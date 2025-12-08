These new December Costco finds offer great value, fun gifts, and smart pantry staples.

Costco has reliably carried customer favorites for decades, ranging from $5 rotisserie chicken and Kirkland Signature staples to Hebrew National Hot Dogs. They also regularly get an influx of new products. This month is no exception. I recently checked out the “What’s New” section of the Costco website and found some fantastic products. Here are the 11 best Costco items in the “What’s New” section this December.

Dubble Bubble Gum

Get this huge 380-count container of Dubble Bubble Gum for $11.49. It comes with 380 pieces of the popular Bubble Gum Twist in a 60.3 oz Tub.

Zulka Pure Cane Sugar

Now is the time to stock up on sugar. Get 10 pounds of Zulka Pure Cane Sugar for $9.99. The all-natural, great-tasting sugar is vegan, bone char-free, non-GMO, and Kosher Pareve.

Variety Snack Pack

There is a new Variety Snack Pack, 40-count, $18.99. It comes with 10 Pirate’s Booty Age White Cheddar, Cheezit Original, Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Bite-Sized Cookies, and Kellogg’s Rice Crispy Treats Original.

Jelina Chocolatier Handcrafted Chocolate Bark Duo Tin

The Jelina Chocolatier Handcrafted Chocolate Bark Duo Tin, 1.5 lbs, $49.99, is another new food item. It comes with 0.75lbs Salted Caramel Pretzel Bark and 0.75lbs Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Bark, both Kosher certified.

Nissan Chow Mein Noodle Trays, Teriyaki Beef

If you like Asian noodles, head to Costco. The Nissan Chow Mein Noodle Trays, Teriyaki Beef, 4 oz, 8-count, is new at the store for $10.99. There is no added MSG, and it comes with house sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection, Sampler Gift Pack

The Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection, Sampler Gift Pack, 22.5 oz. Total: $34.99, includes six jars of holiday jam. Red Pepper Jelly, Holiday Jam, and Maine Maple Champagne Mustard.

San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink

The San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink, Variety Pack, 11.15 fl oz, 24-count, is $26.49. It comes with 12 Aranciata Rossa, Orange and blood orange, and 12 Ciliegia & Limone, Cherry and lemon.

Luxe Bites Sweet and Savory Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Holiday Board

Bring the Luxe Bites Sweet and Savory Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Holiday Board to a holiday party and prepare to dazzle people. The $199.99 board features award-winning cheeses (complete with festive Christmas tree, star, snowflake, and gingerbread man cut-outs), artisan charcuterie meats, premium accompaniments, and indulgent sweets—all expertly styled for a perfect balance of flavor, beauty, and seasonal cheer.

Califia Farms Cold Brew Black Coffee

If you love cold brew, pick up some Califia Farms Cold Brew Black Coffee, Unsweetened, Medium Roast. Each pack comes with six cartons of pure black unsweetened coffee.

Bakery Bling Christmas Cookie Decorating Kit

Bakery Bling Christmas Cookie Decorating Kit 2-pack, 16 Total Cookies, is brand new and on sale for $6 off, $23.99. Each kit includes 16 pre-baked themed cookies, two festive icings, three of Bakery Bling’s signature Glittery Sugars, a touch of Glittery Dust, and hand-made royal icing decorations to add that extra sparkle of holiday magic.

Tea Forté Warming Joy Bundle

Shopping for a tea drinker? The Tea Forté Warming Joy Bundle comes with 2 Café Cups and 4 Tea Trays, and 50 Tea Pyramids, and costs $99.99