It’s a new month, which means a few things at Costco: There are some great new deals and also brand new and exciting products hitting the shelves of the warehouse. From the most clever sofa yet comfy sofa I have ever owned to the most delicious snacks, meals, and drinks, you don’t want to miss the latest and greatest Costco products. Here are the 11 best new Costco items hitting shelves this August.

Coddle Aria Sectional

I just got the new Coddle Aria sectional for my playroom, and everyone in the family is obsessed. This reasonably priced sofa is honestly genius. It is perfectly sized to sit several people, but has lots of sneaky features. For one, there is lift-up storage under the chaise, so you stash all those items you don’t want people to see. Or, you can use it store bedding and pillows, because there is also a pull-out sleeper under the loveseat, perfect for guests. And a bonus? Power outlets with one USB-C and one USB outlet. It is also super comfy, and I love the grey color that masks spills or stains. It also comes in beige. It is just $1,250, including shipping, delivery, and setup, and it is less if you take advantage of Costco Direct’s “buy more, save more” savings.

CHUZA Dried Mango with Chili Seasoning

CHUZA, a Mexican-founded brand known for its spicy dried fruit snacks, is now rolling out at Costco in California regions, including San Diego (first-time launch!) and the Bay Area, for 50 percent less than other stores. The naturally sweet mango slices are coated in a house blend of chili powder and sea salt, inspired by street snacks in Mexico with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Columbus Meats Calabrese Snack Tray

Costco Deals shared about a new meat and cheese snack. “Elevate your snack game with these NEW @columbusmeats Calabrese Snack Trays! 📍Available now for $11.99 for a 3-pack in the Texas region @costco clubs only and online!” they wrote. “Inspired by the southern region of Italy. 17g of protein per tray that includes bold Columbus Calabrese Salame, multigrain crackers, and provolone cheese 🚗 Perfect for on-the-go, road trips, or a work snack. Don’t miss out! Add this to your cart on your next Costco run!”

Pure Protein Snack Pack

Costco Deals shared about a new snack at Costco. “Try this NEW @officialpureprotein Snack Pack now in @costco stores nationwide! Grab a 14ct. box today for just $16.99!” they wrote. It comes with 4 bags Hickory BBQ Popped Crisps, 4 bags Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps, and 6 bags Cheddar Cheesy Crackers, boasting 10–12g protein, less than 150 calories, Non-GMO, No Trans Fats, and Soy Free. “Perfect for all your summer adventures, BBQs, beach days, picnics & lunches!” they write.

Hunter Rainboots

Costco Hot Finds shared about a “rare find” at Costco: Hunter rainboots for $93.99. “Omg I need these!!! I super hope our warehouse gets them!” one shopper commented. “No wayyy I’ve been waiting to buy these,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oat MALK

Costco So Obsessed shared that Oat MALK is now available at Costco in Southern California. “I’m so excited it’s my favorite!!!! Made from 3 simple organic ingredients: Filtered Water, Organic Gluten FreeOats, Himalayan Pink Salt It also does not contain any gums, fillers, or oils! We love the taste and flavor! Perfect for your morning coffee, cereal or just alone! Grab some Oat MALK during your next Costco SoCal haul,” they wrote.

Hershey’s S’mores Popcorn

Costco So Obsessed also shared about Hershey’s s’mores popcorn, a delicious version of chocolate covered popcorn made with the classic brand. “$7.89, yes please!” they wrote. “The popcorn sounds so good,” added another.

A-Sha Chili Crisy Squiggly Noodles

Costco So Obsessed shared about the new A-Sha product. @ashadrynoodle chili crispy squiggly noodles 🍜 at Costco! I wonder how these compare to Trader Joe’s,” they wrote. “They’re so good!! Much better than TJ’s. This is the same brand that does the Momofuku noodles!” a shopper confirmed. “I sampled these and they are good,” a second added.

Afters Ice Cream Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwiches

Shoppers were also going wild over Afters Ice Cream Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwiches. “$17.99 for 12!! 🩵💙🩵💙 @aftersicecream,” they wrote. “​​Had these today (picked up in Los Feliz) and they were so yummy 😋,” commented a shopper. “Only 41 carbs that’s great,” added another.

Grab and Go Sweet and Salty Pack

Grab and Go Sweet and Salty Pack is a box filled with Reese’s Popcorn, Dots Pretzels, and two types of Skinny Pop. “Grab and Go sweet and salty snack mixes!” wrote Costco Does It Again. “Ooh that’s a good variety!” commented one shopper. “Needs more salty, this is mostly sweet. I’ll still buy it though don’t you worry,” added another.

Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie 8-Pack

Costco Does It Again shared about the new Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie 8-Pack available at Costco through September. “This family-friendly pack comes with four refreshing pre-pressed smoothie flavors: Acai Berry 🫐, Strawberry Orange Mango 🍓, Tropical 🥥, and Greens 🥬 . There’s a flavor for every family member — even our kids love these smoothies! Each bottle promotes immunity support, digestive balance, and hydration while tasting absolutely delicious. This is as close as it gets to juicing without the mess or time, so head to Costco to keep this Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie 8-Pack stocked all summer!” they wrote. “They’re so good,” wrote one shopper. “Oooo yesss!!!” added another.