5 Best Orders at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, According to Chefs

Chefs share the must-order steaks and sides.

For an unforgettable night out, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a go-to destination for steak lovers. Known for its consistent, high-quality USDA Prime steaks—famously served sizzling in butter on 500-degree plates—the restaurant has built a reputation for indulgence done right. Diners love the upscale yet intimate atmosphere, attentive service, refined wine list, and classic steakhouse sides. It’s a spot that guests—including chefs—consistently rave about, so we asked culinary pros to share their must-have orders.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

While Ruth’s Chris is beloved for its top-notch steaks, the Stuffed Chicken Breast is also a showstopper, according to Chef Josh Gadsden (Executive Chef of High Cotton | Charleston, SC). “My favorite chain restaurant for roasted chicken would be Ruth’s Chris,” he said. “Their stuffed chicken is delicious.” He explained, “It’s a double breast chicken, roasted with cheese and garlic herb butter–you can never go wrong with this.”

Petite Filet & Shrimp

For diners who can’t decide between steak or seafood, the Petite Filet & Shrimp allows you to have both! The meal features two 4-oz medallions with large shrimp and it’s crave-worthy, says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “The filet is tender and served on a hot plate that keeps it warm the whole time and the shrimp is so flavorful,” she says. “It’s seasoned simply and doesn’t need much added to it. If you want a softer cut that’s easy to eat, this is a strong choice.”

Ribeye

Premier steak is a major reason diners shell out big bucks at Ruth’s Chris, and the ribeye stands out as an impressive entrée that perfectly showcases the restaurant’s signature sizzling skills. “The ribeye has more marbling, which gives it more flavor,” says Buchanan. ” It comes out with a good sear and stays juicy through the center. It’s one of the richer options on the menu.”

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster mac and cheese is an indulgent side that’s not to be missed at Ruth’s Chris, pairing tender chunks of lobster with rich, creamy cheese sauce for a decadent twist on a classic comfort dish. “The mac and cheese is creamy with a noticeable cheese flavor, and the lobster adds texture without taking over,” says Buchanan. “It’s rich, so it’s better for sharing. It feels like a proper steakhouse side.”

Creamed Spinach

You can't go to Ruth's Chris and skip the creamed spinach. It's a famous side that's luxuriously rich and velvety, balancing the bold flavor of the steaks with its creamy texture and subtle seasoning. "The creamed spinach is smooth and well-balanced, not watery or overly thick," says Buchanan. "It adds something different to a heavy steak meal and rounds out the plate nicely."