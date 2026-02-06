These chain steakhouses serve massive cuts, from tomahawks to oversized ribeyes.

As a steak lover, I am here to say that bigger isn’t always better. Personally, I prefer a smaller, leaner, and boneless filet mignon or New York Steak over a huge Tomahawk. However, if you are planning to feast at a steakhouse and want a huge slab of meat, there are plenty of options, some better than others. Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger steaks than any other chains.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle is a fancy steakhouse where you can feast on massive steaks, lobster tails, oysters, and accompaniments like wedge salads, au gratin potatoes, lobster mac and cheese, and even sushi. But if you want a large and in charge steak that will make you feel like a caveman, the prime tomahawk is legitimately enormous. The 33-ounce piece of meat is dry-aged, with a buttery texture and deep flavor, and will cost $133. “Just had one this evening at the Indy location probably close if not the best steak I’ve ever had,” a diner commented on an Instagram post.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse, another high-end option, serves a platter-sized tomahawk that is a total showstopper with rich, bold, unforgettable flavor. They source theirs from Australian Wagyu Westholme Cross Cattle, and a 32-ounce cut costs $195, while a 40-ounce cut costs $250.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris is famous for its high-quality USDA Prime steak, aged wet to ensure tenderness and flavor without freezing. The brand earns the top spot due to several factors, including its devotion to high-quality beef, consistency, and high-class service. If only the biggest piece of meat will get the job done, order the 24-ounce USDA Prime T-Bone or the 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye, a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse is another classic, upscale steakhouse chain known for giant cuts of beef. The biggest piece of meat currently on the menu is the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye. If ordering for the table, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye or the 28-ounce Empire Cut Bone-In New York Strip.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille, my go-to chain steakhouse, has a few huge pieces of meat, including the 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, expertly carved by their in-house butcher, and a 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse. The sides and salad are large and legendary. Creamed Spinach, Au Gratin Potatoes, and Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese are a few of my go-tos.

Texas Roadhouse

For a more budget-friendly steak meal, head to Texas Roadhouse, a chain known for significant portions and reasonable prices, including massive ribeyes and porterhouse cuts for under $40. The restaurant offers a 12-, 14-, and 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye, “Very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak,” and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye.