Not sure what to get some of the people on your list? While it may be easy to shop for close friends and family, others can be tricky to gift. Enter the gift basket. Usually filled with various foods, snacks, and treats, gift boxes and baskets are the ultimate crowd pleaser, especially when you aren’t sure what to get someone. And, Costco has some of the best deals on delectable options. Here are the 7 best new Costco gift baskets hitting shelves this month.

Happy Holidays Snowflake Tower of Sweets 4-Tier Tower

The Happy Holidays Snowflake Tower of Sweets 4-Tier Tower comes with nearly two pounds worth of goodies for $29.99 after $10 off. Products include Hebert Candies® Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Stars, Too Good Gourmet® Almond Powdered Sugar Cookies, Sanded Gummy Trees and Snowmen, Hebert Candies® Dark Candy Coated Pretzels, Hebert Candies® Milk Candy Coated Pretzels, Caramel Coated Popcorn, Dolcetto® Chocolate Petite Wafer Bites, and Red and Green Mint Pillows. “Great gift buy that doesn’t break the bank,” writes a shopper. “Everything was delicious. Tower was attractively designed.”

Wine Country Grand Traditions Gift Basket

If you want to splurge, get the Wine Country Grand Traditions Gift Basket, $199.99 after $50 off, through December 31. Delicacies include Choco Voglia Milk Chocolates with Hazelnut Praline, Feridies Happy Hour Heat Snack Mix, Bella Campagna Whole Mixed Olives, Bold Bites Chipotle Dipping Sauce, and Del Duca Hard Salami, but wait! Just when you think it’s over… indulge in decadent Maxim’s French Chocolate, Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles, Hammond’s Lemon Cake, The Bakery at Barnham Hill Cinnamon Spice Cream Cheese Crème Cookies, and St. Germain Palmiers. “I purchased as a gift to be delivered to recipient. They were overwhelmed. The basket was huge with a wide variety of snacks & candy. The friends sent a picture & a sweet thank you note!!” writes a shopper.

Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box

This Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box is on sale for $29.99, and shoppers highly recommend it. “This Hickory Farms assortment contains high quality products at a fair price,” writes one.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower

Preorder The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower for $20 off now through November 16. “I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper.

Jacques Torres Assorted Chocolate Small Hat Box

Suppose your recipient has a sweet tooth, splurge on the Jacques Torres Assorted Chocolate Small Hat Box, $69.99. “Top shelf chocolate,” writes a shopper. “This Christmas gift was appreciated by both the giver and recipient. A few pieces were shared with me. Fantastic, high quality chocolate! No complaints,” writes a shopper.

A Little Bit of Italy Colander Gift Set

Gift a taste of Europe with A Little Bit of Italy Colander Gift Set. “The receiver of this gift said to give it 10 stars out of 5 stars!! The entire process from ordering to tracking to delivery went perfect. Quality products that arrived undamaged and unexpired,” writes a shopper. “My friend loved the Christmas gift that I sent her. They used it to fix New Year’s Eve dinner and really enjoyed it and after dishes were done used the colander as a beautiful fruit bowl for breakfast the next morning, everyone got their fruit of choice to go with their favorite breakfast.”

Popcornopolis Metallic Holiday 5-count Mini Cone Gift Basket

Popcornopolis Metallic Holiday 5-count Mini Cone Gift Basket, 10-pack, is a great item to split up and gift everyone on your list for $74.99 after $15 off through the end of the year. “These gift baskets were an absolute hit with my coworkers! I handed them out as Christmas gifts to everyone in the office and everyone absolutely loved them. Everyone commented how nicely wrapped they were, how they are a unique and different gift than the gifts usually given (candle or chocolates), and once they ate the popcorn, they came back and told me how delicious it was. As for me, the price was great and it was so convenient to receive the whole box at home, ready to just hand out. No need for wrapping or anything. Will definitely buy these and other Popcornopolis products in the future!” writes a shopper.