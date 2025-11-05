11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves This November

Across its website and warehouses, Costco carries thousands and thousands of items, ranging from food and drinks to expensive jewelry and big-screen television sets. There’s no way to keep track of the expansive inventory. Luckily, Costco sends regular emails informing customers of its latest sales and newest products. Over the weekend, I received the new “This Week’s Featured Warehouse Items,” filled with the latest items hitting the store and some crazy product deals. Note that any pricing shown is warehouse pricing, and select items may be available online for a delivered price. Items may not be available in all locations. Pricing may vary by location in AK, HI, PR, and online.

Hershey’s Nuggets Assortment, Variety Pack

Stock up on chocolate for the holidays. Hershey’s Nuggets Assortment, Variety Pack, comes with bite-sized minis of your favorite bars. These are perfect for putting in little bowls for guests. Get the 52-ounce bag for $4 off through November 30.

Seeds of Change, Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic

I love keeping bags of microwaved rice on hand for easy dinners. These Seeds of Change, Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic bags are super healthy and easy to heat. Get the 6-count for $3 off through November 30.

Oats Overnight, 20g Protein Shake, Blueberry Donut & Strawberries & Cream

Struggling to achieve your protein goals? Get the Oats Overnight, 20g Protein Shake, Blueberry Donut & Strawberries & Cream 14-Pack for $29.99 after $6 off through November 16.

Kirkland Signature Swift Rack of Pork

In the meat department, there is a significant sale of pork. Get the Kirkland Signature Swift Rack of Pork, a brand new item, starting at $2.99 per pound. Price varies by location.

Holiday Pillow

Stock up on these Holiday Pillows now. They are $2 off and shaped like a gingerbread man, a snowman, a peppermint, and a Christmas tree. There is a limit of five, and the deal is valid through November 9.

Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set

Influencers are going wild over a new candle set. The Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set 6-Pack is just $19.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oura Rings

Costco just got the Oura Ring 4 Smart Ring, Exclusive Bundle, Ring + Additional Charger included. It comes in two colors: silver, $349.99, and gold, $499.99. “I’m obsessed with my Oura ring. It provides comprehensive data on your sleep, cardiovascular health, stress levels, and tracks your movement. It’s incredibly useful if you’re looking to enhance your overall health and well-being. Don’t skip the sizing kit(Costco offers it) and wear the sizing kit ring for at least 24 hours to ensure you get the correct size. Overall, I’m pleased with my purchase! Worth every penny!” writes a shopper.

Matty M Leggings and Sweaters

Get your wardrobe holiday-ready with the help of Costco. The Matty M Women’s Chenille Sweater is $12.99 after $4 off until November 9 and the Matty M Women’s Leggings are $9.99

After $5 off until November 16.

Woolrich Men’s 100% Cotton Chamois Shirt

A man’s must-have? The Woolrich Men’s 100% Cotton Chamois Shirt is $14.99 after $5 off through November 9. “Nice heavy weight shirt, very comfortable. Because it’s on the thicker side for material, there’s no stretch to it. Rolling up sleeves is a little difficult because of the thicker fabric but it’s a great shirt for cooler weather and not needing to bring a light jacket. Definitely recommend washing cold and hang-drying. The green and blue are nice dark shades, the tan is on the lighter side, more of a sandy/cream shade,” writes a shopper.

Beautyrest Mattress

Get the Beautyrest 12-inch BR800 Medium Mattress, Full, for $299.99, after $80 off until November 16. “We purchased this mattress for our preteen daughter and could not say enough great things about how pleased we all are. The quality rivals the most expensive mattresses on the market! You will not find a better value anywhere else. Our daughter says it is ‘perfect’ – not too hard, not too soft. She has always complained about getting extremely hot at night but the cooling features & technology this mattress provides has helped with that tremendously. Off the charts satisfied!” writes a shopper.

Apple Products

There are lots of Apple products being featured. The iPad Pro 11-inch, 256GB Wi-Fi (M5 chip) Built For Apple Intelligence is $949.99, the iPad Pro 13-inch, 256GB Wi-Fi (M5 chip) Built For Apple Intelligence, is $1,249.99, and Apple AirPods Pro 3, are $249.99.