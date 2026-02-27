3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Organic Burgers

A meat expert reveals his top burger chains.

Burgers are America’s ultimate comfort food — juicy patties, melted cheese, and all the toppings you could want. But not all burger chains are created equal, and finding one that consistently hits the mark can be tricky. That’s why we asked meat expert Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms, a leading U.S. provider of USDA-certified organic, 100% grass-fed, and 100% free-range beef. Having grown up on a cattle farm, he knows what makes a burger truly stand out. Here are the top three chains he recommends — and what makes each one so crave-worthy.

What Makes a Wow-Factor Burger

When it comes to burgers, everyone has their favorite — but for Brad Johnson, one thing separates a good burger from a great one. “I always look for places that use USDA Organic beef for their burgers,” he says. ” It’s hard to find, but we’re at a point where, unless the meat is organic, it can very well be contaminated with harmful chemicals forever.” He adds, “Grass-fed is not enough. 100% grass-fed is not enough. Simply stating that it hasn’t been given antibiotics or growth hormones is not enough. If you want to know it’s clean, it MUST be organic.”

True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen is a health-conscious chain that focuses on chef-driven, creative dishes that will excite your tastebuds. The restaurant places a strong emphasis on high-quality ingredients and ethical sourcing — partnering with Verde Farms, whose beef Johnson highly praises. “Serves an amazing burger, and you can be certain it is always 100% organic, grass-fed and regeneratively farmed,” he says.

Bareburger

Bareburger’s menu offers more than just classic beef burgers — you’ll find unique protein options like bison, elk, turkey, and plant‑based patties as well as build‑your‑own creations that give exactly what they want. Plus, it’s a healthier alternative, according to Johnson. “Bareburger offers excellent organic options, although not everything on the menu is organic,” he says.

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger started with a need–helping families on a budget have healthy fast-food choices. Hitting the drive-thru is a quick and convenient way to put food on the table after a long day, but health-wise, many fast-food chains miss the mark. The small East Coast chain stands out by offering 100% organic, grass-fed beef, fresh ingredients, and customizable meals that let you enjoy a classic burger without the guilt. It's also a spot Johnson recommends because it's "known for using quality organic beef in its burgers."