7 Best New Publix Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Christmas will be here before you know it, and Publix is entering into the spirit of the season by stocking shelves with a variety of seasonal treats. Shoppers who want to get a head start on their holiday lists can choose from a large selection of must-have festive items, taking all the stress out of planning meals and entertaining guests. Here are seven of the best new Publix Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Boneless Ham Dinner

Publix has a delicious Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Boneless Ham Dinner ($79.99) that will feed up to eight people. Each dinner includes one Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Boneless Ham (approximately 5 lb). 2.25 lbs of Publix Deli Sweet Potato Casserole, 2 lbs of Publix Deli Green Bean Casserole, and 28 oz of Publix Deli Marshmallow Delight. Dinner is served!

Christmas Book Cake

Publix’s Christmas Book Cake ($36.99) is a seasonal treasure. “We’ve written the book on Christmas cakes, and it’s delightful from cover to cover. With a classic glowing red candle and a warm message, this unique cake is a perfect choice for the holiday,” the store says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Christmas Lights Celebration Cookie

The Christmas Lights Celebration Cookie ($24.99) is another festive gem from Publix. “Your guests will love munching on a 12-inch round chocolate chip cookie cake topped with snow white buttercream and hand decorated with festive buttercream Christmas lights. Perfect for enjoying while you’re decking the hall, wrapping gifts, or mingling at holiday parties,” Publix says.

Christmas Tree Mini Cake

Publix’s Christmas Tree Mini Cake ($12.99) is delicious and utterly adorable. “Decorated in red and white frosting, the cake is wreathed with festive buttercream rosettes. But the most impressive feature is the hand-piped Christmas trees decorated with candy accents,” is how this gem is described.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Snack Cakes

Publix shoppers can grab a big pack of the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Snack Cakes. This box is beautifully packaged with Santa on the cover, making it ideal not only for home entertainment but as a gift.

Publix Deli Scalloped Potatoes Mornay with Leeks

Take some stress off your plate this Christmas dinner with the Publix Deli Scalloped Potatoes Mornay with Leeks ($12.99). “Our chefs have created a mouthwatering dish that combines tender, thinly sliced potatoes with a creamy Mornay sauce and flavorful leeks,” the company says. “Each bite is a perfect balance of rich, cheesy goodness and the subtle sweetness of leeks.”

Publix Deli Cranberry Orange Relish

Christmas dinner isn’t complete without the Publix Deli Cranberry Orange Relish ($4.59). “This delightful twist on traditional cranberries brings a fresh and tangy flavor that beautifully complements the savory goodness of your turkey or ham,” Publix says. Each portion serves 5-6 people.