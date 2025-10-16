7 Best New Halloween Candy Bags Hitting Stores This Week

Halloween is just around the corner which means costumes, parties, spooky fun, and of course, candy! There are lots of great options for people who want a nice selection of fan-favorite sweets to keep on hand throughout October, including chocolates, gummies, and mini bars of your favorite treats. Whether you’re stocking up for trick or treaters or just looking for a fun-sized snack, these bags of candy will have you and your guests covered. Here are seven of the best Halloween candy bags hitting stores right now.

Hershey’s Hersheyween Selection

Hershey’s Hersheyween collection is on shelves right now and there’s truly something for everyone: We’ve got Reese’s Mini Pumpkins, KIT KAT Counts shaped like little Draculas, and much more. These are perfect for trick and treating!

Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety

Costco shoppers can grab a bag of Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety for $24.99, with candies including Kit Kat, Snickers, M&M’s Peanut Chocolate, Twix, and more. “Always an excellent buy. We have Halloween candy 365 days a year,” one customer said.

Haribo Trick or Treat Trio

Walmart shoppers can get this adorable Haribo Trick or Treat Trio Halloween Assorted Fruit Flavor and Shapes Gummy Candy bag for $5.97. Each bag contains 45 individually-wrapped fun-size Haribo sweets, including Sour Vampire Bats, Star Mix, Gold Bears, and more. “Everyone knows them, and for good reason. After all, this unmistakable original has delighted fans around the world since 1922,” the brand says.

Ferrero’s 31 Days of Halloween

Ferrero’s 31 Days of Halloween is adorable: Each one of these countdown calendars (essentially the Halloween version of an Advent calendar) is designed to look like a book, with a hidden treat behind each door. The magical item is supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals which is even more reason to get one if you can.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish Halloween Candy Variety Pack

Sam’s Club shoppers can get a bag of Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish Halloween Candy Variety Pack for $23.98. “Every Halloween I leave a bowl on the table outside and let the kids choose the candy they want. Most of the kids in my neighborhood go straight for the sour patch candy first. I can’t eat it but based on their reactions, I’d say it must be very good,” one customer said.

Trader Joe’s Halloween Gummies

Trader Joe’s Halloween Gummies are a limited-time only treat you need to grab before they’re gone (again). “Best vegan gummies. They had them a few years ago and then disappeared for a few years. They brought them back last year, glad they’re here to stay,” one shopper said.

H-E-B Assorted Halloween Candy

H-E-B has a bag of Assorted Halloween Candy containing Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Rolo, Whoppers & Milk Duds Miniatures, and more, for just $16.98 for 115. “Offering six crowd pleasing favorites, this candy assortment is perfect for sharing with family, friends and Halloween night trick or treat and trunk or treat visitors,” the store says.