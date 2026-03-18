5 Best Foods at Bonefish Grill, According to Chefs

A culinary expert shares his five favorite appetizers and entrées at Bonefish Grill.

Known for its polished yet casual vibe, high-quality food, and lively atmosphere, Bonefish Grill is becoming a go-to chain for many. With 158 locations scattered across the U.S., the restaurant has built a reputation for fresh, flavorful seafood and customizable dishes that appeal to both weeknight diners and those celebrating special occasions. From signature Bang Bang shrimp to wood-grilled fish and seasonal specials, Bonefish Grill combines bold flavors, consistent quality, and a welcoming dining experience, making it a favorite among chefs and food lovers alike.

“Bonefish Grill has always stood out to me as a chain that really understands how to do seafood right,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The menu focuses on fresh flavors, well-balanced sauces, and perfectly cooked fish, which isn’t always easy to find at a national restaurant chain.” He adds, “When I’m craving a dependable seafood dinner with a little bit of polish, Bonefish Grill is always a solid choice.”

With so many great options, it’s hard to know what to order, so Chef Dennis shares his top five favorites to narrow down the choices.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp is one of Chef Dennis’ must-haves at Bonefish Grill. It’s an addictive combination of crispy fried texture and a creamy, sweet, and spicy sauce.

“Bonefish Grill’s Bang Bang Shrimp is the dish that put them on the map, and it’s easy to see why,” he says. “The crispy shrimp tossed in that creamy, sweet heat sauce is absolutely addictive and perfectly balanced.”

Imperial Dip

An unforgettable way to start off your meal is with the Imperial Dip, which is a blend of seafood with Mozzarella and Parmesan. Chef Dennis orders it every time. “The Imperial Dip is pure comfort for seafood lovers, loaded with tender shrimp, lump crab, and plenty of cheesy goodness,” he says. “Served hot and bu

bbly, it’s the kind of appetizer that keeps everyone reaching for one more bite.”

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

The Bourbon Glazed Salmon at Bonefish Grill is an elevated dish that’s served with roasted potatoes and seasonal veggies and strikes “that perfect balance of sweet, smoky, and savory flavors,” says Chef Dennis. “Paired with a beautifully cooked piece of salmon, the glaze adds just the right amount of richness without overpowering the fish.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Parmesan Crusted Rainbow Trout

Parmesan Crusted Rainbow Trout is a dish that wows! It’s served with lemon butter, artichoke hearts, with jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.

“The Parmesan crust adds a golden, savory layer that complements the delicate flavor of the rainbow trout,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a simple idea executed really well, letting the quality of the fish shine through.”

Seasonal Cheesecake

The seasonal cheesecake is a dessert you want to save room for. It’s a Classic New York Style Cheesecake topped with house-made chef-crafted sauce.

“Bonefish Grill’s seasonal cheesecake is always a treat because the flavors change with the time of year,” Chef Dennis says. “It’s rich, creamy, and the perfect sweet ending after a great seafood meal.”