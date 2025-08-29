 Skip to content

11 Best New Costco Products That Just Hit the Website

Costco’s latest online arrivals include luxury skincare, chocolate, jewelry, and more.
Published on August 29, 2025 | 7:15 AM

If you have made a Costco run this week, you know that the store’s aisles are flooding with new food, drinks, and fall-inspired items ranging from cozy fleece coats to colorful mums. But did you know there are so many great new items on the Costco website? From Dubai chocolate and Halloween candy to new engagement rings and luxury skincare, some exciting new products are ready for purchase. Here are the 11 best Costco products that just went up online.

A New Take on Trendy Dubai Chocolate

Béquet Dubai Chocolate Caramels
I’m not sure why the Dubai chocolate craze is so intense, but even my 9-year-old daughter is here for it. This 3-pack of Béquet Dubai Chocolate Caramels just hit the website for $54.99. It contains three re-sealable pouches of individually wrapped gourmet chocolates with nut-free pistachio flavoring. They are made with all-natural ingredients, are gluten-free, and are Kosher certified.

Ring-Compatible Smoke and CO Alarms

First Alert Z-Wave Battery Smoke and CO Alarm Works with Ring
I recently purchased First Alert Z-Wave Battery Smoke and CO Alarm Works with Ring on Amazon and paid more than $99.99 for a 2-pack, the Costco price. These easy-to-install detectors work with Ring Alarm System and Samsung SmartThings. Not only does a voice warn you of a potential threat, but you also get mobile alerts via the Ring app.

An Adorable Halloween Candy Bento Box

Sugarfina Haunted House, 3 Piece Bento Box, 2-pack
If you are looking for a gourmet Halloween gift, order this Sugarfina Haunted House, 3 Piece Bento Box, 2-pack for $44.99. It comes with two Sugarfina Halloween Bento Boxes filled with Cosmic Stars Gummies, Spooky Ghosts Gummies, and Zombie Brain Gummies.

Celeb-Beloved Hydrogel Face Masks

Augustinus Bader The Hydrogel Face Mask, 6-pack
Augustinus Bader is one of the most beloved celebrity skincare lines. Costco just got the brand’s The Hydrogel Face Mask, 6-pack, in stock for $129.99, which supposedly hydrates and plumps while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The same set costs $180 at Neiman Marcus.

So Many New Engagement Rings, Including This Gorgeous Pear Shaped Stunner

Pear Shape 2.03 ct VS1 Clarity, G Color Diamond Platinum Solitaire Ring
So many new engagement rings and engagement rings and band sets have hit Costco. My favorite is this Pear Shape 2.03 ct VS1 Clarity, G Color Diamond Platinum Solitaire Ring. The fine jewelry piece will set you back $24,999.99 and includes GIA certification.

Yummy Halloween Candy Variety Pack

Mars Minis Chocolate Candy, Variety Pack
There are lots of Halloween candy options at Costco. This Mars Minis Chocolate Candy, Variety Pack, 200-count for $20.99 comes with an assortment of Mars minis, including 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, Twix, and Snickers.

Peanut Butter Protein Bars

PBfit Protein Bar, Peanut Butter Chocolate
Trying to amp up your protein intake? This PBfit Protein Bar, Peanut Butter Chocolate, 2.47 oz, 12-count box is just $23.99.

A Variety Pack of Kettle Brand Potato Chips

Kettle Brand Potato Chips, Variety Pack
Kettle Brand Potato Chips are a favorite of shoppers. Costco recently got a variety pack of 1.5-ounce bags, 36 for $20.99. It comes with Sea Salt and Vinegar, Jalapeno, Sea Salt, and Backyard Barbeque.

Starbucks Fall Favorites Variety Pack

Starbucks Fall Favorites Variety Pack 64-count KCup
Starbucks Fall Favorites Variety Pack is here! It contains 64 KCups, 32 Pumpkin Spice, 16 Cinnamon Dolce, and 16 Caramel Flavored Coffee, for $44.99.

The Fanciest La Mer Night Cream

La Mer The Rejuvenating Night Cream
Costco is a sneaky source for luxury face creams. The most recent addition is La Mer The Rejuvenating Night Cream 2 oz. The cream costs $450 at other stores, but just $320 on the Costco website.

This Clever Snack Tackle Box

Sabatier Snacklebox 2-piece Set with Cutting Board Lids
I am obsessed with the Sabatier Snacklebox 2-piece Set with Cutting Board Lids, a tackle box for food. “Snackle Box 2-Piece Set at Costco! These feature separate sections for snacks, food, crafts, and so much more! Plus the lids double as cutting boards! They’re also dishwasher safe with locking handles. Get 2 for $19.99,” Costco Buys shared.

