How is it the final week of October? It seemed like yesterday it was Labor Day weekend, and here we are, less than a month away from Thanksgiving and two to go until Christmas. Luckily, Costco is here to make the late fall and winter season more enjoyable, dropping so many new, delicious food products to indulge in. From sweet treats in the bakery to savory, warm comfort food, there is no lack of “yum” at your local warehouse right now. Here are the 11 best new Costco foods hitting shelves this week.

Junior’s Mini Cheesecake Sampler

Costo Buys shared about Junior’s Mini Cheesecake Sampler. “These are the perfect little dessert bites — classic, devil’s food, strawberry swirl… basically impossible to choose a favorite 😋 And the price is so good! Grab them for $11.99!” they wrote. “Yum,” commented a follower.

Cinnamon-Infused Maple Syrup

Costco Buys also shared that Cinnamon-Infused Maple Syrup is at Costco. “I didn’t know syrup could feel fancy until I saw this 😂 The cinnamon flavor is perfect for pancakes, coffee, or fall cocktails 🍁 Grab it for $15.89!” they wrote. “The best maple syrup hands down,” commented a follower.

Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut

Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut are the latest addition to the bakery section, and all the influencers are sharing about them. “OMG beignets with chocolate hazelnut filling I can’t wait to try this! $9.99 for 22!” Costco So Obsessed wrote. “Oh my God I got these today. They are absolutely delicious,” one shopper commented.

Red’s Chicken & Steak Fajita Burrito

Costco Buys shared Red’s Chicken & Steak Fajita Burrito. The dual meat Mexican treat is “packed with grilled fajita chicken and steak, seasoned to perfection for deep, authentic flavor. Inside every freshly baked tortilla, you’ll find a satisfying blend of pinto beans, tomatillos, onions, peppers, brown rice, and melted cheese — all the sizzle of fajitas, wrapped and ready,” they write. Each has 13 grams of protein per serving and is ready to heat in the microwave or air fryer. “Now available at Costco Midwest in a convenient 10-count box!” they wrote.

Hebrew National Beef Franks in a Puff Pastry Blanket

Costco So Obsessed shared about Hebrew National’s version of pigs in a blanket, called Beef Franks in a Puff Pastry Blanket. “Perfect for game day 🏈 $11.99!!!” they wrote. “Great app,” wrote a follower. “Perfect,” added another. https://www.instagram.com/p/DQSFcSUEvAo/?img_index=16254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nestle Tollhouse Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Costco So Obsessed shared about Nestle Tollhouse Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. “5 lbs of cookie 🍪 dough for $11.99! What a deal,” they wrote. “My favorite cookie dough,” commented a follower. “Super convenient,” added another.

Ventera Pork Schnitzel

Costco So Obsessed shared about Ventera Pork Schnitzel. “This looks delish!! You can bake or air fry! $15.99.. have you tried it ?” they asked their followers. “Ooh yes air fried,” commented a follower. “Delish 🔥,” added another.

Korean Bibimbap

Costco So Obsessed shared bout Korean Bibimbap now at Costco. “$15.79 for a 6 pack what a deal 👏 It’s available in the Bay Area and Midwest Costco stores and will be launching in LA stores in December,” they wrote.

Foster Farms Take Out Al Pastors Diced Chicken

Costco Deals shared about many new items at Costco, including Foster Farms Take Out Al Pastors Diced Chicken, “the perfect Burrito Bowl protein!” they wrote. “This is a must have staple item in your fridge! 16g of protein per serving! $19.79 for a 48oz bag!” they said. “Those Foster Farms Al Pastor diced chicken are the best!” a follower added. “Very tasty,” Costco Deals confirmed.

Pressed Juicery Spiced Apple Cider

Costco So Obsessed shared about Pressed Juicery Spiced Apple Cider “mango lassi and guava passion fruit kombucha!!” they wrote. “Refreshing,” commented a follower. “Need to find! Love their juices,” added another.

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

Costco New Deals shared about Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark for $16.99.. “I’m soooo excited that peppermint bark is now back at Costco!!! I look forward to this every year so festive and yummy!!! 😋 I had my first peppermint mocha this morning sooo good!!” they wrote. “Best time of the year!!” agreed a shopper.