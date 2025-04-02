11 Best Costco "What's New" Finds This April

Spring is here, and Costco stores (and the website) are flooding with new merchandise. If you haven't made a trip to your local warehouse in a few weeks, now is the time. From Starbucks-branded iced coffee cups and delicious new candy to ice markers and garage freezers perfect for storing all your BBQ meats this summer, Costco has dropped so many amazing "What's New" finds this April. Here are the 11 best that we discovered.

24oz Starbucks Tumbler Set with Iced Coffee K-Cups

It's iced coffee season, so there is no better time to invest in cups specifically for cooler coffee. Get a two-pack of 24oz Starbucks Tumbler Set with Iced Coffee K-Cups in fun, iridescent colors for $33.99 online. The doubled-walled cups keep your drink colder for longer, and each cup comes with a BPA-free Tritan straw. An added bonus? Each box comes with 6 iced coffee K-Cups.

Charms Mini Pops

Everyone loves the OG Charms – fruity candy lollipops filled with gum. Now you can get a bag of 350 Charms Mini Pops in 18 assorted flavors online for $11.49 or at your local warehouse for less. All the pops are peanut and gluten-free.

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream

Sephora at Costco? Yes, please. Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream costs $64 at Sephora and Ulta. The same 0.5 fl oz size is just $49.99 at Costco Online, with a limit of 5 per membership.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Frigidaire 19.8 cu. ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer with External Temperature Control

If you have been considering investing in a garage freezer, spring is a great season to do so, so you can stock up on all that meat you are going to be grilling all summer long. Frigidaire 19.8 cu. ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer with External Temperature Control offers a slew of features, including a high-temperature indicator, removable baskets, and a counterbalanced lid. Get it for $829.99 via Costco Direct. The price includes delivery, installation, and haul-away.

G.O.A.T. FOODS Pretzels.com Assortment

This assortment of G.O.A.T. FOODS Pretzels.com includes four packs of the brand's most popular flavors, salted honey butter, buttered cinnamon sugar twists, homestyle honey mustard, and garlic parm. The 48 ounces of snacks is selling for $39.99 on Costco Online.

1st Phorm Energy Drink, Orange Sunrise

Are you thinking about trying a new energy drink? Costco just received a shipment of 1st Phorm Energy Drink, Orange Sunrise, which includes 12 cans of 16-fl-oz liquid energy with no sugar whatsoever. You can get it for $24.59 online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Haribo Goldbears Wild Berry

Who doesn't love Haribo gummies, and even more, who can eat just one bag? Lucky for you, Costco sells the candies in bulk and recently started carrying this 12-count Haribo Goldbears Wild Berry 5 oz bags for $17.59 online. Each bag contains blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, and wild cherry gummies.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Giordano's Chicago Frozen Single-Serve Deep Dish Pizza Variety

Good Chicago-style pizza is hard to come by. Giordano's Chicago Frozen Single-Serve Deep Dish Pizza Variety box includes 12 single-serve 6-inch pizzas—pepperoni, sausage, and cheese. Four of each cost $119.99, including shipping and handling, which averages to $10 a pie.

Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis Shortbread Cookies

Looking for a fun new snack? Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis Shortbread Cookies, 2 oz, 36-count is the perfect portable sweet treat for adults and kids. Get the box for $16.49 online.

Frigidaire Gallery Sphere Ice Maker

If you love sphere ice, the Frigidaire Gallery Sphere Ice Maker is a must-buy. The machine produces elegant, large sphere-shaped ice, up to 86 spheres a day and the basket holds 10 at a time. Get it for $199.99 and impress all your friends at your next cocktail party.

Cuisinart Coffee Center Barista Bar 4-in-1 Coffee Maker

Upgrade your morning cup of coffee with the Cuisinart Coffee Center Barista Bar 4-in-1 Coffee Maker. The gadget offers four brew options, including drip coffee, and is also compatible with most single-serve K-Cup pods and even Nespresso capsules.