These exciting new Costco arrivals are already earning rave shopper reviews.

The holiday season might be over, and many of your favorite seasonal foods are starting to rotate out of the warehouse. Luckily, Costco is giving us something to crave in the new year: A new batch of food and drinks to get excited for. There are tons of new arrivals making their way into the aisles of the store this week. What should you pick up on your next shopping trip? Here are the 10 best new Costco items to score this week.

Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon

Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon was featured in this week’s Weekly Warehouse Insider. The platter is priced at $10.99 per pound in the deli. “Costco shrimp cocktail is the Cadillac of grocery store shrimp platters. I said what I said,” a shopper wrote on Instagram.

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Topped Cheesecake

Holiday cheesecakes may be gone, but a fresh, fruit-topped version has returned. The seasonal Kirkland Signature Strawberry Topped Cheesecake is back in the bakery for $23.99.

Unwell Hydration

Costco Does It Again shared that Drink Unwell hydration 15-pack is now available in select Texas, LA, and Southeast @costco stores “in our personal favorite flavor, Strawberry! 🍓❤️🍓.” they wrote. “First (and most importantly), Unwell tastes AMAZING. So amazing that you would never know all the benefits you’re getting just by sipping on it. Not only does it have 740mg of electrolytes and B vitamins to support rapid hydration, but the 75mg of natural caffeine is less than a cup of coffee and keeps you focused! Basically, Unwell is everything: better tasting and better at multitasking to keep you going. Get the Strawberry 15-pack from your local Costco while supplies last!”

Various Deli Platters, Including a Sandwich Platter

Costco New shared about other new platters in the Costco deli. “Did you know you can order platters in the deli at Costco? They have shrimp cocktail platter , fruit meat and cheese, sandwich and chicken salad croissants they all look amazing and would be perfect for any occasion which ones are worth grabbing ?” they wrote. “Sandwich platter is awesome!!!” a follower confirmed.

Our Place Cold Press Batch Juicer

Costco New and other influencers shared about the Our Place Cold Press Batch Juicer. “You can grab it exclusively at Costco for $169.99 the Blue Salt color is available in warehouse, and you can also find Char + Steam online at Costco.com. What I love most is how easy this juicer is to use. It’s completely hands-free, fits whole fruits and veggies, runs super quiet, and gives you high juice yield with less foam and super dry pulp. Plus, it’s sleek and it looks good on my counter,” they said.

Chocovia Pink Chocolate with Strawberry & Kadaif Dubai Style

What’s in Your Cart shared about Chocovia Pink Chocolate with Strawberry & Kadaif Dubai Style. “I was excited to see this because I love strawberry! It practically flew into my cart! 🛒 It was basically strawberry chocolate. There was a slight crunch from the kadaif but the center didn’t have filling like a pistachio Dubai chocolate,” they wrote.

Loaded Potato Skins

Costco Deals shared loaded potato skins, perfect for all the upcoming football games. “LOADED POTATO SKINS ARE HERE🥔Enjoy these restaurant quality Loaded Potato Skins now available at Costco warehouses in the MW region ONLY! Made with 100% real cheddar cheese and bacon ⏲️ Crispy, cheesy, and ready in minutes 🎉 The ultimate crowd-pleaser for game day, holidays, or last-minute hosting,” they wrote.

New Year’s Cupcakes

Costco Buys shared about New Year-inspired cupcakes. “Costco decorated their mini cupcakes in a cute New Year’s Eve style! Find them both in vanilla and chocolate with a delicious buttercream icing…perfect for celebrating NYE! Just $8.99 #costco #cupcakes,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Silo Street Food Korean Bibimbap

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new item in the freezer section, Silo Street Food Korean Bibimbap. “Korean bibimbap spotted at Costco.. it includes veggies spicy gochujang sauce and sticky rice $15.89 for 6 👏 Can’t wait to try this!!” they wrote. “So good!” confirmed a shopper.

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame, a high-protein snack, is in stores. “New High Protein Supersnack at Costco! @the_onlybean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Sea Salt flavor is now available at @costco Nationwide!” Costco Guide wrote, adding that each serving is made with avocado oil and has 14 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and just 2 net carbs.