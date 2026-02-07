From deep-dish giants to build-your-own favorites, these pizza chains pile on toppings.

Serious pizza traditionalists swear by cheese pizza. Whenever I am with my Italian friends, they order their pizza with no toppings but sauce and cheese. However, most Americans over the age of ten appreciate pizza toppings. If you like your pie loaded with meat and veggies, there are some chains that understand the assignment. Here are 11 pizza chains that have more toppings than any other brands.

Giordano’s

Giordano’s, a Chicago-style pizza chain based in the Midwest, loads its pizzas with toppings. The Supreme Deep Dish is one of the heartiest, as is The Special with sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, or Da Pizza, pork & beef meatballs, thick-cut pepperoni, and spicy giardiniera. “One of the best pizza’s I’ve ever had,” writes a Redditor.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is another chain that takes toppings seriously. Fans love the Meat Supremo Pizza with cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and a sprinkling of extra cheese, as it is “very fresh and tasted amazing,” one person writes. They also have various sausage types, including Italian sausage and Old World Sausage. “It’s like a sliced hot Italian sausage,” a Redditor says. “The sausage magnifico is excellent,” a diner says.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s Papa’s Favorite is its most loaded pizza, featuring Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Mixed Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheddar, Whole-Milk Mozzarella, and Traditional Red Sauce. “The papas favorite. It has 7 toppings the most of any other pizza for the same price as the others and you can replace any toppings on the pizza with topping you may want or extra. Get more bang for your buck!” writes a former employee.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s has an extensive toppings portfolio. In addition to the traditional supreme and meat lovers, it offers eccentric options like Hawaiian Chicken Pizza with grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon, and onions on a savory BBQ sauce base. “Best Pizza I Ever Had: Papa Johns Hawaiian BBQ Chicken,” a Redditor proclaims. “It’s a BBQ sauce base with cheese, pineapple, chicken, bacon and onions. Basically a perfect pizza,” they added.

Domino’s

Domino’s takes topping seriously. The chain has two everything-style pizzas. “Deluxe has: pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and sausage. Extravaganza has: ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, beef, and black olives. So the Extravaganza has everything the Deluxe has plus a few more toppings. Edit: forgot to mention that Extravaganza also includes extra cheese,” writes a Redditor. If you like Hawaiian pizza, the Honolulu Hawaiian pizza features a mix of savory and sweet toppings, including sliced ham, smoked bacon, juicy pineapple, fresh green peppers, and two cheeses—mozzarella and provolone, which is “absolutely delicious. Made to perfection!” wrote a Facebooker.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has a wide variety of toppings, but many customers swear by its version of the supreme. “Little Caesers actually has some good pizza outside of the hot and ready. The supreme is life for me,” a Redditor says.

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza is a favorite of Detroit-style pizza lovers. If you want it loaded, get the Supreme, which one influencer declares the “most supreme pizza I could actually find,” in a video. It has 10 ingredients: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives. The ingredients are “piled high,” she says. This is “one of the best supreme pizzas I’ve ever had.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lou Malnati’s

If you like Chicago-style pizza, Lou Malnati’s is the place to go. The chain has some of the best toppings, including delicious sausage. “The sausage is a big disc between the cheese and tomatoes,” a Redditor says. If you prefer the traditional style of pizza sausage, another adds that “one can order the sausage crumbled…..I don’t, but some folks think the patty is too much.” If you don’t like meat on your pizza, The Lou is so good that “we gave it his name!” writes the chain. It features a spinach mix (enhanced with garlic, basil & onion), mushrooms, and sliced Roma tomatoes, covered with three cheeses, on a Garlic Buttercrust. If you want meat on it, you can easily add sausage or pepperoni slices.

California Pizza Kitchen Hawaiian

California Pizza Kitchen is famous for its creative toppings. The BBQ Chicken pizza, which the chain basically invented, is legendary, but the Hawaiian is a simple luxury. It comes with fresh pineapple, applewood-smoked ham, and slivered scallions.

Blaze Pizza

Over at Blaze, you can build your own pizza for a set price and load it with whatever you want. “Went to Blaze pizza, got garlic pesto with parmesan, gorgonzola, mozzarella, roasted garlic and pineapple. Added some hot sauce and red pepper flakes, honestly was god tier,” says a Redditor. “Nice and thin and loads of ingredient choices,” another adds.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza offers over 40 unlimited toppings for a single price on any pizza, including artisan options like plant-based Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, Gorgonzola, and finished with sauces like balsamic fig glaze or hot honey. However, don’t go overboard. One Redditor shared a photo of a fully loaded pizza, and it was overloaded to say the least. “If you get too crazy in the toppings the pizza doesn’t cook as well,” one warned.