11 Best New Costco Items to Grab in Mid-October

I blinked my eyes, and it is mid-October! While summer seemed to linger into September on the East Coast, it finally feels like fall with crisper weather and the leaves changing color and falling from the trees. Costco is here for it, dropping many exciting new products for the season. From comfort food and fall-infused flavors to gifts worth stockpiling for the holiday season, there are many new finds at your local store and on the website. Here are the 11 best Costco items to get in mid-October.

A New Easy-to-Make Meal From Kevin’s Natural Foods

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new easy meal from Kevin’s Natural Foods. “These Korean bbq style chicken bowls look good $14.89 for four and 21 g of protein,” they wrote. “Love this brand so definitely will try!” commented a follower.

Pull-Apart Cheesy Bread

If you are on a diet, close your eyes. Tipiak French Sourdough Bread Pull Apart Cheese Bread is a hot new item, per Costco So Obsessed. “Pull apart herb and cheese French sourdough bread 🍞 🧀 @tipiak_international,” they wrote. “Great app idea,” commented a follower. “Yummmm,” added another.

Adorable Cheese Ravioli Shaped Like Pumpkins and Bats

Get into the spooky spirit with Halloween-themed ravioli. “The pumpkin and bats pasta is back! 🦇 🎃 they are very delish and so fun !” Costco So Obsessed wrote. “I want these,” commented a follower. “These are so fun,” added another.

Organic and Paleo-Friendly Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Meatballs

Costco So Obsessed shared about Sabatino’s Paleo Organic Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Meatballs. “These #organic pineapple Terriyaki meatballs look perfect for game day,” they wrote.

A Hardcore Chocolate Fudge Cake

There is a new item in the Costco bakery getting a lot of attention. “Chocolate fudge cake at Costco $24.99! This would be perfect for your next party. Just decorate it with some sprinkles and candles and cake toppers,” Costco So Obsessed shared. “It feeds an entire office,” commented a follower.

And, Chobani Pumpkin Spice Creamer

What’s in Your Cart shared about “New items at Costco spotted yesterday and today!” One of them is a delicious new creamer. Chobani Pumpkin Spice Creamer, 52 ounces, $7.79, transforms your coffee into a delicious PSL.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf

Looking for a luxury holiday gift? The iconic Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf is just $349.99 after $50 off. “I’ve wanted this scarf for years! I even have a knockoff that’s cashmink aka acrylic. I ordered the signature beige color and it’s beautiful! No worries about authenticity. It’s definitely real! The label matches exactly to the Burberry website. Thank you Costco for making this scarf more affordable!” writes a shopper. “I purchased the tan coloured scarf and I absolutely love it. The colour is rich and the cashmere is oh so soft. When items like this one pop up, you gotta grab them! This is authentic Burberry,” adds another.

An Amazing Knife Block Set From Viking

Costo Deals shared about a new knife set, that I can personally say is the best I’ve ever had for such a great price. “Elevate your culinary experience with this Viking 15-Piece German Steel Knife Block Set! 📍Find it now only on Costco.com for $152.99,” wrote Costco Deals. “Encased in a sleek black rubber wood block bringing a modern look. Each knife forged from premium German Stainless Steel with an ergonomic grip. Exceptional balance, durability, and control with every slice. This knife is your trusted partner in cutlery mastery.”

A Chic Velour Tracksuit

Costco So Obsessed shared about the Felina velour tracksuit, a great dupe for the OG Juicy set. “Velour hoodie and jogger set in 3 colors $18.99 @felinaintimates,” they wrote. “Comfy vibes yes!!” commented a follower.

A Starbucks Gift Set

Costco New Deals shared about the new Starbucks hot cocoa and holiday blend coffee, marshmallow mug hugger gift set. “For $29.99 I’m loving the holiday colors too!! I love that Costco is bringing out their gift sets!” they wrote.

Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine

The Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew brings cafe-quality coffee home and is another excellent gift idea. “Run to Costco for this deal!! Ninja has its luxe cafe espresso machine and you can save $80 deal ends October 12th,” Costco New Deals wrote in a recent post. On the website, it is $529.99, and you get an $80 Costco shop card.