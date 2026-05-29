These chains serve Philly cheesesteaks packed with flavor and fresh ingredients.

If you want a cheesesteak that blows your mind, book a flight to Philadelphia. What makes a good cheesesteak great? A freshly cooked roll filled with top-notch slices of steak, melty cheese, veggies, and tasty condiments. Not all Philly cheesesteaks are worth the calories, especially outside of Philly. If you can’t hop on a plane to fulfill your culinary craving, there are a handful of chains that will help you get the job done, according to die-hard fans. Here are 5 restaurant chains customers say have the best Philly cheesesteaks.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

According to ETNT reviewer Megan Hageman, Charleys Cheesesteaks are worth the hype and then some. The chain “likes to marry traditional cheesesteak components with ingredients more synonymous with a hoagie–another Philadelphia-born sandwich type. This means its combination of steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese is additionally topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle for a diverse flavor and bold experience.” From “bun to pickle,” it’s delicious, “with the meat standing as the most impressive component,” she continues. “The steak blends with the mushrooms, peppers, and onions, creating a stuffed pepper-like filling that’s flavorful with plenty of umami notes. I also very much enjoy the veggie toppings here. The lettuce, tomatoes, and even the pickle provide a touch of freshness to something that’s mostly heavy and oily. Plus, the hoagie roll is to die for. Similar to a soft and fluffy French baguette, I could eat it all by itself. I guess Charleys really has cracked the cheesesteak code and I’m happy to report the chain is worthy of its ambitious name.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jersey Mike’s

Of all the chains, Jersey Mike’s cooks up one of the best cheesestakes, “and it’s not even close,” one diner claims. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. One Redditor adds that it is “fresh as you can get at a chain.” Number 17, Mike’s Famous Philly, features slices of steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese. “This famous Philly cheesesteak is the real deal. It’s grilled fresh to order with tender steak, peppers, onions, and white American cheese,” the brand writes.

Philly’s Best

Philly’s Best serves the most authentic cheesesteak in California, only using Amoroso rolls, a classic Philly staple with sweet peppers and all the other fixings. “I order the Philly cheesesteak with grilled onions paired with cheesesteak fries and it never disappoints. The meat is flavorful and the onions are perfectly cooked. Everything comes together really well! I’ve tried a lot of places looking for the best Philly cheesesteak and this one is still my number one so far,” a Yelper says. “Philly sandwich was hot, very fresh hot off the grill style cooking; several cheeses to choose from too! Literally best Philly sandwich ever. Friendly, cordial staff too,” adds another.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs serves a delicious Philly cheesesteak. “I prefer Penn Stations. Its a grease bomb. Just as the Philly was intended to be,” one diner writes. “Penn station blows the two away. Firehouse is better for more traditional sub, but a little pricey for what you get… and Jersey Mike’s is kind of a close third- better selection than the other two, but the quality isn’t there,” another agrees.

Texadelphia

Yes, you can get one of the best Philly cheesesteaks in Texas. Texadelphia was established in Austin, Texas, in 1981 by Philadelphia native Joel Stanley and prides itself on serving authentic cheesesteaks. “I was admittedly shocked by this place. I’m a northeastern transplant in Austin and this was THE best cheesesteak I’ve ever had. The bread was the freshest and softest, meat was perfectly favored and not bland, and the cheese and onions complemented the sandwich. Ironically I didn’t get any of the “texas” toppings given that that’s what makes this place so unique but I loved it simple as it was,” a Yelper says.