Pizza, much like burgers and barbecue, is a classic American comfort food that takes many forms. From Detroit-style to Neapolitan, and coal-fired to deep-dish, there are nearly as many pizza styles as there are opinions about pizza. So, determining the "best" becomes an exercise in subjective preference. We've already polled chefs on some of their favorite pizzas across the country, but when it comes to finding the best slices and pies in every state, we had to consider a wider pool of factors. Between personal dining experiences, critical reviews and accolades, and online discourse among diners, we whittled down a list of 51 superlative pizzas — one per state, plus D.C. The results reveal a wide array of pizza styles, from old-school institutions to innovative newcomers, and from wood-fired flatbreads to frills-free pub grub. And now, without further ado, we present the absolute best pizza in every state.

Alabama: War Eagle Supper Club

What's old is new again at Alabama's hottest pizza-slinger. War Eagle Supper Club was a longstanding institution in Auburn, before closing down in 2015. It reopened last year, though, atop the new Graduate Auburn hotel, and while the space may look decidedly newer, it still harkens to its roots — especially through pizza. The War Eagle Supper Club Classic Pizza is as revered as the bar itself, made with the same dough and sauce recipe as the legendary pizza and club, which was the first restaurant in town to serve scratch-made pizza in the '50s. Today, that original square pizza remains, served with red sauce and mozzarella.

Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria

When sourcing recommendations for the best pizza in Alaska, one common rumbling among online diners is Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria. Regularly ranked as some of the best not only in Anchorage, but in the entire state, it's been a local favorite since 1996. Scratch-made, hand-tossed, and stone-baked, pizzas come in both classic (e.g. pepperoni, margherita) and innovative flavors, like Amazing Apricot, with blackened chicken and apricot sauce, and Chipotle Steak, with sour cream and a lime wedge. Be sure to pair it with one of their proprietary beers.

Arizona: Pizzeria Bianco

A pizza legend on a national scale, a list of America's best would not be complete without Phoenix's vaunted Pizzeria Bianco. A veritable Grand Canyon of pizza, it's a bucket list-worthy institution and destination that has influenced countless pizzerias across the nation, and continues to. Chris Bianco has long been at the forefront of the artisanal pizza movement, and his original pizzeria has stood in the same downtown location since 1997. He went on to win the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2003, and the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur in 2022, as well as being named the best pizza-maker in the country. Taste for yourself with one of his rotating, locally sourced pies, such as the Sonny Boy, with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, salami, and Gaeta olives.

Arkansas: Red's Pizzeria

Nestled in a converted house, on a steep hill in the Ozarks, with an attached schoolbus, Red's Pizzeria feels like it was created by the Swiss Family Robinson. Located in the quirky town of Eureka Springs, populated by artists and creators, the pizzeria is as tasty as it is whimsical. The menu offers a wealth of options, featuring toppings like pork sausage, hamburger, and basil pesto on massive American-style pies. With ample five-star reviews online, it's fast become a fan favorite for locals and tourists alike.

California: Flour + Water Pizzeria

Much like Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, another pioneer (or, pie-oneer?) in the artisanal, cheffy pizza movement is the brand that started Flour + Water in San Francisco. What started as a meticulous pasta-centric concept evolved into various expansions and spin-offs, including Flour + Water Pizzeria in 2023, and subsequent Flour + Water Pizza Shop in 2024. Both restaurants spotlight the brand's version of California-style pizza, emphasizing high-quality ingredients as locally sourced as possible. Courtesy of co-chefs Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow, the menu features innovative options like a Clamato pizza with Manila clams, olive oil, and marjoram, and Jersey Carbonara with pork roll, pecorino, jalapeño, eggs, and hot sauce.

Colorado: Rosalee's

In the town of Longmont, Rosalee's is the kind of classic American pizza pub that commands a loyal following for generations. Just ask Shawn Bergin, the founder of Bakery Four in Denver. The baker got his start tossing pizza at the neighborhood eatery, and the formative institution has remained a staple. "James has been able to capture the flavor and texture of NY-style pizza, unlike anything I've had since leaving NY," says Bergin. "In chatting with the owners they shoot for almost a combo of NY- and New Haven-style. It has the perfect thickness, and the sauce and cheese are always on point. I recommend everyone make the 45 minute drive from Denver anytime anyone asks what the must-try spots are in town."

Connecticut: Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Most folks might assume that the "Pizza Capital of the U.S." might be New York, when in fact you'd have to venture a bit further northeast to scratch that itch. The Connecticut town of New Haven holds that unique distinction, thanks to the singular styles served at timeworn icons like Sally's Apizza, Modern Apizza, and Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. All are excellent, and deservedly acclaimed, but Frank Pepe earns particular acclaim for celebrating its centennial this year — and 100 years of topping their coal-fired thin-crust Tomato Pies with juicy crushed Italian tomatoes, olive oil, and pecorino, and their White Clam Pizzas with garlicky clams, oregano, and grated pecorino.

Delaware: Cafe Napoli

Nestled in an unassuming shopping plaza in Wilmington lies the best pizza in Delaware. That's according to a recent Delaware's Favorite Pizza Challenge, which gave Cafe Napoli top marks, and online reviews that rave about the old-school staple. For more than 30 years, the family-run restaurant has trafficked in Southern Italian traditions, cooking up a soulful menu of seafood, pastas, stromboli, and more. There are also three categories of pizza, gourmet, Sicilian, and Neapolitan, which offer toppings like Eggplant Alla Marinara, Shrimp White Tomato, and Jerk Chicken. It's a something-for-everyone menu, in a cozy and timeless dining room, that keeps customers clamoring for generations.

Florida: Prato

Pulling from a rich tapestry of Italian traditions, and infusing it with local ingredients and modern sentiments, Prato puts forth a stunning showcase of contemporary pizza-making in Winter Park. The menu spotlights interesting antipasti (like pretzel-crusted calamari) and pastas (like mustard spaghettini cacio e pepe), but don't sleep on the pizzas — prepared in wood-fired ovens imported from Naples. Most varieties are constantly changing, per the seasons, but include the likes of the Funghi pizza with feta, maitake mushrooms, and white balsamic, and the Autunno with Honeycrisp apple, Taleggio, Brussels sprouts, and N'Duja.

Georgia: Varasano's Pizzeria

A beloved mainstay in Atlanta, especially among enthusiastic online reviewers, Varasano's Pizzeria has also earned national acclaim from big-name brands like Zagat, CNN, and Bon Appétit. The namesake of Bronx-born Jeff Varasano, he poured years of effort into research and travels to come up with his ideal pizza recipe, making him one of few pizzerias that uses exclusively all-natural sourdough years, fermented for days, for dough. The result is a thin-crust pie that is delicate and refined, with a slight char along the edge that yields to an airy interior. Toppings run the gamut, but standout specialties include Pancetta Garlic, Fontina Mushroom, and Caramelized Onion with Emmanthaler cheese.

Hawaii: Big Kahuna's Pizza

As the tagline goes, Big Kahuna's Pizza is "the only pizza shop that brings the island flair to your taste buds." It's big talk for a pizzeria, but it's something that this Honolulu heavyweight can back up with quality and passion. Using high-quality fresh ingredients, and hand-tossing dough that gets baked in custom wood-fired ovens, the eatery is as inventive as it is diligent. In addition to requisite classics, like Margherita, Big Kahuna's puts its Hawaiian stamp on tradition with flavors like Flip Flop Shrimp with mango salsa, and Banzai with teriyaki chicken and a teriyaki-glazed crust. Open since 1994, it's an enduring icon with a well-earned reputation for both invention and quality.

Idaho: The Wylder

One of the most successful restaurant groups in Boise is also behind some of the best pizza in the state. The Wylder is a hip downtown haunt, with a partially open kitchen and an intimate dining room that feels almost gallery-esque. Which is apt, considering the pizzas are works of art. Try the Yaya's House, a red pie with organic tomatoes, Italian sausage, and fennel pollen, or the Basque in the Sun, an homage to Boise's vast Basque population, a parmesan-based white pie with Spanish chorizo, sweet potato, kale, goat cheese, and guindilla peppers.

Illinois: Coalfire

In the land of deep-dish, one coal-fired pizzeria reigns supreme. Aptly dubbed, Coalfire burst onto Chicago's pizza scene in 2007, utterly redefining and broadening the perception of pizza in one of the most pizza-famed cities on Earth. One of the only pizza places in town that uses coal-fired ovens, an homage to techniques more traditionally seen in the Northeast, the delineation is a thin-crust pie, fresh from a 1,500-degree oven, with charred and bubbly crust around the edges, and a remarkably toothsome chew to the interior, topped with all manner of fixins', from black garlic roasted tomato sauce and bacon jam to fluffy plumes of whipped ricotta, alongside Berkshire pork pepperoni and verdant basil.

Indiana: Napolese Pizzeria

Founded by one of the most acclaimed, award-winning restaurateurs in the state, Indianapolis' Napolese Pizzeria is another home run for Martha Hoover. With the same diligence and quality that she pours into her other concepts, like Cafe Patachou, her Italian homage highlights stone hearth baking, warm hospitality, top-shelf ingredients, and ultimately, artisanal and artful pizza. These include menu staples, like the Cacio e Pepe with black pepper cream sauce, locally sourced jowl bacon, and sweet potatoes, as well as the Midwest Princess with kale pesto, farm-fresh chicken, ricotta, sweet potatoes, and red onion.

Iowa: Harris Pizza

While New York, New Haven, Chicago, and Detroit may all take top billing as regional pizza styles, one lesser-known iteration — which deserves just as much fandom — is Quad City-style. It's a version invented in the Quad Cities region of Iowa, and popularized at places like Harris Pizza. Unique among pizza styles, Quad City-style entails pizza with a malty crust, tomato sauce that's often spiced with the likes of chili flakes or cayenne, and toppings layered under the cheese. Finally, instead of triangular or square slices, pies are cut into elongated strips, making them entirely unique among pizza peers. Try for yourself at one of the progenitors of the form, where malty-cheesy pies come heaped with everything from sauerkraut to taco meat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kansas: Wichita Brewing Company

Beer and pizza go together like PB&J, and few places nail the combo quite like Wichita Brewing Company. It all started when two home brewers, Greg Gifford and Jeremy Horn, started making their own beer, and eventually opening their own brewery in 2011. To accompany their craft ales, the pair put the same effort and care into crafting a pizza menu that could match the quality. The result is a spree of pizzas, all from scratch-made dough and wood-fired ovens, with unique creations like the Mississippi Pot Roast, with pulled pork, ranch seasoning, mozzarella and pepperoncinis. And don't miss the original novelties, like the Grilled Cheese Stuffed Pizza, made by sandwiching an American cheese-topped pie with another layer of dough, and serving it with tomato bisque for dipping.

Kentucky: Pearl's

Less of a traditional pizzeria or Italian joint, and more of a quaint bistro that just happens to serve A+ pizza (and bagels), Pearl's is a woman-owned spot in Lexington, where the food perfectly matches the environs — at once elevated and comfortable, it captures the essence of a neighborhood cornerstone. It's also a favorite for chefs like Lawrence Weeks, of Louisville's North of Bourbon and Ensō, who calls it his favorite pizza spot in Lexington. "I enjoy their pizza because it's wood-fired and has the perfect crust with seasonal toppings and fermented peppers on the side that you can add on each slice." And Weeks isn't the only one, as evidenced by its online fans, raving about the pizzas cooked over cedar planks in wood-fired ovens. Standouts include the Big White Cloud, with garlic cream, rapini, mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and micro greens, or the Hellbabe, with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, pepperoncini, parmesan and hot honey.

Louisiana: St. Pizza

Praised by the likes of The New York Times, as having some of the best pizza in the country, New Orleans' St. Pizza operates as a takeout pizza window with a comfy tavern in back — the kind of quintessential red sauce nook where customers can order full pizzas, cocktails, beer, and meatballs. The whole experience feels more akin to Americana pizzerias from the Jersey Shore, in the best ways possible, with pitch-perfect thin-crust pies laced with thick-cut pepperoni, fennel sausage, sweet ricotta, seasonal greens, and more.

Maine: Lazzari

There's something about cozying up at Lazzari, a brick-lined tavern-like space in Portland, that feels quintessentially New England. The pizza, too, of the wood-fired sourdough variety, is as requisite as it is quintessential. Said pizza, sporting a pleasantly pliable chew against a nice and toasty char, provides the perfect canvas for pepperoni with hot peppers, or clam sauce with fresh parsley and lemon, or sausage with ricotta and rosemary. There are also killer calzones, and for a worthwhile dessert, fior di latte soft-serve ice cream.

Maryland: Little Donna's

Another favorite of The New York Times, Little Donna's is a homespun operation that evolved from the humblest origins to become a full-blown Baltimore icon. Named for his Yugoslovian grandmother, Little Donna's is the vision of chef Robbie Tutlewski, who grew up learning to cook (and make pierogi) with her. He carried her passion with him through his career, culminating with one of the most heartfelt pizza eateries in the country. Dining here, in its homey confines, feels like dining at grandma's house — assuming grandma had a knack for tavern-style pies topped with crumbled sausage and banana peppers, or cabbage pesto with giardiniera. This is also one of the few pizza spots where you'll find Eastern European inspiration, like cabbage pancakes and kielbasa-stuffed pork schnitzel, alongside said pies.

Massachusetts: da LaPosta

The namesake of chef/owner Mario LaPosta, Newton's da LaPosta is the fruition of decades worth of travel, and time spent learning and cooking in Rome, Campania, New York, and back in Boston, where he christened his first restaurant in 2021. Using a seven-year-old naturally leavened sourdough starter for his Neapolitan-style pizzas, along with a proprietary blend of organic and whole-wheat flour, the chef goes the extra mile(s) to ensure authenticity and quality. The proof is in the wood-fired pizza, fusing Neapolitan inspiration with locally sourced influences, like the Bagna Cauda pizza with housemade sausage, escarole, garlic, mozzarella, lemon, and anchovies, or the Bianca with fresh figs, meltingly tender lardo, pecorino, arugula, and shaved Grana Padano.

Michigan: Loui's Pizza

In operation since 1977, Loui's Pizza may not have invented the form of Detroit-style pizza, but they've practically perfected it. Owned by the same family that once worked at Buddy's Pizza, a local icon credited with inventing Detroit-style pizza, Loui's is regarded as some of the best pizza in the Midwest. A quintessential institution, the kind filled with kitsch and lined with black-and-white photos, the restaurant is revered for its rectangular pan pizza that, despite its thickness, still feels airy and chewy. The crust is expertly caramelized, while toppings typically include a generous layer of molten cheese and a slathering of tangy marinara.

Minnesota: Young Joni

It's not too often that a pizza-centric restaurant takes home a James Beard Award, aka the "Oscars of Food." But that's precisely what Ann Kim did when she won the award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2019, for her work at Young Joni. That restaurant, both before and since, has been feverishly popular, for its stylish space and its globally influenced wood-fired pizzas. A far cry from standard pizza toppings, varieties include Korean BBQ with beef short rib, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, and a soy-chili vinaigrette, as well as the Perfect Pickle Pie, with sour pickles, mozzarella, fontina, smoked onions, chili, ranch dressing, potato chips, and dill.

Mississippi: Leña Pizza + Bagels

Yet another indie pizza spot earning praise from major brands like The New York Times, two of the world's greatest carbs share top billing at Leña Pizza + Bagels. Nestled in the cute town of Cleveland, the casual and convivial eatery uses a brick-lined wood-fired oven to churn out a best-of-both-worlds menu that marries the skills and experiences of its two owners, husband-wife duo Marisol and Rory Doyle. The former started a bagel business in 2016, and studied at Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana in Napoli, while the latter used his own lifelong love of pizza to bring their vision together. The menu changes weekly, with recent examples like the Sausage Pepperrory with tomato sauce, parmesan sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and mozzarella, and the Prosciutto Arugula, which rounds out it star ingredients with tomato sauce, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, olive oil, and citrus drizzle.

Missouri: Pastaria

Helmed by another James Beard Award-winner, whose talent has been attracting national accolades since 2008, Pastaria is one of several smash-hit ventures for Gerard Craft. The restaurant represents a full-blown Italian focus for Niche Food Group, and one with an emphasis on hand-tossed pizzas in a lofty, lively space. Made in a Neapolitan-style, cooked in a wood-fired oven, and topped with locally sourced ingredients, pizzas straddle the line between familiar comforts and artisanal extras. Such as Pepperoni with tomato and fontina, The Allan with Benton's Country Ham and Grana Padano, and the Roasted Mushroom with thyme and bechamel.

Montana: Biga Pizza

Billed as both traditional and innovative, employing local ingredients for hand-crafted pizzas on locally inspired menus, there's a lot to love about Biga Pizza. Located in Missoula, the sprawling eatery is the handiwork of Bob Marshall, who grew up in pizza-loving New Jersey before attending culinary school in Montana, and sticking around to open Biga Pizza in 2006 — named after the Italian word for a fermented dough starter that produces a deeper flavor profile than commercial yeast. Here, everything is made from scratch, employing dough made with unsalted starter from the previous day's dough, and fired in a massive brick oven the size of Montana. In addition to standard pizza classics, look for seasonal novelties like the Winter Squash, with local squash and pumpkin puree, ricotta, broiled leeks, mozzarella, garlic oil, and basil, and Flathead Cherry, with housemade sausage, cherry chutney, smoked gouda, mozzarella, and garlic oil.

Nebraska: Dante

Voted as the best in Omaha, you'll find several levels of pizza heaven at Dante. One of the few restaurants in town, or the state, putting this kind of emphasis and effort into wood-fired Italian cooking, while sourcing locally and sustainably, chef/owner Nick Strawhecker goes the extra step to work directly with farmers and stock an Italian-only wine list. Everything on the menu, from the roasted bone marrow to the squid ink taglierini, is well worth sampling, but the vast array of Neapolitan-style pizzas are a signature. Alongside rotating featured pies, like the Costolette with smoked rib-eye and gorgonzola, you'll find Dante originals like the Polpette, with sliced meatballs, and the Alborosie, with farm eggs, spicy sausage, and soppressata.

Nevada: Double Zero Pie & Pub

With recent accolades that include top marks from the 50 Top Pizza list, as well as a semifinalist nod from the James Beard Foundation this year, for chef Michael Vakneen, Las Vegas' Double Zero Pie & Pub is on a rapid ascent. And rightfully so, not only for its craft and skill, but for the sheer originality of it all. Inspired by bustling pizza parlors in Tokyo, Double Zero (otherwise known as ØØ Pie & Pub) is as transportive as it is delicious. The dark and narrow space is illuminated by the glow of the wood-fired oven, turning out pepperoni pies with vodka sauce and chili crunch, white sauce pizzas with garlic butter mushrooms and charred green onions, and short rib pizzas with orange chimichurri, Mandarin crisps, and tangerine oil.

New Hampshire: Pizza by George

Hidden away in a nondescript shopping center in the small town of Raymond, Pizza by George hasn't changed at all since opening in 1993. And in the realm of classic pizzerias, that's a very good thing. There's something about this counter-service operation that feels charmingly preserved in time, from the platters of pepperoni rolls to the buttery garlic knots. And then there are the pizzas, super-sized NY-style pies glistening with the exact right amount of oil, and boasting a pleasant chew that just begs to be folded. Pizza by George also specializes in stuffed pizzas, some with full top crusts and others with lattice crust, filled with the likes of eggplant parmesan, garlicky spinach and ricotta, and sliced meatballs.

New Jersey: Razza

In a sea of pizza places, one restaurant distinguishes itself from the fray. In New Jersey, a state brimming with pizzerias and red sauce joints, Razza is a Jersey City essential so acclaimed that it's even beaten New York as having the best pizza in the region. That's a testament to chef/owner Dan Richer, a New Jersey native who, after eating his way around Italy, came home to put his own stamp on tradition. And if recent accolades, from the likes of The New York Times and the James Beard Foundation, are any indication, his stamp is working. At Razza, it's the perfect harmony of quality and technique, utilizing locally milled flour, house-baked bread, and housemade butter for all manner of artisanal Italian fare. With such a commitment to quality and locality, the menu changes daily, with examples include the Yellow Margherita with yellow tomato passata, fresh mozzarella, and basil, and the Di Natale with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pine nuts, olives, garlic, golden raisins, chili oil, and basil.

New Mexico: Farina Pizzeria + Wine Bar

At first glance, with its exposed brick walls and wafting aroma of garlic and marinara, you could mistake this little slice of New Mexico for New Jersey. Until you spot the cowboy art on the walls, and the green chile in the sauce. It's all part of the allure at Albuquerque's Farina Pizzeria + Wine Bar, a cozy tavern-like eatery putting its own spin on artisanal pizza, starting by kneading the dough by hand (made from organic flour) and adorning it with house-cured meats. Cooked in scorching-hot ovens, which yield a pizza with a flaky and crisp crust, and just the right amount of char, toppings include goat cheese, leeks, house-cured pancetta, truffle oil, and artichoke hearts. Pro tip: roasted local green chile can be added to any pie for a small surcharge.

New York: Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria

Talking about the best pizza in New York is like talking about the best pasta in Italy, or the best croissant in Paris. A feeble task, for a city filled with world-class pizzerias, it's best to narrow it down to an institution that's been doing it right for its entirety; the kind of place that exudes authenticity, conjures a sincere sense of Italian cuisine, and feels like a quintessential community cornerstone. Such a place is Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria, a pint-sized staple in Astoria that's been heralded as one of the 25 best places to eat pizza in NYC. The restaurant is named for its Jersey-born founder, Andrew Thierry Bellucci, aka the "Don of Dough," who devoted his life to perfecting his technique for the ultimate New York-style pizza, he christened his namesake slice shop in 2020. Distinguished by its perfectly light crust, topped with only the finest ingredients, his reputation quickly grew, earning attention far and wide. Including from Matthew Katakis, the partner in another pizzeria nearby, who was looking to elevate the quality and work with an esteemed pizza-maker like Bellucci. Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria, in its current iteration, was born from the collaboration, resulting in fan-favorite pizzas like the Vodka-Roni, and the freshly shucked clam pizza with garlicky chimichurri. Bellucci sadly passed away in 2023, but his legacy lives on.

North Carolina: Pizzeria Toro

With its intimate interior, and arched ceiling over the wide-open kitchen, Durham's Pizzeria Toro feels more like a pizza cave than a familiar pizzeria. With its communal tables nestled right up against said kitchen, along with the bustling blur of the convivial restaurant, it feels like the perfect setting to cozy up to a wood-fired pie. As intimate as the dining room may feel, the pizza selection is rather enormous, offering a wide array of tried-and-true classics, and cheffy originals, like a lamb meatball pizza with kale, a real-deal Hawaiian pizza with Spam and pineapple, and a charred radicchio version with olives, cipollini onions, capers, and salsa verde.

North Dakota: Blackbird Wood Fire Pizza

The perfect pizza is often the imperfect one, marked by angular edges and pockets of charred crust, bubbling with aroma and flavor. Such is the case at Blackbird Wood Fire Pizza, a Fargo spot that proudly displays the artisanal, hand-crafted approach with each and every distinct pie. Working with North Dakota-grown and -milled flour, along with ingredients that are just as fresh and local, the family-run operation is a love letter to the state it calls home. Then there are the specialty pizzas, each one as stunningly unique as the next, like the Lumberjack with béchamel, red onion, mozzarella, both Canadian bacon and smoked bacon, maple syrup, and a runny egg. Or the BLT, with housemade harissa aïoli, smoked bacon, tomatoes, fig balsamic, and mixed greens.

Ohio: Gatto's Pizza

Another underrated regional pizza style can be traced to Columbus, an Ohio city so proud of its home-grown cookery that it released its very own self-guided Pizza Trail. On said trail, you'll get a taste for Columbus-style pizza, noted for its thin crust, edge-to-edge toppings, and smaller square slices. Pies tend to have more of a breadier crunch and chew, which holds up well to the plethora of generous toppings strewn amidst the cheese. And what better place to sample the regional wares than Gatto's Pizza, a legacy spot that's been honing the form since 1952. Frills-free and casual, it's the perfect spot to share a large pie with customizable toppings like pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and pineapple.

Oklahoma: Empire Slice House

A pizzeria that started an empire, Oklahoma City's Empire Slice House not only ignited a seismic shift for the Plaza District in which it originated more than a decade ago, but it teed up a beloved Oklahoman brand, and a restaurant group — 84 Hospitality — that has come to be revered for its various concepts and cuisines. But Empire Slice House is where it all started, enticing guests for its New York-style pizzas with unconventional toppings in an unconventional space, bedecked with vintage movie posters and a rock & roll aesthetic. Whole pies are available daily, but specialty slices rotate each day, like the Joezilla with roasted chicken, red bell pepper, red onion, and BBQ Sriracha drizzle, and Ghostface Killah with ghost chili marinara, pepperoni, poblano, and BBQ chips.

Oregon: Lovely's Fifty Fifty

With its cutely quaint motif, awash with polished wood and warm lighting, Lovely's Fifty Fifty is an idyllic setting in which to savor farm-fresh comfort food. The family-owned Portland restaurant exclusively sources produce from Oregon farms, layered elegantly atop scratch-made sourdough crust, along with foraged ingredients and edible flowers. Courtesy of chef Sarah Minnick, whose pizza craft earned Portland the reputation as one of the best pizza cities in the world, you never know what fresh novelties will await on the ever-changing menu. But here's a taste: rainbow chard pizza with fermented tomatoes and peppers, Cosmic Gold potato pizza with parsley pesto, and turnip pizza with goat cheese gouda and Meyer lemon dressing.

Pennsylvania: Pizzeria Beddia

Philadelphia is another pizza-loving town, with no shortage of quality restaurants and styles to check out, but one eatery that stands out is Pizzeria Beddia. The restaurant utilizes a "whole topping" approach to its craft, which means pizzas are moved around in the oven while baking, to achieve a crunchier crust, while topped with ample additions like anchovies, caramelized fennel, and Calabrian cream. The pizza is also a favorite for chef and pizza pro Mario LaPosta, of Boston's da LaPosta, who calls it the "quintessential American slice, but on another level." Of that crunchy crust, he says it's "crisp, light, soft, and full of flavor all at the same time."

Rhode Island: Pizza Marvin

Another indie pizzeria that earned a semifinalist nod from the James Beard Foundation this year, Pizza Marvin is a true original from chef/owner Robert Andreozzi. His sunny Providence slice shop uses New England flour, and a 72-hour fermentation process, to achieve the perfect dough, sold as whole pies or in square slices, a la Sicilian-style pan pizza. The latter is an exceptional example of texture and balance, exhibiting a lightly caramelized crust and a toothsome chew that lands somewhere between Sicilian and Detroit-style — all while heaped with crispy pepperoni cups and gooey cheese, while still somehow feeling airy and light. Pair it with a Pepperoni Negroni, and finish with one of their funky rotating soft-serve ice cream flavors, like focaccia.

South Carolina: Melfi's

In downtown Charleston, Melfi's feels like a glitzy, scene-y restaurant you'd expect to find in literal Italy. It hustles, it bustles, and it toes the line between old-school red sauce, and new-school sophistication — all while customers clink wine glasses over platters of thin-crust pizza. The latter is a result of two wood-burning ovens, which prioritize quality over quantity by offering just a few rotating flavors. On any given evening, that might mean Pistachio Bianco, with ricotta, robiola, mozzarella, red onion, pistachios, and rosemary, or the Mr. Wally, with vodka sauce, salami, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers, and oregano. No matter how you slice it, you're in for a winning pizza party.

South Dakota: Sunny's Pizzeria

When envisioning that definitional neighborhood pizzeria, you probably envision something a lot like Sunny's Pizzeria. A Sioux Falls cornerstone, founded and run by a Sioux Falls native, it's a restaurant without any pretense or pomp, but one with a whole lot of heart. It's the reason why this casual eatery ranks among the best pizza in the state, building a reputation not only for its excellent pies, but for its kind hospitality and warm welcome. Plus, the arcade games and framed dog photos probably don't hurt. The pizzas are just as fun and flavorful, such as the City Slicker with ranch, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, and tomatoes, and the Pickle Me Timbers, with ranch, mozzarella, bacon, pickles, banana peppers, green peppers, tomatoes, bread crumbs, and basil pesto.

Tennessee: Slim & Husky's

It's comfort food you can feel good about at Slim & Husky's, a Nashville pizzeria and beer bar as devoted to community as they are dough. Often cited as a local favorite, it's a fast-casual pizza shop that advocates for local people and businesses by providing employment opportunities for area residents, hosting community events, sourcing art from local artists, and even running a book program at local schools — basically like Pizza Hut's "Book It!" program, but with much better pizza. Those pizzas are prepared more like artisan flatbreads, with toppings like spinach pesto with artichokes, smoked chicken with mushrooms, and ground beef with classic red sauce.

Texas: Jester King Brewery

Come for the beer, stay for the pizza. And the goats. That's the M.O. at Jester King Brewery, an above-and-beyond brewery and restaurant in the pastoral hill country near Austin, where connoisseurs will find some of the most esoteric beers — like farmhouse ales brewed with oyster mushrooms and smoked sea salt — alongside a pizza-centric food menu that's just as impressive. Making everything from scratch, using local produce and wheat, pizzas are cooked in wood-fired ovens following a 72-hour fermentation process, resulting in a dynamic roster of seasonal innovations like the vegan Caulis pizza with kale pesto, cauliflower, and cashew cheese, and the Loncito with béchamel, mushrooms, Italian sausage, Swiss cheese, crispy garlic, parsley, chives, and tarragon. Be sure and explore the farmland on which Jester King sits, and say hi to the resident baby goats.

Utah: Pizza Nono

A frequent fixture among online pizza disourse, Salt Lake City's Pizza Nono is regularly cited as some of the best in the state. That's thanks to the thoughtful blend of Neapolitan and New York styles, brought together in 2017 to forge the foremost neighborhood pizzeria. The wood-fired fare, served up in a sleek space with a lush patio, includes beautiful pizzas like the Beehive with mozzarella, salami, red sauce, pickled jalapeños, and organic honey, and the earthy Yes Yes, with mozzarella, pancetta, mushrooms, yellow onion, goat cheese, basil, and truffle oil.

Vermont: The Tillerman

Less of a typical pizzeria, and more akin to dining in someone's fancy woodland farmhouse, the distinction around The Tillerman might explain why The New York Times lauded it as one of the best pizza destinations in America. Located in the bucolic, quiet town of Bristol, the restaurant is literally located in a rustic-chic farmhouse from the 1790s, complete with a cozy open kitchen churning out wholesome, scratch-made dishes from its wood-fired oven. An edible love letter to Vermont farms, and New England's fertile growing seasons, the restaurant uses pizzas as a pliable canvas for flavor at its freshest — think Funghi pizza with oyster mushrooms, blue cheese, oregano, and housemade mozzarella, or the Mortadella pizza with peperoncino, fontina, pistachio aillade, and more of that mozz. And when you're done, you can spend the night, as The Tillerman doubles as an inn.

Virginia: Zorch Pizza

What started as a free-wheeling food truck in 2018 has put down roots as one of Richmond's most in-demand pizza joints. After amassing a considerable fanbase from its stints at breweries, Zorch Pizza went brick and mortar in Carytown in 2021. The truck is no more, but there's now a second location, Zorch Pizza Parlor, and between the two of them, plenty of New York-style pizza to go around. Here, you'll find spot-on NY-style pizzas and slices, but often with unexpected and original toppings, like shaved Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, and buffalo chicken. Be sure and try the exceptional Grandma Pie, a fluffy and caramelized Sicilian-style pan-baked cheese pizza with tomato sauce, garlic, olive oil, and basil.

Washington: Stevie's Famous

The favorite pizza in town, according to the food team from the Seattle Times, Stevie's Famous lives up to its name with its fan following alone. That's for its New York-style slices that taste convincingly akin to the other coast, coupled with top-quality ingredients and thoughtful flavor combinations. These include the Normie MacDonald pizza, with red sauce, aged mozzarella, coppa, burrata, hot honey, and grana, and the Pineapple Pizza, which subverts Hawaiian pizza standards with tomato, aged mozzarella, hot honey-glazed pineapple, pickled jalapeños, and crispy bacon bits.

West Virginia: Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar

Helmed by a husband-wife duo from Huntington, Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar is the rare breed that feels at once upscale and casual, and both locally rooted and internationally influenced. It's a balancing act done exceptionally well, right down to the raw bar items — and oysters so fresh you'd swear you were on a bay — and non-traditional pizzas prepared in the wood-fired ovens. The pizza, though, is the lead act, as evidenced by standout pies like the Memphis, with white cheddar, barbecue sauce, chicken, caramelized onion, diced jalapeño, and bacon, or the Tenderness pizza, with scallops, applewood-smoked bacon, garlic cream, mozzarella, parmesan, and lemon.

Wisconsin: Fixture Pizza Pub

In a cheese-loving state like Wisconsin, it can be tough to stand out from the pizza pack. But at Fixture Pizza Pub, they do precisely that — by hiding the cheese under a layer of sauce. More akin to Detroit-style pizza, where the sauce goes on top of the cheese, this Milwaukee eatery flips the script, showcasing the textural and flavor differences that can come from the tiniest tweaks. The restaurant also offers deep-dish, but cracker-like thin-crust is its calling card, cut into squares and for easy snacking and sampling. The Var Gallery is basically spinach dip in pizza form, with cream cheese, spinach, olive oil, garlic, and artichokes, while the Walker's Pint is an ode to taco pizzas, with ground beef, taco sauce, cheddar, diced tomato, green onion, crushed tortilla, lettuce, and sour cream.

Wyoming: Yeah Buddy Pizza

Tucked away upstairs off the main square in Jackson, Yeah Buddy Pizza is a hidden gem with a not-so-hidden reputation. The casual eatery, which feels simultaneously modest and effortlessly cool, puts the effort in by kneading dough every day, mixing its own sausages (including local game meat, like bison and elk), and sourcing other ingredients as seasonally and locally as possible. Originally named Pizzeria Caldera, but renamed to exude a fun and inviting ambience, the restaurant slings Neapolitan-style pizzas with toppings like kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, Anjou pears, and burrata. For a true original, try the Elk Picanta, with San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade elk sausage, garlic, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, red onion, and fresh basil.

Washington, D.C.: Slice & Pie

Recently ranked as among the best pizza places in the world, by the 50 Top Pizza list, Slice & Pie may be newer (open since 2022), but its roots run deep. The Italian-owned restaurant is manned by Giulio Adriani, an Italian-born pizzaiolo who brought decades of pizza-making experience to 14th Street. A best-of-both-worlds approach, Slice & Pie offers pizza both by the slice and by the pie, as well as in both New York-style and Detroit-style. No matter which route you choose, there's palpable quality in every slice, like the Burrata Pie with California tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh burrata, parmesan, basil, and olive oil, and the Detroit-style pepperoni with hot honey, mozzarella, and provolone.