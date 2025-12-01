The holidays are almost here! Thanksgiving is less than a week away, followed by weeks of pre-holiday parties and the main events. Costco is filling up with so many fantastic groceries, ranging from sweet and savory foods to amazing beverages. What should you throw in your cart during your next shopping trip? Here are the 11 best new Costco groceries hitting shelves this week.

AmyLu Breakfast Bites

Costco New Deals shared about a new “freezer find” at Costco. “@amylufoods just launched their Breakfast Bites in Bay Area Costco locations, and if you love their fridge items, this is their new frozen version. Each serving has 14g of protein, they’re made with real antibiotic-free chicken, gluten-free, and have no nitrates or nitrites. I cooked them at home and the texture is soft, flavorful, and they heat up super fast ,such an easy high-protein breakfast for busy mornings. If you’re shopping this week, keep an eye out for these in the freezer aisle at Costco!” they wrote. “Our absolute FAVORITE ❤️,” the Costco Twins commented.

Thanksgiving Turkey

Costco New Deals also shared that turkeys, ranging from 0.99 to $4.99 per pound, have landed. “Costco thanksgiving list part 2 Turkeys are HERE!! And there’s 8 more days to get everything you need on your list here is a variety of finds I think you might want to see. There are also dessert options coming up today!” they wrote.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Costco New Deals shared about Lobster Mac and Cheese, a hot new side dish. “New lobster Mac and cheese In the Costco deli and just in time for the festivities and I’m hearing great things!!” they wrote. “It’s so great,” Costco Twins confirmed.

Loacker Tortina Minis

Costco Buys shared about a new dessert, Loacker Tortina Minis. “These delicious @loackerusa Tortina Minis are BACK at @Costco and I am OBSESSED! 😍 Each mini features 2 crispy wafer layers with insanely delicious hazelnut cream filling (from 100% Italian hazelnuts) … COVERED in milk chocolate! 🤤 You get 50 individually wrapped minis but you’ll definitely want more!!” they said.

Ale House Snacks Honey Roast Sesame Chips

Costco Deals shared about a new snack. “NEW @alehousesnacks Honey Roast Sesame Chips are now available in Costco clubs in the Midwest region and they are a MUST TRY! If you’re in the Midwest region grab a bag of these perfectly crunchy and sweet-savory snack for only $7.59!” they wrote.

A New Poppi Variety Pack

Costco Does It Again shared about a new Poppi variety pack. “You look thirsty. Could we interest you in some @drinkpoppi? It’s probably time for a reup anyway, and right now at @costco, you can grab this new variety pack featuring some of your favorite flavors: Wild Berry 🫐, Orange Cream 🍊, and Cherry Limeade 🍒. Not that you need reminding, but p oppi is the best way to add some flavor to every day and each serving has five grams of sugar or less! Stock up on poppi’s Everyday Icons pack, now at Costco,” they wrote.

Ravioli Lasagne Bolognese

Costco Hot Finds shared about a returning deli section find that is savory deliciousness. “This is my favorite pre-made meal at Costco!” she wrote about the Ravioli Lasagne with Bolognese Sauce that just landed back in the deli. “One of my favorites! So glad they brought it back,” added a shopper. “If this isn’t comfort food, then I don’t know what is,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Noosa Lemon Mix-Ins

Costco Does It Again shares about their “absolute favorite yogurt” brand Noosa, dropping “their most craveable flavor yet” they said. “The new Lemon mix-ins come in an 8-pack and serve up whole milk yoghurt atop lemon puree and are paired with shortbread pieces, sliced roasted almonds, and white chocolate chips. 🍋😋 Made with real fruit and NO artificial sweeteners, it’s as smooth, velvety, and decadent as it sounds.”

Hawaiian BBQ Pork Bowl

Costco Guide shared about a new ready-to-heat meal. “Hawaiian BBQ Pork bowl is new in the prepared food section at Costco! Such an easy meal idea, just heat and serve!” they wrote.

Belgian Style Waffles

Costco Guide shared about a sweet treat. “Ready to eat Belgian style waffles at Costco! These are so good straight out of the wrapper but even better heated up in the oven or air fryer!” they said.

Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants

Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants are creating a frenzy in the bakery. “New at Costco bakery today!! Butter croissants with blueberries and cheese cake filling and caramelized bottom!! Yes please!! This and some cafesito!” Costco New Deals wrote. “Can confirm, these are delicious!” commented a shopper.