jean

There are a few great deals on clothing. One “Hot Buy” is on Hudson Women’s Straight Leg Jean. While you might pay well over $100 on the designer denim brand’s website, Costco sells the on-trend style for $19.99 after $6 off. There is a limit of ten through 10/26.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Shirt Jacket

It’s shacket (shirt-jacket) season and Costco is here for it. The Kirkland Signature Men’s Shirt Jacket is only $14.99 after $3 off. The deal is so good that there is a limit of ten. Get them through 10/19.

Kirkland Signature Mix & Match Bagels

Pumpkin-flavored everything is arriving at Costco, even as a bagel. This month, Kirkland Signature Mix & Match Bagels will include a new pumpkin flavor. Get the bag of 12 for $7.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad

Over in the deli section, there is another new product. The warehouse announced the arrival of the Kirkland Signature Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad, $6.49 per pound.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

7.5′ Pre-lit Radiant Micro LED with Twinkle Artificial Christmas Tree

Costco is already getting in so many great Christmas items, including this 7.5′ Pre-lit Radiant Micro LED with Twinkle Artificial Christmas Tree. The in-warehouse price is $459.99, or pay $579.99 online, including shipping and handling.