5 Best Orders at Waffle House, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the Waffle House menu items they order every time.

Waffle House has earned a cult following for its no-frills comfort food and round-the-clock reliability. While the menu may look basic, it’s anything but boring. “Waffle House is all about simple food done the same way every time,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “You know exactly what you’re getting; it’s quick, filling, and familiar. That consistency is why people rely on it so much at all hours, early mornings, late nights, and everything in between.” You can’t go wrong with any order, but to find the can’t-miss picks, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which Waffle House orders they swear by and why.

Biscuits and Gravy

You can get breakfast any time of day at Waffle House, which adds to the appeal for many and a go-to order for Kyle Taylor, founder/chef at HE COOKS is the biscuits and gravy. “I love Waffle House, especially being from the South. Their biscuits come out hot, and the gravy is classic diner style. It is peppery, creamy, and exactly what you want for a quick breakfast.”

Waffles and Eggs

Waffles are obviously a must-have, and Buchanan loves them paired with eggs and hash browns. “Waffle House is set up to cook breakfast food nonstop, not just reheat it later in the day,” she says. “Eggs, waffles, and hash browns are made to order at any hour, and nothing on the menu feels like it’s been scaled back because it’s not morning.”

Patty Melt

A good patty melt is a diner classic and Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, says Waffle House never disappointed. “Waffle House will always be my go-to, as I am a native of Georgia,” he shares. “This Texas-style Patty Melt, made on Texas toast with a ton of grilled onions, has earned a cult following for years,” he explains. “You can always count on Waffle House at 2 a.m to serve the most soul-satisfying patty melt. This nostalgic patty melt is heaven, with an added greasy, cheesy perfection.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hash Browns

Anyone who has dined at Waffle House and ordered the hash browns knows they’re on a different level. Chef Andrew refers to them as the “undisputed goat” and raves about the versatility. “You can scatter ’em, smother ’em in onions, cover ’em with cheese, chunk ’em with ham, or go full loaded– the possibilities are endless.”

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs are a hearty, protein-packed and deeply comforting, customizable meal that Waffle House gets right. “The Sirloin & Eggs is straight-up iconic, a flavorful 5-oz USDA Choice sirloin quick grilled to juicy glory, two eggs your way, hash browns scattered (smothered, covered, chunked go wild!), and those legendary waffles stealing the show,” says Chef Andrew. He adds, “It’s fast, affordable, open all night, and fans call it the best breakfast in the world for its value, speed, and pure, unpretentious fire. This one’s your late-night or early-morning soulmate!”