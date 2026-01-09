Costco shoppers are buzzing about these new grocery arrivals hitting warehouses this January.

The holidays may be over, but the Costco grocery department is the gift that keeps on giving well into January. This month (and year!), the warehouse is filling up with exciting new foods, drinks, and other groceries, filling the spaces where holiday-centric products used to be. What are people shopping for this week that you should consider throwing in your cart? Here are the 7 best new grocery arrivals at Costco this January.

Dubai-style Mac Pops

Costco Savvy shared about a new Dubai-style chocolate product. “This stopped me mid-Costco run! 👀🍫Dubai-style Mac Pop chocolate caught my attention and had to come home with me,” they wrote about the item. It costs $12.99 for four. “Yummy! Love me some of these,” a shopper commented.

Cuisine Adventures Buffalo Chicken Bites

Costco Savvy also shared about an exciting new app that brings together a few popular flavors. “NEW Costco Find! Cuisine Adventures Buffalo Chicken Bites just hit the freezer aisle 🛒 Fully cooked, frozen, and ready in minutes. Perfect for quick dinners, snacks, or game day! 👀” they wrote.

Samlip Soft Korean Cheesecake

Costco Buys shares about Samlike Soft Korean Cheesecake. “If you love lighter desserts, this Soft Korean Cheesecake is such a good one to try! Each piece has a soft sponge base topped with smooth, creamy cheesecake, and they are individually wrapped so grabbing one is effortless 😍 It is sweet without being heavy and perfect when you want a little treat without committing to a full slice,” they wrote, adding that it is $9.99.

Seeds of Change Organic Protein Bowl Garden Pesto

Costco Deals shared about Seeds of Change Organic Protein Bowl Garden Pesto. “Delicious, Organic goodness made EASY! Get $2.50 OFF right now at Costco warehouses in the Bay Area, MW, NE, NW, SE & TX regions only through 1/18/26! Fresh, flavorful ingredients like chickpeas, basil, broccoli, quinoa, bell peppers & a touch of parmesan,” they wrote, adding that there is 13g plant-based protein and 12g fiber per serving. “Ready in just 90 seconds, pantry-stable & no prep needed! Stock up for easy lunches & dinners! Run to Costco and grab yours before the deal’s gone!”

Tropical Plants

Costco New Deals and several other influencers shared about new plants. “Tropical plants are arriving at Costco 🪴👀 I’m on the lookout for the elephant ear it’s my favorite!! We need all the tips to keep these alive!! Send this to a plant lover and follow for more new Costco finds,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Currently Costco shared about Jack Links Mr. Beast Beef and Cheddar Bites, which are sold individually wrapped in a bag. “these are great,” confirmed a shopper. The bag is $14.99.

Currently Costco also shared about Realsy Nut Butter Filled Dates. “@eatrealsy nut butter-filled dates have landed at Costco! These little bites are the perfect sweet-meets-satisfying snack. Made with just a few simple, real ingredients and naturally sweet organic dates—no added sugar needed. They’re rich, craveable, and surprisingly light at the same time,” they wrote. “Each bag comes with a 24-count variety pack of individually wrapped peanut butter and almond butter–filled dates. Great for dessert, an on-the-go snack, or that mid-afternoon treat you actually look forward to 🙌 Gluten-free, super snackable, and… one is never enough.”