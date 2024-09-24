The 10 Best Frozen Foods at Publix Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As beloved Southeast grocery chain Publix continues to expand, more lucky people will get the opportunity to shop for the store's legendary cakes and pastries, impeccable fried chicken, and famous "Pub Sub" sandwiches. One area where Publix excels is often overlooked, however: the frozen foods section.

You'll find more than just ice cream and pizza. The freezer aisle at Publix holds a diverse variety of solutions for dinners, snacks, and desserts. From easy, organic meal kits to regional specialties, there's something in each area to help make life easier.

Here are just some of the best items in the frozen food section at Publix right now.

Delizza Macarons

Nutrition : (Per 3 Macarons)

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 3 g

No more stopping at the bakery, these picture perfect macarons are available in the frozen food section of Publix, ready to be whipped out for a quick, elegant dessert. With 12 in the package, the almond cookies come in pairs of vanilla, pistachio, lemon, raspberry, chocolate, and salted caramel. The colorful treats are made in Belgium with non-GMO ingredients and attention to detail.

Anne's Old-Fashioned Flat Dumplings

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Talk about comfort food. These thin pastry strips help you whip up a Southern favorite fast. There's nothing more satisfying than a bowl of chicken and dumplings, and these Publix favorites make an easy shortcut while tasting homemade. If your local Publix has more than one of Anne's products, you may also find some gluten-free dumplings available in the freezer aisle.

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Frozen Biscuits

Nutrition : (Per 1 Biscuit)

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Let's be honest here. Sometimes you might crave some seafood, but what really pulls diners into Red Lobster restaurants is starting the meal with those salty, herbaceous cheese biscuits. Now, you can enjoy them from home. It's super easy to make the frozen version. Just brush on the butter sauce, bake, and enjoy. They're perfect for your cheat days.

Publix Soup Mix, Vegetable

Nutrition : (Per 15-oz. Serving)

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

Eating healthy? A quick meal prep starter that gives needed nutrients is available in the freezer section. This bag of vegetable soup mix comes with tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn, lima beans, okra, onions, and celery. The fibrous mix can be prepared with vegetable stock for a vegan version or with chicken broth for more protein.

Siete Grain-Free Tortillas

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tortillas)

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

A hispanic-owned brand that's getting a lot of attention, Siete makes grain-free products that can rival any traditional flour version. Inspired to create products after an autoimmune disease diagnosis, Veronica Siete took to her kitchen to be able to enjoy Mexican-American foods again. The company is now a family affair, bringing this popular product nationwide.

Savannah Classics Sweet Potato Casserole

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 2 g

Maybe it's just because fall is here, but this product rates high on popularity in the Publix freezer section right now. Simply pop in the oven, heat, and serve. You can safely take this authentic Southern recipe to Thanksgiving gatherings if you run out of time to make it on your own.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate and Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Cups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

It's a party in a bag! Six vanilla and six chocolate individualized cups will have you recalling your childhood birthday parties, or at least a visit to the ice cream truck. Also, having Blue Bell's bestselling flavors in a convenient portion size will help you from eating too much ice cream in one sitting.

Smucker's Uncrustables Sandwiches, Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 210

Fat : 9K g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 6 g

Uncrustables are a versatile snack. Soccer moms love them for after game eating and they make a great packed item for any picnic cooler. They certainly aren't limited to being just a kid food. There's not many people who have skipped the memories of packed lunches with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. This version is just as enjoyable—sometimes more so coming from the freezer.

Realgood Foods Co. Lasagna Bowl

Nutrition : (Per Bowl)

Calories : 260

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

This comfort meal is made gluten-free and without preservatives. The flavors and colors come from real whole ingredients. As indicated from the name, you'll find real foods on the ingredient list, like tomatoes, ricotta, chicken, and mozzarella cheese.

GreenWise Chicken Tikka Masala

Nutrition : (Per 20-oz. Serving)

Calories : 320

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 17 g

Publix has a line of skillet meals that are one-pan perfection. The easiest dinners in the world, the two-person servings are certified organic and super tasty. This chicken tikka masala is the most popular, full of robust tomatoes, spices, chicken and rice.