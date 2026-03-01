7 Best McDonald’s Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the McDonald’s orders they always crave.

Few fast-food restaurants have the enduring appeal of McDonald’s. From the iconic Big Mac to perfectly golden fries, its menu has been a staple for generations. Decades on, the burger chain remains at the top of the most popular fast-food spots, continuing to be a go-to for diners—and yes, even chefs. We asked culinary pros for their favorites, and here are the seven must-have orders they say deliver the ultimate McDonald’s experience.

Double Cheeseburger

The Double Cheeseburger is juicy, cheesy, hearty, and dependable—a combination that hits all the right comfort-food notes. It’s a must-have for Kevin Templeton, Executive Chef at barleymash and Hasta Mañana Cantina. “My go-to at McDonald’s has always been a Double cheeseburger with extra pickles and onions, medium fries (an extra packet of salt added to them) and a 6-piece chicken nuggets with BBQ sauce.”

Egg McMuffin

An Egg McMuffin is a classic McDonald’s order that’s quick and tasty. It’s also on the healthier side. “This is one of the more balanced breakfast items,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “The egg is cooked whole, the Canadian bacon adds salt, and the English muffin keeps it from feeling greasy. It’s simple and it works.”

Chicken McNuggets

The Chicken McNuggets are undeniably addictive and crave-worthy. Of course they’re a favorite for everyone who eats at McDonald’s.”The breading stays crisp, and the inside stays tender,” says Buchanan. “They’re easy to share and consistent from location to location. The sauces are part of what makes them worth ordering.”

Fries

McDonald’s fries are unbeatable. They have the perfect amount of crispness and salt. I love dipping them in barbecue or sweet-and-sour sauce. “The fries are thin, salty, and crisp when they’re fresh,” Buchanan shares. “They’re one of the most consistent items on the menu and pair well with almost anything else you order.”

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese is a hearty, satisfying burger with big, bold flavors. The thicker beef patty delivers a juicier, meatier bite compared to smaller burgers. At the same time, the melted cheese, pickles, onions, and soft bun create a classic, familiar, and comforting savory combination. “The beef is cooked fresh, which gives it a better texture than some of the thinner patties,” says Buchanan. “The ratio of meat to bun works, and it doesn’t rely on too many toppings. It’s straightforward and satisfying.”

The Classic Hamburger

The Classic Hamburger is uncomplicated, flavorful, and timeless, which is why it remains a go-to choice on the menu. It's the only choice for Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California. "If you don't believe how good this burger is, order one and compare it to all the others," he says. It's the OG and I love it. Sometimes I order two hamburgers and put them together and make it a double!"

Filet-O-Fish

For a lighter option, the Filet-O-Fish is tender, flavorful, and reliably satisfying, “The fish is mild and the tartar sauce adds enough flavor without overpowering it,” says Buchanan.