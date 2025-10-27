Are you heading to Costco this week but aren’t sure what to buy? There are so many popular items hitting shelves this month. From Kirkland Signature favorites to brand new trendy foods and seasons must-buys, we have the lowdown on the most popular items of the moment. Here are the 11 best new Costco finds members love this month.

Kirkland Signature Broccoli

Kirkland Signature Frozen bags of broccoli are a talked-about item this week. “Its already cooked. The costco stuff comes in a bag you put right in the microwave for 5 min. Then you keep it in the bag for an additional five minutes. After that I usually add it to rice bowls with homemade teriyaki sauce or salsa. Sometimes I just eat it plain. Or I put olive oil, lemon juice and garlic powder on it and let it sit over night. That i will eat cold or add to pasta,” writes a Redditor.

Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas 12 Mini Jars of Jams

Costco is getting in lots of Advent calendars including one that sells out every year.”2025 Seasonal Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas 12 Mini Jars of Jams in Gift Boxes are already in LA region warehouses. Flavors are different than last year’s. Availability in other regions may vary,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Skyline Chili

It’s chili season! “Skyline chili in cans is back in central Ohio!” one says. Also, check out the new Graeters x Skyline Chili ice cream collaboration.

Pistachio Cream

“Does your warehouse carry pistachio cream? When I was browsing the Harrisburg PA in June I picked up a 600 gram (21.2 ounce) jar of Pisti pistachio cream for around $13, significantly cheaper than Amazon or Wegman’s . I haven’t been to that warehouse since but I haven’t seen it in my other local warehouse in Lancaster PA. Has anyone else seen it in their store? Holiday baking time is upon us. I’ll be in NJ this weekend and could stop by the Bridgewater NJ or Allentown PA stores if either have it,” asks a shopper.

Raspberry Smash Superfood Jam

“Raspberry Smash Superfood Jam is amazing! I have a toddler, and I’m so glad that I found a food spread that is low in sugar and filled with simple ingredients. Eating is a bit of a challenge, but we can put it on almost anything and he’ll eat it! My husband and I love it too, I’m going to buy a few extra jars,” one parent says.

A Cocktail Advent Calendar

Costco New Deals discovered a new Advent calendar for drinkers. “Spotted a cocktail advent calendar at Costco and had to share comes with 12 crafted cocktails ready to pour sip and enjoy. So fun!! 🤩. So much fun holiday finds at Costco,” they wrote.

Godiva Gift Towers

Costco New Deals also spotted a chocolate gift. “Godiva gift towers are back at Costco 😲 these premium chocolates are sooo good I’m so happy to see the e gift sets arriving at Costco!! These would make a great gift $29.99,” they wrote.

Deli Steakhouse Wedge Salad

Costco New Deals shared about a new salad in the deli section. “New at Costco deli steakhouse Wedge salad with bacon and dressing!! This just sounds amazing and I might have to try it!! Are you trying this ?” they captioned the post.

Brami Protein Pasta

Costco Buys shared about a protein pasta. “NEW at Costco! Brami Pasta is here in an exclusive 4-pack (16oz boxes) and it’s a total game-changer! @enjoybrami Made in Italy 🇮🇹 with just TWO simple ingredients (durum wheat + lupini beans 🌾), this pasta is crafted the old-school way for amazing texture + taste. And yes… it’s just as delicious (maybe even better 😉) than traditional pasta! The best part?! It’s loaded with nutrition: 3x the fiber, 70% more protein, and 25% fewer carbs than regular pasta! 💪 Great for kids, vegetarians/vegans, and even gentle enough for moms-to-be,” writes Costco Buys.

Kettle and Fire Beef Tallow

Costco Buys also shared about Kettle and Fire Beef Tallow now at Costco midwest and southeast warehouses! “Made from 100% grass-fed & finished cattle, this single-ingredient clean fat is as pure as it gets! With a high smoke point, it’s PERFECT for searing, frying, roasting, and sautéing…how awesome is that?!🔥 This is certified seed oil free, making it a smarter swap for clean cooking! LOVE using this for crispier potatoes, deeper browning and richer flavor in every dish! This has become my secret weapon for roasts, stir-fries, and flavor that’s next level!” a shopper writes.

Just Beets

Costco Does It Again shared about pre-cooked beets. “Adding another layer of health to your salad just got a whole lot easier and effortlessly delicious with @lovebeets precooked organic beets, now available at select @costco locations! If you’re like us, you love the taste of beets but don’t love the process of preparing them, which is why these are a dream come true. They’re ready to eat, easy to slice, and lots of other good stuff too like organic, kosher, gluten free, and have NO preservatives. Grab a box from the refrigerated section of Costco to fall in love with Love Beets!” they wrote.