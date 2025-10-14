7 Best New Dollar Tree Food Items Hitting Shelves This Week

If you aren’t shopping at Dollar Tree, you are losing money. The discount store sells everything for much less than regular grocery stores, with most food items costing $1.25. The store is always getting in new and exciting products, including seasonal fan favorites, and this week is no exception. Here are the 7 best new food items hitting Dollar Tree this week.

Haribo Goldbears Christmas Gummi Candy

Holiday candy is already arriving. Haribo Goldbears Christmas Gummi Candy is a hit with kids and adults alike. Each bag is filled with the delicious traditional Haribo gummies in holiday colors, red, green, and white, which taste oh-so-good any day of the year.

Yummy Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix

Dollar Tree is getting so many baked goods mixes in, like this Harvest Hill Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix, 8.5 oz. “Whip up a batch of delicious, warm garlic herb biscuits fast with this mix from Harvest Hill. It’s easy to make a batch of 8 biscuits with this mix. Perfect for holidays, dinners, or bringing to a potluck,” reads the description.

Enticingly Easy Funnel Cake Mix

Carnival season may be over, but you don’t have to stop enjoying fair food. Enticingly Easy Funnel Cake Mix brings the fair’s magic into your kitchen. “Top with powdered sugar, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, or drizzle with chocolate sauce-each bite is a taste of pure nostalgia. Each pack can make 6 large funnel cakes. Just add milk, egg, oil and pinch of flour,” writes the store.

Peeps Marshmallow Trees

Peeps aren’t just for Easter. Peeps Marshmallow Trees, are a “Yummy winter trees!” writes a shopper. “Love these winter and holiday themed peeps. They are a big hit in our holiday gift bags. I wish you would have a theme peeps for every holiday.”

Arby’s Seasoned Curly Fries

My favorite frozen French fries are Arby’s Seasoned Curly Fries, $5. The curly fries feature zesty seasoning, and I think they are honestly better than the ones you get at the fast food chain. Throw in the air fryer to perfectly crisp them.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Calidad Corn Tortilla Chips

Calidad Corn Tortilla Chips “are different from the other chips you would find in the store. If you are looking for a different taste away from the spice, chili, and more, get the Calidad Corn Tortilla Chips for yourself now!” writes the store.

Campbell’s Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup

Campbell’s Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup is back. “First try on this soup, it is AWESOME! Best price around, normally $1.99 at other stores. 13.8oz as opposed to other Campbell’s condensed soup. Very flavorful, lots of Carrots, Rice and Chicken. Contains less of Celery, and Onion,” writes a shopper. “I love this soup and it’s not too salty like many other kinds!” adds another.