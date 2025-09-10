7 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves This Month

Costco is gearing up for both spooky and holiday season with some very sweet treats (and helpful laundry stain removers when the chocolate inevitably gets all over the kids’ clothes). From tea sets to cookie kits, these seasonal delights are perfect for gifting, but also just for enjoying at home. So what new items should you grab before they sell out? Here are seven of the best new Costco items hitting shelves this month.

Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety Pack

This new Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety Pack ($24.99) is perfect for Halloween: Each bag contains 5.6 lbs of mini-candies including Kit Kat, Snickers, M&M’s Peanut Chocolate, Twix, M&M’s Milk Chocolate, Milky Way, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, Butterfinger, and Almond Joy. Great for trick or treaters or Halloween parties.

Bakery Bling Halloween Cookie Kit Bundle

Another Halloween-themed item, the new Bakery Bling Halloween Cookie Kit Bundle is ridiculously cute. Each pack contains 16 pre-baked cookies to decorate with icing, glittery sugar, and candy. All ingredients are edible and ideal for getting the kiddos into the spooky season spirit.

Brook 37 Curated Indulgence Tea Gift Collection

The Brook 37 Curated Indulgence Tea Gift Collection ($99.99) would make a gorgeous gift but it’s also wonderful to enjoy during the colder months. “I have been purchasing direct from this company for a while so I was beyond thrilled when during a tea search I saw Brook37 Tea Atelier was now on Costco,” one happy shopper said. “This set of 4 canisters is an absolute dream come true at $99. They regularly retail for $140. I love what I love, but adore it more when I score a fantastic deal.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hickory Farms Classic Meat and Cheese Gift Set

The Hickory Farms Classic Meat and Cheese Gift Set ($39.99 for four) is a classic holiday staple. Each pack contains four 4 oz. Farmhouse Summer Sausage, four 2 oz. Sharp Cheddar Blend, and four 1.25 oz. Sweet Hot Mustard.

Koa Mana Fuel For Warriors

Koa Mana Fuel For Warriors Hydration Drink in Strawberry Pina Colada and Blue Raspberry ($49.99) is a new hydration mix available at Costco. Each flavor features 5g of total protein (Whey Protein Isolate), 2g of collagen, and 2g of a prebiotic fiber blend. “More than hydration – Koa Mana is an all-in-one functional beverage that delivers what your body needs: clean protein, vital nutrients, advanced hydration, and gut support,” the company says.

Tide Evo Laundry Detergent Tiles, Free & Gentle

Tide Evo Laundry Detergent Tiles, Free & Gentle ($37.99) is perfect for those sensitive to normal laundry detergents. “These hypoallergenic laundry detergent sheets with no added dyes or perfumes, provide a gentle yet powerful clean that effortlessly tackles 100% of common stains,” the company says. “I got a sample at the Tide House during SXSW this year. Worked well, fully dissolved. Really our only complaint was the strong Tide smell. BF is a sensitive skin, no fragrance person,” one Redditor commented.

Kinder Joy Eggs

Costco now has packs of 20 Kinder Joy Eggs Treat + Toy for just $22.99. Each egg features two layers of milky sweet cream topped with 2 wafer bites filled with cocoa cream, with a spoon and exciting surprise toy included (of course!). Another fun treat for Halloween buckets!