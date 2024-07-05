The 10 Best Olive Garden Locations In the Country—and 10 To Avoid

When you're at Olive Garden, you're family. However, some locations of the popular chain will make you feel a lot more homey than others.

Aficionados of any chain know that the quality of its locations can vary greatly, be it the size and cleanliness or simply the customer service of each restaurant. A new analysis by Pricelisto.com ranked a whopping 882 Olive Gardens across the United States to determine the best and worst outposts. And considering customers have been flocking to the Italian-themed chain, the timing of the survey is more than fitting.

The data company sourced a list of every Olive Garden location listed on Google Maps, then calculated the percentage of 5-star ratings for each restaurant. Additionally, reviews from TripAdvisor also entered the equation for any location that was listed on the platform.

Based on customer feedback, the top ten Olive Gardens across America include several spots in the Southwest.

At the top of the list is the nation's most beloved Olive Garden in Las Vegas. Located at 3767 S Las Vegas Blvd, this restaurant has an average rating of 4.6 stars and 82% of reviews give the restaurant five stars. Located on the Las Vegas Strip, Google reviewers dubbed this location as "chic" and having "great service." One reviewer even shared pictures of a wedding they hosted at this location.

Second on the list is an Olive Garden in Garland, Texas, at 13771 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy. It's followed by Olive Gardens in San Juan, Texas, and El Paso, Texas, all of which have an average of 4.6 stars.

"This olive garden was such a great experience! It felt like we were in fine dining! The updated interior design was beautiful and didn't feel like a normal olive garden. The seats so comfortable and the atmosphere overall was amazing. The staff were some of the nicest workers we've ever come across. If I could give this olive garden 10 stars I would!" a Google reviewer said of the Garland Olive Garden.

In fifth place is the Olive Garden in Dalton, Georgia, followed by Davenport, Florida; Edwardsville, Illinois; Saratoga Springs, Utah; Laredo, Texas; and Meridian, Idaho in tenth place.

An Idaho local shared of the Meridian location, "This location is very beautiful and the food was fantastic! I don't know how, but the breadsticks were HOT every time they brought a new basket of them to our table. The soup was hot, tasty, and delicious! The pasta was fantastic and the salad was fresh and crisp as it should be. This has to have been the best experience I've had at Olive Garden ever. The location is very clean and pretty inside. Our server Jackie was awesome! She was very fun and spirited and made sure we were well taken care of. I can't wait to be back! 10/10 recommend."

On the flip side, the 10 worst-rated Olive Gardens nationwide are heavily concentrated in the Northeast and include the following locations:

1. Beachwood, Ohio

2. Warren, Michigan

3. Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania

4. Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

5. Dearborn, Michigan

6. Columbia, Maryland

7. Valley Stream, New York

8. Kirkland, Washington

9. Brooklyn, New York

10. Statesville, North Carolina