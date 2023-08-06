6 Best-Tasting New Salad Dressings You Should Try Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A big salad is one of the healthiest meals you can make, but the same combinations can get tired fast. Before you give up your leafy green habit, one way to keep things interesting is to switch up your salad dressing.

A good dressing helps to bring out the flavor of the freshest produce and compliments the ingredients you've chosen for your lunch or dinner. Whether you like your dressing creamy, tangy, sweet—or, if a vinaigrette is more your style—there's something for everyone at the grocery store.

Of course, you could try making your own salad dressing (extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and salt is a simple one) but sometimes it's just easier to have a great bottled dressing on hand. The following are the most delicious new salad dressings to hit the shelves lately, so you'll never have an excuse to skip your greens.

1 Chef Eric Ripert x Nature's Fynd Vegan Fy Dressing Zesty Goddess

PER SERVING (2 TBSP): 40 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 65 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), <1 g protein 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Green Goddess dressing is always a go-to but this one from Nature's Fynd and acclaimed chef Eric Ripert is especially herbaceous and bright with a nice citrusy zing. Interestingly, it's made with Fy, a nutritional fungi protein that contains all nine essential amino acids and gives the dressing a natural body, replacing the need for excessive oil and fillers. Zesty Goddess is one of three new dressings from Ripert & Co—Miso Caesar and Herbed Ranch are the others. These limited-release dressings sold out online as soon as they debuted last month, so for now you'll have to find a friend who was lucky enough to place an order.

RELATED: 8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Salad

2 Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Vinaigrette

PER SERVING (1 TBSP): 47 calories, 4.3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 142 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1.4 g sugar), >1 g protein

This awesome dressing was crafted with scientific precision to give you a balanced taste and a deep flavor that will improve any bowl of leafy greens. It's made with 10-year aged black vinegar, soy sauce, nutty sesame oil and Fly By Jing's classic Sichuan Chili Crisp. You can use it on everything from salads to dumplings and noodles. And since it's all-natural and made with no preservatives, you can feel good about doing a heavy pour!

3 Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

PER SERVING (2 TBSP): 70 calories, 7 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 150 mg sodium, 1 g carbs, (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), <1 g protein

Trader Joe's fans were psyched this spring when the retailer debuted a brand-new refrigerated ranch dressing. Tangy, garlicy and loaded will dill, it's definitely one that you'll be putting on your regular shopping list. "We are soo happy to see a new ranch dressing finally!!!" wrote @trader_joes_treasure_hunt on Instagram. Made with cultured buttermilk, sour cream, and an array of herbs and seasonings, it will quickly become your salad's best friend. (Pro tip: it works wonders as a dip for your next veggie platter!)

4 Brianna's Organic Mango Vinaigrette Dressing

PER SERVING (2 TBSP): 90 calories, 7 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 120 mg sodium, 7 g carbs, (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 0 g protein

Brianna's is already a popular brand when it comes to yummy, organic salad dressings, and this new mango vinaigrette will make you feel like you're on a tropical vacation. If you like the idea of adding a sweet fruit flavor to a salad, this dressing does just the trick. The company also recently unveiled other new flavors including Organic Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Organic Honey Ginger Vinaigrette, Organic Rich Poppy Seed, and Organic Real French Vinaigrette. "Apple Cider Vinegrette [stet] is my go to!" wrote one commenter on Instagram. "Is it lunch time yet?" wrote another poster.

5 California Olive Ranch Fig Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

PER SERVING (2 TBSP): 40 calories, 2 g fat, 115 mg sodium, 5 g carbs, (4 g sugar), 0 g protein

The flavor of fig will give any salad a boost and this vinaigrette hits all the right notes. Made with figs from California and extra virgin olive oil, it's delicious and herbaceous. Amazingly, it's only 40 calories for two tablespoons! "Give me everyday fig," wrote one follower on the brand's Instagram page. The company also just launched a Lemon White Balsamic Vinaigrette, which has zero added sugar.

6 Dress It Up Champagne Vinaigrette

PER SERVING (1 TBSP): 80 calories, 9 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 85 mg sodium, 1 g carbs, (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

This classy dressing made with simple ingredients–olive oil, balsamic vinegar, champagne vinegar, garlic, dijon mustard, and sea salt–has been around for a while but only recently received national distribution. This summer, the company will debut single serving packets of the dressing that are shelf stable, which will be perfect for packed lunches or travel. Fans are all in for this sophisticated dressing. "Superb. Tastes homemade, without all the whipping," a commenter wrote on the brand's website.

"The absolute best whole foods-based salad dressing I have ever bought," another reviewer wrote on the company's website. "Healthy oils and absolute deliciousness. I always made my own dressing until I found Dress it up! The plus, it's women-owned!!!"