These chain restaurants serve tender, slow-cooked pot roast diners rave about.

I love a good pot roast. The slow-coasted hunk of meat, which cooks for hours after being smothered in herbs and cooked in a pan with assorted veggies, is the ultimate comfort food. When cooked right it is tasty, tender, and oh-so-savory. However, not all chain restaurants do it right. Here are 5 pot roast dinners worth ordering at chain restaurants.

Bob Evans

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The classic pot roast with veggies served at Bob Evans is fork-tender and delicious, cooked with carrots and onions. “I used to LOVE the Bob Evans pot roast sandwich, I don’t know if it’s still as good as before but it was heavenly,” one says.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel also serves homestyle pot roast, slow-braised for tenderness. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery, and homestyle beef gravy. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one diner suggested. “I agree,” added another.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has one of the best restaurant versions of a pot roast. “The meat is slow cooked with onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, red skin potatoes, herbs and spices, then served topped with brown gravy. It was moist and delicious. I chose the “Little Less” option, which includes seasonal vegetables and red skin mashed potatoes. The seasonal vegetables were a mix of broccoli and carrots seasoned with a spice that had a bit of a kick–very tasty!” a Facebooker writes. “Pot roast didn’t have any fat,” adds a TripAdvisor reviewer.

Golden Corral

For a buffet, Golden Corral offers a crowd-pleasing pot roast. Diners are obsessed with it, and can’t believe that a buffet-style restaurant can cook up such a comforting roast. “Strangely the pot roast at golden corral is pretty damn good,” one Redditor maintains.

Village Inn[/sladetitle]

The Village Inn’s pot roast is also a crowd pleaser. “Comfort food doesn’t get better than this — tender pot roast, just like mom used to make,” the chain writes. “OMG! This is the greatest melt in your mouth roast and the Texas toast I always get it with corn and mashed potatoes. Take my word for it you will not regret it. Love it!” a diner wrote on Facebook. “Best pot roast ever, with the mashed potatoes & corn,” another adds.