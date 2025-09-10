I have some news that might scare you: There might be nearly two month left until Halloween, but Costco is already selling out of the most popular decorations. A few weeks ago, I wrote about the Disney Mickey Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin, a Mickey-shaped light up pumpkin decoration, and it’s now out of stock. So, while it might seem early to start putting out decorations, you are already late to the game of buying them. To help you out, here are the 7 best Costco Halloween items to buy before they sell out.



These Adorable Halloween Throw Pillows

Throw pillows are a great home decor item to switch out seasonally. Costoc’s assortment of adorable Mina Victory Loop Halloween Pillows are not to be missed. The 22″ x 22″ pillows are $34.99 and come in a theme of pumpkin, cat, haunted house, or witch shoes. The covers feature zipper closures for easy washing.

A Kirkland Signature Bag of Name Brand Chocolate

Kirkland Signature has name-brand Halloween candy for less. The Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag contains 5.6 pounds of candy, including M&Ms, Reese’s, Snickers, and Milky Way, perfect for handing out on Halloween. There is also a fruit assortment if that’s more your thing.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



A Giant Scary Skeleton for Your Yard

Another hot item this season is the Giant Ground Breaking Skeleton with LCD Eyes and Sound, $359.99. The motion sensor-activated item features LCD moving eyes and plays haunting sounds. “It’s huge and awesome. Super easy to put together. It’s a showstopper! I got people stoping to stare in August because I’m not waiting for October. I’m gunna make hats for this one and leave it up year round like my 10 ft ones from another place that I dress up. Evertime I hear my neighbor complain about them I get another one. 1000% will buy more,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

An Assortment of Halloween Costumes

Your local warehouse and the Costco website have an epic selection of Halloween costumes. While they aren’t always the cheapest, I have found that Costco costumes, including this Teetot Sparkly Mermaid Child Costume, are of much higher quality than those found in Halloween stores or other online stores. I have seen ninjas, dragons, firefighters, and even a pink flamingo costume this year.

A Simpson’s Halloween Countdown Calendar

There are Advent calendars for Christmas so why not Halloween? The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Countdown Calendar is now at Costco. It features 31 windows of 1.5-inch figurines and a Simpsons Halloween-inspired diorama and is selling for $44.99.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

A Box of Full-Size Mars Candy Bars

Be the house that gives out full-size candy bars this Halloween with the help of Costco. This 30-count box of Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – is $7.50 off until September 21.

A Huge Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable

If you “go big or go home” for Halloween, consider adding this 6.5′ Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable scene to your yard. The self-inflating piece features 10 LED lights and features the Heeler Family dressed for Halloween, Dad as a pirate, Mum as a mummy, Bingo as a witch, and Bluey as a vampire. Get it for $159.99.