7 Best New Zero-Sugar Drinks Hitting Shelves This Week

I am always on the hunt for good zero-sugar drinks—my fridge is packed with seltzer water but now and then it’s fun to mix it up with tasty new options that don’t sacrifice flavor for health. Whether it’s a popular soda brand or just a new energy drink, these beverages are worth keeping on hand for a tasty, guilt-free treat. So what’s hitting shelves this month? Here are seven of the best new zero-sugar drinks and returning favorites hitting shelves this month.

Coke Holiday Creamy Vanilla

The limited edition Coke Holiday Creamy Vanilla is hitting shelves soon and will be available in both regular and Zero Sugar options. “Sounds really delicious. I can’t wait to try it,” one fan said about this seasonal offering.

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero is back on shelves right now. “I’m so glad they have a diet version! I’ve only ever had the non-diet version and the amount of sugar was mind-boggling so I never bought it again. I’ll be looking out for it now!!” one fan said when the drink launched last fall.

7-Up Shirley Temple

The delicious 7-Up Shirley Temple Zero is also on shelves now, and fans are celebrating. “Tastes great. 0 calories and no caffeine. I hope they make this a permanent item,” one Walmart shopper said. “The Shirley Temple has arrived at Costco in a 24 pack,” one helpful commenter said on the Snackwire Instagram account.

Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut

The Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is raved about by fans, who want it to be permanent rather than seasonal. “Love the zero sugar creamy coconut Dr. Pepper. should be available year round. Great flavor,” one Walmart shopper said.

Retro Diet Coke Lime

Retro Diet Coke Lime is back on shelves for a limited time only this month and fans are obsessed. “Used to love these when I was a kid,” one Redditor said. “My local grocery store has it stocked already! I have one chilling now because I prefer drinks to be extra cold but I hope it lives up to what I remember it tasting like,” another commented.

Nixie Cream Soda

The new Nixie Zero Sugar Cream Soda is rolling out soon. “Our creamy, bubbly Cream Soda is vanilla ice cream’s best friend—filled with real vanilla extract and extra fizz for a refreshing nod to this classic flavor, without the sugar or calories!” the brand says.

Mug Root Beer Vanilla Howler

The new Mug Root Beer Vanilla Howler will be available in zero sugar as well as regular. "I'm praying that these come to my area, we have Mug but knowing my luck we'll never get this. (We have Canada Dry Fruit Splash in the 2 liters but not the zero sugar, that's only in the 12 packs.)," one excited Redditor said.