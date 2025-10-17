7 Best New Grocery Deals to Beat Inflation Hitting Shelves This Week 

Many Americans are feeling the inflationary pressure, as prices continue rising on many items ranging from food to Disney tickets. Luckily, grocery stores and food brands are helping to relieve some of the financial pressure by reducing prices and offering limited-time sales and discounts on items you are buying this fall. Here are the 7 best new grocery deals hitting shelves this week to beat inflation.

Aldi Has Pumpkins for Under $4

Over at Aldi, score large pumpkins for a lot less than your local pumpkin patch. Choose from a wide assortment of big gourds, each just $3.95 through October 14th.

And, Pasta Is Also on Sale

Also at Aldi, make sure to stock up on boxes of pasta. The store’s Reggano Cavatappi is just $1.29 through October 14th.

Amazon Has a BOGO Half Off Sale

You are missing out if you aren’t shopping for groceries on Amazon. Currently there is a big buy-one-get-one-half-off promo going on. It includes everything from Halloween candy to Celsius hydration packets.

7 Canned Tuna Brands Shoppers Swear By During Inflation

Dollar Tree Has Gourmet Minis for $1.25

The Krazy Koupon Lady shared a great deal at Dollar Tree. Get mini versions of name-brand, gourmet groceries for just $1.25 each. These make perfect stocking stuffers or allow you to sample different varieties conveniently. Kinder’s BBQ Sauce Mini, Flavor Boss Sauce Mini, Melinda’s Hot Sauce Mini, and Nutella Mini are a few options.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Target Circle Members BOGO Half Off on Lots of Groceries

Target is also offering some seriously unbeatable deals this week for Target Circle members. Get lots of groceries for buy-one-get-one-half-off. This includes strawberries, blueberries, Good & Gather ground beef, cereal, Chobani coffee creamers, and more.

Walmart Has Endless Rollbacks

There are endless items with “Rollbacks” at Walmart, allowing you to save more on items you already buy. This includes Goya rice, Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli, Stove Top Stuffing, and Birds Eye frozen veggies.

Save 20 Percent or More on Sprouts Brand

Now through October 14th, save 20 percent on Sprouts brand’s favorite items, which are super delicious and healthier alternatives to name brands. There are also many buy-one-get-one-half-off deals on everything from sliced cheese to protein powder.