11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves Mid-September

How is it already mid-September? It feels like yesterday we were making a splash during the Labor Day weekend at the pool, and here we are, fall sports and school activities in full swing. Costco is filling the aisles of the store with fall and winter inspired must-haves, ranging from comfort food to cozy blankets. Here are the 11 best new Costco items hitting shelves mid-Septmber.

Fishwife Tuna

Costco Does It Again shared that Fishwife Tuna is now at Costco stores. “They’ve had them in Colorado for a few weeks. So good!” writes a shopper. “A+++ for this beautiful packaging,” writes another.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



La Terra Fina Quiche

Costco Does It Again revealed that Costco is now selling a two-pak of La Terra Fina ready-to-eat quiche “in the same delicious, savory flavors we love but now with more eco-friendly packaging! They’ve reduced the plastic packaging by 75% by eliminating the dome and tray, making the protein-packed quiche an even better choice to heat and eat. It’s the same great quiche and same 23-ounce size you’ve always enjoyed. Find it in its new, more sustainable packaging at all Costco warehouses across the U.S. today!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heirloom Pumpkins

Costco Hot Finds shared about an exciting new find in the produce section, perfect for fall decorating. “🍂 🎃 Heirloom pumpkins are my favorite! They’re so unique and they last for several months!” they wrote, adding that they cost $6.99. “Yumm… After a few days of decorating my house, those pumpkins are going to start disappearing. I’m going to make some delicious Chilean sopaipillas. :),” writes a shopper. “These are GORGEOUS!!!” adds another.

Pumpkin Cheescake

Costco Hot Finds also shared about a new seasonal bakery item. “Pumpkin cheesecake from the Costco bakery!” they wrote. “Omg omg omg yes I need 🤤,” commented one person. “Omg 🤤 I’m requesting this instead of a cake for my bday in a couple weeks. Ha,” added another.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe

Costco Does It Again shared about a great deal on a Nespresso machine. “This is your chance to level up your morning coffee routine in a major way ☕ Now at @costco, the @nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe machine is on sale for $40 off PLUS the bundle comes with a milk frother and a variety of coffee capsules so you can discover the one you love most! The Vertuo Next Deluxe brews a huge range of sizes, from a single espresso shot to a full cup of coffee, and its smart technology reads each capsule to create the perfect cup every single time. Say goodbye to long coffee shop lines and hello to your best mornings yet,” they wrote.

Birthday Cake Flavored Popcorn

Costco Buys shared about Birthday Cake Flavored Popcorn at Costco. “This 18-count pack features sweet, colorful and delicious Birthday Cake drizzled popcorn! Such a tasty snack!! 😍 Just $13.69!” they wrote.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

There’s another new item in the Costco bakery. “Cinnamon Coffee Cake at Costco! This delicious Costco bakery find is crumbly, delicious, and goes great with coffee or tea! 😋 Just $9.99!” Costco Buys shared. “Omg yum,” commented a follower.

Pendleton Throws and Blankets

Costco Does It Again shared about Pendleton Throws and Blankets, $19.99 to $36.99 depending on size. The blankets are super soft and cozy, and perfect for cuddling up on a fall or winter day.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Bark Dog Advent Calenders

It’s not too early to start buying Advent calenders, which make great gifts. Costco Buys shared about a great option for dog owners. “Bark Dog Advent Calendar at Costco! How cute!! This comes with 8 festive dog toys and 16 seasonal dog treats…perfect for celebrating the holidays with your fur babies!! 🥰 Just $39.99,” they wrote.

Beef Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup

Costco So Obsessed announced the return of two fall favorites. “Welcome back beef chili and chicken noodle soup!” they wrote.

Feastables Variety Pack

Costco Does It Again shared that Mr. Beast chocolate is on the shelves of Costco. “Now available EXCLUSIVELY at @costco is @feastables biggest variety pack of chocolate yet! Whether you crave the silky smoothness of plain Milk Chocolate, need more of a bite with Milk Crunch, or can’t resist the timeless combo of peanut butter and chocolate, this bag has it all. Grab one for now to keep for yourself and grab one (or two) ahead of the Halloween holiday so you’re the house handing out the BEST chocolates! Get your bag, only at Costco,” they wrote.